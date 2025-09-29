Best Crypto to Buy Now 29 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

It looks like crypto is beginning its recovery rally as market's rose 2.5% today. Find out why XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu stand to gain the most.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto is back up today, and those looking to speculate on this booming $4 trillion market are probably wondering which are the best projects to buy into right now..

Bitcoin remains about 10% down from its all-time high (ATH) of $124,128, set last month. At the same time, its dominance is falling, and investor enthusiasm has spilled over into leading altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have reached fresh milestones over the past year.

Much of this renewed momentum can be traced back to two landmark policy changes in Washington. First, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the country’s first comprehensive stablecoin regulatory bill. Soon after, the SEC unveiled Project Crypto, an initiative designed to update securities laws for the digital asset age.

With sentiment improving, attention has turned to major altcoins such as XRP, Pepe, and Dogecoin, which are being watched as some of the most attractive dip-buying opportunities ahead of a potential bull cycle.

Ripple ($XRP): Cross-Border Payments Leader and 2025’s Best Crypto Altcoin

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) spiked to a record $3.65 on July 18, coinciding with the GENIUS Act’s passage, surpassing its previous 2018 peak of $3.40. It has since corrected to around $2.86, about 22% below the recent high.

XRP’s appeal lies in its role as a cost-efficient solution for international remittances, positioning it as a modern alternative to legacy systems such as SWIFT. Its reputation has been reinforced by endorsements from the UN Capital Development Fund and recognition within the U.S. financial community.

Ripple’s regulatory clout was also evident earlier this year when CEO Brad Garlinghouse joined a White House panel on crypto policy. The launch of RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, shows its ambition to capture a slice of the fast-growing stablecoin sector.

Momentum accelerated after a decisive 2023 court ruling determined XRP’s retail transactions were not securities, marking a watershed moment in Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC.

In the past 12 months, XRP has soared 354%, essentially quintupling Bitcoin’s 70% gains over the same period. Following July’s surge, XRP found support near $3 before seasonal weakness in September pulled it below that level.

At present, its RSI sits near 42 and appears to be trending lower, offering further discounting potential. While interest rate cuts and the approval of the first spot XRP ETF didn’t spark an immediate rally, likely because markets had priced them in, upcoming ETF rulings in October could push XRP past the $4 threshold in short order.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): The Meme Coin Pioneer’s Push Toward $1

Created in 2013 as a lighthearted joke, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has evolved into the most widely recognized meme coin, backed by a loyal community and currently valued at $34.8 billion in market cap.

The token broke into the mainstream in 2021, boosted by high-profile supporters including Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons.

This May, institutional speculation around a possible U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF drove DOGE back above $0.25. It now trades at roughly $0.2307, up 2% overnight in line with the broader market rally. The $74.6 billion meme sector, represented by Dogecoin, has only risen a modest 0.4%, while it has kept pace with more established names like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

It appears investors are flipping to a risk-on outlook, but not quite risk-embracing enough to go for smaller market cap meme coins.

DOGE’s RSI stands near 44, hinting at plenty of headroom for further price rises over the week. Additionally, October is historically a bullish month for crypto, which could fuel significant upside.

With Tesla accepting DOGE for select payments and major platforms like PayPal and Revolut expanding integration, Dogecoin’s real-world use cases continue to grow. Should momentum hold, DOGE could test $0.50 by mid-October, with the much-discussed $1 milestone still on the horizon.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): The Best Meme Coin for Utility Among Blue Chip Crypto Projects

Launched in August 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has risen to become the second-largest meme coin, carrying a market cap of almost $7 billion.

In the last 24 hours, SHIB gained 1.4%, which means that, like its inspiration, Dogecoin, it outperformed the broader meme coin sector.

SHIB’s relative resilience, large market cap, and expanding functionality make it trade more like a blue-chip digital asset than a speculative meme coin. It currently trades at around $0.00001179.

Technically, SHIB has formed two bullish setups in the past year: a descending wedge (November–March) and a flag pattern since May. Breaking resistance at $0.000022 could open a path toward $0.00003 by late October, with more aggressive targets between $0.00006 and $0.00009 possible if a strong bull run develops.

Unlike many meme tokens, SHIB has meaningful applications. These include Shibarium, an Ethereum-based Layer-2 solution designed to cut fees and speed up transactions, as well as privacy-enhancing tools aimed at broadening adoption.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): A Layer-2 Presale Reaching for 2025 Growth

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as one of 2025’s most promising presales, aiming to combine Bitcoin’s security with the scalability of Layer-2 technology while leveraging meme-driven virality and decentralized governance.

The project seeks to expand Bitcoin’s utility by enabling faster payments, smart contract functionality, and community-led decision-making.

So far, the presale has raised over $18.8 million, with analysts predicting post-launch upside of 10× or more.

Powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER offers low-cost smart contracts and features a Canonical Bridge that enables near-instant Bitcoin transfers while also supporting dApps, meme tokens, and payment solutions. A recent Coinsult audit found no vulnerabilities, further boosting confidence.

The HYPER token underpins the ecosystem through staking, transaction fees, and governance rights. Early participants can earn up to 63% APY through staking and receive voting power once governance goes live.

