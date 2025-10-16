Best Crypto to Buy Now 16 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Zcash

As we inch towards what's likely to be a phenomenal 2026, it's clear that the best crypto to buy today are top-shelf altcoins like XRP, BNB and Zcash.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto experienced a turbulent week, but the chaos might have set the foundation for the market’s biggest and best moves yet.

Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,080 last Monday, igniting a rally across the digital asset space. Capital quickly flowed into altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have been posting new ATHs within the last year.

However, the momentum was short-lived. Following Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports on Friday, the market crashed. Within an hour, several leading cryptocurrencies plunged by as much as 30%, triggering widespread liquidations. Yet, many analysts interpreted the sell-off as a healthy market reset, flushing out over-leveraged positions and paving the way for the biggest bull run yet.

This is not idle speculation, either. This has historical precedents. Crashes often precede bull runs. That said, here’s why you need to load up on XRP, BNB, and Zcash.

Ripple (XRP): The 2025 Cross-Border Payment Powerhouse

XRP ($XRP) powers Ripple’s ultra-efficient payment system, providing instant and low-cost global transactions that outperform traditional solutions like SWIFT.

Endorsements from institutions such as the UN Capital Development Fund and alliances with major U.S. banks have elevated XRP’s standing to the #3 spot, commanding a market cap of $144 billion.

Ripple’s rollout of RLUSD, a USD-pegged stablecoin, demonstrates its ambition to capture a meaningful share of the expanding stablecoin market.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has skyrocketed 345%, reaching a seven-year high of $3.65 on July 18, outpacing Bitcoin’s 65% gain over the last year nearly fivefold.

XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) is downtrending from 34, signaling continued selling that has dipped the price 5% in 24 hours, in line with the broader $3.86 trillion crypto market, which fell 3%. XRP is close to “oversold” territory of RSI 30, meaning the sell-off doesn’t have much mileage lef,t and bulls see this as a prime dip-buying opportunity.

Technical charts display two recent bullish flag patterns. US spot ETF approvals could drive XRP toward $5–$10, with $15 attainable if American regulators can deliver a comprehensive framework to cultivate crypto businesses on US soil.

Binance Coin (BNB): Expanding Dominance Amid Market Consolidation

Initially designed as Binance Exchange’s utility token, Binance Coin ($BNB) has evolved into one of the most influential cryptocurrencies globally with an ecosystem that’s home to NFT marketplaces, dApps, and a plethora of features and services.

Its deflationary structure, fueled by Binance’s routine token burns, drives long-term price appreciation by reducing circulating supply.

BNB’s reach now extends beyond the Binance ecosystem. Merchants worldwide, including travel and gaming services, increasingly accept it, securing it among the five biggest cryptos by market cap.

On Monday, BNB notched a fresh ATH of $1,369.99, now trading just 14% below that level while breaking out from a bullish pennant that developed over the spring.

With an RSI of 55, BNB’s buying and selling activity remains neutral, effectively consolidating it at current prices.

If bullishness persists, a run toward $2,000 by year’s end remains plausible. Conversely, in a downside move, the $750 to $1,000 level could serve as a strong psychological and technical support zone.

Zcash (ZEC): Privacy Coin Jumps 147% in a Week

Introduced in 2016 as a Bitcoin fork, Zcash ($ZEC) was built around a single goal: financial privacy.

The project leverages zk-SNARKs (“zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge”), a sophisticated cryptographic method that verifies transactions without exposing the sender, recipient, or amount.

Its dual-address system offers the flexibility to choose between transparent and shielded transactions, balancing privacy and compliance.

Over the past week, ZEC surged 32% to trade at $240, as leading privacy coins trade against the grain. While virtually all top cryptos are down over the seven days, similar tokens like Dash and Railgun also climbed 60% and 47%, respectively.

Currently, ZEC’s RSI sits near 68, after the recent buying spree ended. We can expect a small pullback as traders skim some profits off the recent momentum before it resumes its upward trajectory. Positive developments could lift the price to $500 by year-end.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): Layer-2 Bitcoin Meets Meme Energy in 2025’s Best Crypto Presale Yet

A newcomer drawing major attention, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), is one of 2025’s most hyped presales. It blends Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Layer-2 scalability and the viral appeal of meme culture.

HYPER extends Bitcoin’s functionality through faster transactions, decentralized DAO governance, and enhanced smart contract capabilities via a dedicated Layer-2 framework.

So far, the project has raised over $23.8 million in presale funding, with analysts forecasting potential 10x or higher returns after launch.

Built atop the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), the HYPER ecosystem also delivers an instant Canonical Bridge for Bitcoin transfers, dApp support, and native meme coin integration.

A recent Coinsult audit found zero vulnerabilities, strengthening investor confidence.

The HYPER token powers all ecosystem functions, staking, governance, and transaction fees. Early adopters can currently earn up to 50% APY through staking.

