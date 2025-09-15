Best Crypto to Buy Now 15 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin

Tired of Bitcoin? Here's why XRP, Pi Network and Dogecoin are three of the best projects to buy today.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Scouting out the best crypto to buy now is no small challenge. The massive digital asset sector has been stuck around the $4 trillion mark for some time, although Bitcoin—the father of crypto—did hit an all-time high (ATH) of $124,128 last month. So many are looking to U.S. regulators to catalyze a new bull run through comprehensive crypto legislation.

Investor excitement isn’t confined to Bitcoin either. Strong capital is flowing into leading altcoins and the best meme coins alike. Over the past year, many projects have posted new all-time highs, indicating that interest in crypto is only growing.

Adding fuel to this optimism are two major policy shifts from Washington. First, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act—the nation’s first full-scale stablecoin regulatory framework. Second, the SEC unveiled Project Crypto, an initiative designed to modernize and clarify how securities laws apply to the digital asset sector.

Against this backdrop of heightened confidence, here’s a deep dive into how key tokens such as XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe may be gearing up for the next leg higher.

Ripple ($XRP): The Leading Cross-Border Payments Crypto and One of 2025’s Top Performers

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) set a new record price of $3.65 on July 18, the day the GENIUS Act was enacted, surpassing its previous peak of $3.40 from 2018. Since then, the token has eased to around $3.05, about 16% off its top.

XRP’s appeal lies in its fast, low-cost transactions that bypass legacy systems like SWIFT. Its credibility is reinforced by recognition from global institutions. The UN Capital Development Fund and even the White House have acknowledged the advantages of Ripple’s payments network. CEO Brad Garlinghouse also participated in a high-profile presidential crypto roundtable earlier this year.

The token gained huge momentum in 2023 when a U.S. court ruled its retail sales did not violate securities laws, ending its long battle with the SEC.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has soared 413%, vastly outperforming Bitcoin’s 91% rise. A bullish technical breakout in June showed its strength, and despite a modest pullback, XRP has shown stability with little price movement over the last 24 hours, despite a marketwide dip that shaved a little over a percent off crypto’s collective market cap.

The token’s RSI is neutral around 54, suggesting traders are reentering after last month’s weaker U.S. inflation print briefly spooked the markets.

XRP is hovering slightly above its 30-day moving average of $2.90, although it’s likely to imminently converge with it soon. It currently trades at $3, which recent data suggests is a strong psychological support level for this token, so it has held its ground. However, the XRP army is hoping for a possible rally toward $4 by October.

Pi Network ($PI): Will Mobile Mining’s Biggest Project Revisit Its Highs Before Summer Ends?

Pi Network is disrupting traditional crypto mining with its tap-to-mine feature, removing the need for costly equipment or heavy power use.

Unlike conventional approaches, Pi lets users earn tokens directly through its mobile app with simple daily engagement, making crypto more accessible to newcomers.

With its RSI at consisently remaining at around 45 and under since May. Typically, this is not necessarily a positive indicator, but the team has got its head down and is now rolling out a phased series of updates that will take it to version 23, which means the mainnet could launch in the coming weeks.

That said, this dip might present a buying window for long-term believers. A notable falling wedge pattern observed earlier this year hints at an eventual rebound. If momentum returns, Pi could potentially climb to $3 by winter.

Backed by its intuitive interface and custom-built Layer 1 blockchain, Pi Network is positioning itself as a major force in the coming wave of crypto adoption.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Could the Original Meme Coin Finally Hit $1?

Created in 2013 as a joke, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has evolved into the undisputed king of meme coins, with a $39.9 billion market cap and a loyal community backed by high-profile figures.

The token’s defining moment arrived in 2021 after endorsements from Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons catapulted it into the global spotlight.

This May, institutional buyers returned, sending DOGE back into the $0.25 range as rumours swirl over the possibility of spot Dogecoin ETFs in the US. It now trades at about $0.2638, up 13% in just one week, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Shiba Inu over the same period.

Technical indicators are still bullish, though DOGE’s RSI of 60 is downtrending after briefly hitting the mid-70s. This indicates a sell-off is in swing now that could discount the price further in the coming days..

Nevertheless, with industry-wide momentum and favorable policy news from Washington, DOGE still has potential upside this year, with targets near $0.50 by mid-October.

Adoption is expanding too: Tesla accepts DOGE for products, while PayPal and Revolut continue rolling out support, strengthening its practical use case.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Bitcoin’s First Layer 2 is one of the best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), one of 2025’s most talked-about presales, seeks to become Bitcoin’s first Layer 2 solution that blends meme-culture virality with fast scaling and strong community backing.

Its mission is to supercharge BTC with faster transactions, expanded functionality, and community-led development.

The presale has already raised more than $16 million, with analysts predicting that post-launch gains could surpass 10×.

Powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER enables lightning-fast smart contracts for Bitcoin while keeping fees low.

A standout feature is its Canonical Bridge technology, which delivers near-instant BTC transfers across its Layer 2, while supporting dApps, meme tokens, and payments with minimal gas fees. A recent Coinsult audit found no vulnerabilities, boosting investor confidence further.

$HYPER tokens drive staking, transaction costs, and governance. Early investors in the presale are being rewarded with up to 71% APY if they stake their tokens, along with voting rights on ecosystem upgrades post-launch.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.