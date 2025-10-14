Best Crypto to Buy Now 14 October – XRP, Pi Coin, PEPE

As markets remain cautious after Friday's flash crash, XRP, Pi and Pepe are the best crypto to buy ahead of the recovery rebound.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 14, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

In spite of appearances, now might be the best opportunity to buy crypto. Last Monday, Bitcoin exploded to a record-breaking all-time high (ATH) of $126,080.

Meanwhile, demand for altcoins and many of the best meme coins has remained high this year, with many projects having rallied to hit new high-water marks in 2025.

But sentiment flipped dramatically last Friday after Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on China sent both traditional markets and crypto into a tailspin. Within an hour, the market was a sea of red. Still, many analysts see it as a healthy reset, flushing out over-leveraged and fickle traders and clearing the path for a sustained bull market, a pattern that has repeated throughout crypto history.

So, here’s why XRP, Pi, and Pepe may be the smartest plays ahead of the next crypto bull run.

Ripple (XRP): Positioned to Dominate 2026’s Cross-Border Payments Boom

XRP ($XRP), the utility token behind Ripple’s lightning-fast, low-cost payment infrastructure, continues to outperform traditional systems like SWIFT. With recognition from the White House, the UN Capital Development Fund, and partnerships with leading U.S. banks, XRP has risen to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, now capitalizing $145.5 billion.

Additionally, Ripple’s recent debut of RLUSD, a USD-pegged stablecoin, demonstrates its ambitions to expand deeper into the rapidly growing stablecoin market, a technology that many believe will become the future of digital payments.

Over the last year, XRP’s value has skyrocketed 345%, along the way posting its first new ATH in seven years at $3.65 on July 18. For comparison, Bitcoin gained only 72% over the same period.

Following an 18% correction due to the crash, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) is around 35 and downtrending. This indicates the selloff is ongoing, but it hints at strong rebound potential once the market goes green.

Technical indicators show two bullish flag formations on XRP’s summer chart, hinting at an impending breakout. If ETF approvals land soon, optimism could propel XRP toward the $5–$10 range, or even beyond.

Pi Network ($PI): Can the Mobile Mining Innovator Reach $1 by Year-End?

Pi Network disrupted the crypto landscape by pioneering a mobile-based “tap-to-earn” mining model, allowing users to mine tokens without specialized equipment or hefty electricity costs by simply opening the app and tapping daily.

Currently, Pi’s RSI is below 30, suggesting the asset is deeply undervalued after recent selling pressure. For long-term investors, this could represent a prime accumulation opportunity.

A falling wedge pattern identified earlier in 2025 points to a potential breakout before December. Should sentiment turn bullish again, Pi might climb to $1 by Christmas, quadrupling from its current price near $0.21 and reaching a seven-month peak.

The Pi development team is now rolling out major updates towards version 23, a critical step toward its long-anticipated mainnet launch. Should this be the catalyst that spurs widespread adoption, $2.50 will be a likely stretch target, especially with the onset of a market bull run.

With its intuitive interface, dedicated Layer 1 blockchain, and a rapidly growing user base, Pi is well-positioned to capture market share as crypto adoption accelerates worldwide.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme Coin Legend Still Loaded With Upside Potential

Debuting in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the top meme coins by market capitalization, inspired by Matt Furie’s iconic frog character.

Now capitalizing $3 billion of crypto’s $3.89 trillion total, Pepe has earned global recognition, with X/Tesla CEO Elon Musk briefly sporting the meme as his X profile picture and tweeting cryptic references to it.

Currently trading near $0.0000072, PEPE remains 74% below its late-2024 high of $0.00002803, weighed down by a slow summer and last weekend’s steep flash crash.

However, October has historically been bullish for digital assets, and if the “Uptober” trend continues, Pepe could retest new highs by November.

With an RSI around 34, Pepe is currently undervalued, so for believers, there’s not likely to be a better time to get in ahead of a potentially rapid rebound. Supporters argue that improving macro conditions and renewed investor confidence could send PEPE into previously uncharted price territory before the year’s end.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): A Bold Bitcoin Layer-2 Revolution in the Making

Among the most hyped projects of 2025, the revolutionary Bitcoin layer 2 scaling solution Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has been drawing intense investor interest, amassing over $23.5 million in presale funding.

The project aims to supercharge Bitcoin’s scalability and versatility, blending Layer 2 performance with the viral energy of meme culture. Analysts are already predicting 10x or greater returns once the token officially launches.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER delivers smart contract functionality, lightning-fast, low-cost transactions, and a Canonical Bridge that enables near-instant Bitcoin transfers, dApp integration, and meme coin interoperability.

A Coinsult audit recently confirmed no security vulnerabilities, strengthening investor trust.

The HYPER token powers its ecosystem through staking, governance, and transaction fees, offering up to 50% APY to early stakers.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.