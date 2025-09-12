Best Crypto to Buy Now 12 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Pepe

Read on to find out why XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe are three of the best coins to hold over the coming months.

Looking out for the best crypto to buy is no easy feat. Leading the $4.11 trillion digital asset market, the original crypto Bitcoin is back on the rise again, hoping to surpass its all-time high (ATH) of $124,128 set last month.

Additonally, many are hoping that the long-anticipated post-halving bull cycle may finally be starting.

Investors aren’t limiting their enthusiasm to BTC, with funds spilling over into leading altcoins and even the best meme coins. Over the last year or so, projects such as XRP, TRON, Solana, Sui Network, Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin have all recorded new price landmarks.

Two policy developments out of Washington are further fueling bullish sentiment. First, President Trump approved the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first comprehensive stablecoin legislation. Second, the SEC rolled out “Project Crypto,” a modernization effort aimed at clarifying securities rules for the industry.

With optimism mounting, here’s a closer look at how standout tokens like XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe could be poised for major moves.

Ripple ($XRP): The Best Cross-Border Payments Crypto is Arguably the Industry’s Best Performers This Year

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) reached a new record of $3.65 on July 18, the same day the GENIUS Act took effect, topping its 2018 high of $3.40. Since then, it has settled back near $3.05, about 16% under the peak.

Favored for its low-cost, rapid transactions and independence from legacy payment rails like SWIFT, XRP has earned credibility with global organizations. Both the UN Capital Development Fund and the White House have pointed out Ripple’s work, and CEO Brad Garlinghouse even joined a select group of crypto executives at a presidential roundtable this March.

Momentum for XRP accelerated in 2023 when a U.S. court ruled that retail sales of the token did not violate securities laws, finally resolving its long-standing clash with the SEC.

Over the past year, XRP has surged 466%, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 98% gain. A bullish breakout in June confirmed the asset’s technical strength, and even with today’s pullback, XRP’s price has barely moved in the past 24 hours.

Currently, its relative strength index (RSI) is uptrending from 57, showing investors are now piling back into the project after last month’s US inflation figures were softer than expected.

With XRP’s price converging around its 30-day moving average of $3, the token appears to have stabilized following July’s explosive rally. Bulls are eyeing a potential run toward $4 by October.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Can the Original and Best Meme Coin in Crypto Finally Hit $1?

Launched in 2013 as a parody of crypto culture, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has since matured into the leading meme coin, with a market cap topping $39.4 billion and a fanbase that includes global CEOs and celebrities.

The token’s breakout moment came in 2021 after endorsements from Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons helped push it into mainstream attention.

In May this year, institutional buyers re-entered DOGE, driving it back into the $0.25 range. It now trades around $0.2612, up 21% in seven days, outshining Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Shiba Inu during the same period.

While technicals remain positive, DOGE’s RSI is at 67, just three points short of being “overbought”, which indicates this buying spree is likely to reach its conclusion soon.

Still, with positive crypto developments expected both within the industry and in Washington, Dogecoin has still more room for upside by the end of the year, potentially climbing toward $0.50 by mid-October.

Adoption is also growing: Tesla accepts DOGE for merchandise, while PayPal and Revolut are expanding integrations, strengthening its real-world utility.

Pepe ($PEPE): Internet Meme Star Gears Up for Breakout

Introduced in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) quickly shot into the ranks of top meme coins by market cap, riding the popularity of Matt Furie’s well-known frog character.

Its rapid ascent triggered countless imitators, but none have matched its success. With a market cap now over $4.4 billion, and even a brief cameo as Elon Musk’s profile picture on X, PEPE has cemented itself as a meme coin heavyweight.

Currently priced around $0.00001054, PEPE has gained 45% in the past year, though it still trades 63% below its late-2024 all-time high of $0.00002803. Chart watchers note a falling wedge formation, often seen before a breakout.

With RSI around 53, Pepe is in the neutral zone, meaning buying and selling activity are balanced right now, which gives it plenty of headroom to go up in the near term.

The overall meme coin sector rose 5% overnight to $85.8 billion. While PEPE dipped a nominal 0.4% in 24 hours, its 9.2% rise in the last seven days has outpaced Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and market leaders Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Supporters are betting that strong macro conditions and renewed crypto enthusiasm could power PEPE to fresh highs as summer advances.

