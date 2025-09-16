Best Altcoins to Buy in September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu

Last updated: September 16, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

With so much variety out there, scouting out the best altcoins to buy right now is no easy task. The $4 trillion digital asset space has grown little over the last few months, although the original crypto Bitcoin did hit a record peak of $124,128 last month.

Beyond Bitcoin, major capital inflows are finding their way into both blue-chip altcoins and the best meme coins. Numerous projects have marked fresh all-time highs over the past year, showing the growing enthusiasm surrounding the sector.

Adding momentum to this sentiment are two pivotal moves from Washington. First, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, America’s inaugural comprehensive framework for regulating stablecoins. Second, the SEC announced Project Crypto, a program aimed at updating and clarifying the application of securities laws to the digital asset industry.

With confidence in the market climbing, let’s take a closer look at how the best altcoins like XRP, Cardano, and Shiba Inu could be positioning themselves for further gains.

Ripple ($XRP): The Cross-Border Payments Leader and Best Performer among Altcoins in 2025

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) hit a new peak of $3.65 on July 18, the same day the GENIUS Act became law, surpassing its 2018 record of $3.40. It has since pulled back to about $3.05, down roughly 16% from that high.

The appeal of XRP lies in its speed and affordability for cross-border transfers, often bypassing legacy payment systems like SWIFT. Its legitimacy is bolstered by endorsements from global bodies such as the UN Capital Development Fund and even acknowledgment from the White House.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse also took part in a high-level presidential roundtable on crypto earlier this year.

XRP gained renewed momentum in 2023 when a U.S. court ruled its retail sales were not securities violations, effectively ending a prolonged clash with the SEC.

Over the past year, XRP has surged 429%, leaving Bitcoin’s 96% gains trailing behind. A mid-July breakout has kept the token around the psychologically significant $3 support level. While prices have dipped here and there, XRP has remained relatively stable throughout adverse market movements.

With a relative strength index (RSI) around 54, the token is showing neutral momentum, suggesting traders are cautiously reentering following a temporary scare from softer U.S. inflation numbers.

In mid-November, the US SEC will deliver verdicts on whether spot XRP ETFs will be approved for trading. If the verdicts are possible, we may see new momentum that could carry XRP to $4 or higher that same month.

Cardano ($ADA): Eco-Friendly Ethereum Rival Prepping for 2026 Run-Up

Cardano ($ADA) has ranked as one of the best altcoins for many years, and 2025 is no different. In the past 365 days, ADA climbed 159%, outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Created in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is a smart contract platform that emphasizes sustainability through its Proof-of-Stake model and an academic, peer-reviewed development process, both of which later influenced Ethereum’s own direction.

Currently valued at over $39.1 billion, ADA would need to triple its market cap to match Solana and begin challenging Ethereum for the number-two spot.

ADA is trading at about $0.8701, reflecting a 1.1% rise over the last day, falling just short of Bitcoin and Ethereum, which rose 2.2% and 3.6% respectively. However, positive political and macroeconomic catalysts could push ADA toward $1.50 by autumn and potentially set the stage to retest its all-time high of $3.09 by year-end, a 255% increase from current levels.

From a technical standpoint, ADA formed a bullish flag between December and March, hinting at more upside. Its RSI is downtrending from 52, which indicates its price is consolidating around current levels, with plenty of headroom for further growth in the near term.

For now, resistance is near $1.15, while support remains firm around $0.85–$0.90.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): Dogecoin Challenger with Real-World Utility and Huge Upside Potential

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), launched in August 2020, has solidified its role as the second-largest meme coin, boasting a market cap of over $7.7 billion.

In the past 24 hours, SHIB remains virtually unchanged despite a 4% drop on average across crypto’s $86.2 billion meme coin sector. Considering the fact that the collective $4.11 trillion crypto market actually grew 0.5% overnight, this is a strong signal that Shiba Inu is behaving more like a regular cryptocurrency. HIB currently trades around $0.00001311.

Chart analysis points to possible further gains. In the past year, SHIB has shown two bullish formations: a descending wedge pattern from November through March and a flag formation emerging since mid-May.

If SHIB breaks its primary resistance at $0.000022, a strong market rally could put it somewhere around $0.00003 before October ends. In a bull market, forecasts suggest a move between $0.00006 and $0.00009 by year’s end.

Unlike most meme coins, SHIB offers tangible use cases through enhanced privacy features and Shibarium, its Ethereum-based Layer-2 scaling solution that lowers transaction fees and improves speed.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): First Bitcoin Layer 2 and One of 2025’s Hottest Presales

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is one of this year’s most talked-about presales, aiming to become the first Bitcoin Layer 2 that blends viral meme culture with scalability and community-driven development.

The project’s goal is to enhance Bitcoin with faster transactions, smart contract capability, and community governance.

So far, the presale has raised more than $16.2 million, with experts predicting potential post-launch gains exceeding 10×.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER supports ultra-fast smart contracts while keeping costs minimal. Its standout feature, the Canonical Bridge, enables near-instant BTC transfers while supporting dApps, meme tokens, and low-fee payments. A Coinsult audit confirmed the platform is free of vulnerabilities, further boosting confidence.

The $HYPER token powers staking, transaction fees, and governance rights. Early presale participants can earn staking rewards of up to 70% APY, along with voting rights on future ecosystem updates.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.