Beijing Fast-Tracks 24-Hour Seized Crypto Liquidation via Hong Kong Exchanges

As mainland authorities formalize procedures to offload confiscated crypto, Hong Kong's compliant exchanges play a growing role in bridging regulatory gaps.

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 4, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Key Takeaways: Beijing’s police authority has introduced a formal process for liquidating seized digital assets through Hong Kong exchanges.

The system was developed with the Beijing Equity Exchange and involves third-party custody and compliant offshore liquidation.

The first test case was completed in Shunyi District, with funds transferred to the national treasury within 24 hours.

Mainland companies, such as JD.com, are increasingly using Hong Kong’s regulatory structure to conduct blockchain-related pilots.

Beijing’s municipal police authority has formalized a new mechanism for disposing of virtual assets seized in criminal cases, according to an announcement published by the Legal Affairs Division of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau (PSB) on June 5.

Since the trading of cryptocurrencies is prohibited in mainland China, the process would involve liquidation through Hong Kong exchanges under a framework co-developed with the Beijing Equity Exchange (BEE).

🔥China imposes Fresh Ban on Holding Crypto Including Bitcoin🚀



The Chinese government has announced a sweeping new ban that prohibits not just trading or mining of cryptocurrencies, but now extends to individual ownership of digital assets like Bitcoin, according to a report… pic.twitter.com/QO5RqqpnEC — CrowdFundJunction (Crypto VC) (@cfjcrypto) May 30, 2025

Beijing Police Formalize Digital Asset Disposal Framework

Under the system, the PSB entrusts confiscated digital assets to BEE, which selects third-party providers to conduct technical inspection, custody, and liquidation.

Digital assets are then sold via a compliant exchange in Hong Kong. The proceeds, after currency conversion and regulatory review, are transferred to the PSB and eventually routed to China’s national treasury.

The new process addresses the regulatory block that currently prevents the direct liquidation of cryptocurrencies within mainland China. It also builds on Beijing’s existing “green channel” for handling physically seized assets, which was established in 2017.

Authorities said the method was tested in a recent case handled by police in the city’s Shunyi District. The process, from asset custody to final remittance, was completed within 24 hours.

A reserve pricing system based on market consultation is used to mitigate volatility risks, and service providers must post a 110% performance bond. The entire workflow is subject to real-time oversight and digital recording.

Hong Kong as Regulatory Bridge for Mainland Crypto Operations

Legal training has also been expanded to include digital asset topics. Recent sessions have featured cold wallet protocols and blockchain tracing, with guest lecturers from academic institutions and technical agencies.

Mainland-based firms have increasingly turned to Hong Kong to manage regulatory constraints around digital assets. JD.com launched a stablecoin payment pilot using Hong Kong’s licensed infrastructure, part of a broader pattern of companies using the city’s clearer crypto rules to experiment with blockchain-based services.

The use of Hong Kong exchanges to liquidate seized crypto further demonstrates how mainland authorities are treating the city’s legal structure as an operational extension for handling digital assets. While this doesn’t indicate regulatory convergence, it reinforces Hong Kong’s role as a buffer zone where mainland entities can access functions that remain restricted at home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)