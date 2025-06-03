BTC $105,677.94 -0.12%
ETH $2,596.77 -0.23%
SOL $155.34 -1.00%
PEPE $0.000012 -0.40%
SHIB $0.000013 -1.43%
DOGE $0.19 -1.19%
XRP $2.25 2.38%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.92
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Former Bank of China Executive: Rise of Stablecoin Poses Policy Challenge for China

China Stablecoin United States
Former Bank of China deputy governor urges a mainland policy shift to counter the growing influence of dollar-linked stablecoins and explore offshore digital yuan models.
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
stablecoin

Key Takeaways:

  • Wang Yongli urges accelerated e-CNY development and suggests launching an offshore yuan stablecoin in Hong Kong.
  • Regulatory developments in the U.S. and Hong Kong are seen as reinforcing U.S. dollar influence in digital payments.
  • His proposal includes integrating digital identity systems with digital currency to enhance competitiveness.

The growing scale of U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins presents a strategic challenge for China’s monetary system, according to a blog post published by economist Wang Yongli on June 3.

Wang, a former deputy governor at Bank of China, warned that unchecked expansion of USD stablecoins risks undermining China’s efforts to promote the renminbi in global payments.

USD Stablecoin Growth Puts Pressure on e-CNY Strategy

Wang pointed to the rapid growth of fiat-pegged digital tokens like USDT and USDC, which processed more than $27 trillion in settlements last year and now represent over 99% of the fiat-backed stablecoin market.

He argued that these developments, along with newly passed regulatory frameworks in the U.S. and Hong Kong, indicate a shift in global finance that China’s mainland must respond to with urgency.

“If the digital yuan cannot match or exceed the efficiency and cost advantages of USD stablecoins, the internationalization of the renminbi will face serious obstacles,” Wang wrote.

He called for an accelerated rollout of the e-CNY beyond domestic retail trials, suggesting that China consider launching an offshore yuan stablecoin in Hong Kong. The move, he said, could serve as a transitional model to support CNY-based digital payments in global markets.

Wang also cautioned that the global regulatory embrace of stablecoins, particularly those linked to the U.S. dollar, effectively reinforces U.S. monetary dominance.

Multi-CBDC Networks Viewed as Potential Strategic Outlet

With the Hong Kong dollar itself pegged to the greenback, he noted that the city’s new regulatory regime further strengthens dollar-based settlement networks across Asia.

While current policies in mainland China restrict crypto trading and the use of privately issued tokens, Wang said selective engagement, particularly in enterprise applications and payment infrastructure, may be necessary to maintain relevance in the evolving digital finance environment.

“Stablecoins have become a high-stakes arena for both geopolitical and economic influence,” he wrote, adding that integration of digital identity infrastructure with digital currency could give China a long-term advantage if effectively implemented.

Wang previously held board positions at SWIFT China and served in senior roles across multiple financial and technology firms. His comments reflect growing concern among Chinese financial experts about the pace and direction of global digital asset development.

Wang’s comments raise the question of whether e-CNY could eventually participate in multi-CBDC platforms that support direct settlement across borders. Such integration, if pursued, would not only counterbalance dollar-denominated stablecoins but also offer China an alternative path to scaling yuan-based transactions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Could USD stablecoins impact global monetary policy coordination?

Widespread use of USD stablecoins may reduce the effectiveness of local monetary policies, especially in emerging markets, by increasing dependence on dollar liquidity outside traditional banking systems.

How might a digital yuan stablecoin affect offshore RMB usage?

A digital yuan stablecoin could enhance RMB liquidity in international markets where direct use of the e-CNY is limited, especially in trade, remittances, or DeFi protocols that require blockchain-native assets.

What challenges would China face in issuing a yuan stablecoin from Hong Kong?

Regulatory clarity, custody of reserves, exchange controls, and cross-border compliance frameworks would all need to be addressed to ensure alignment with mainland monetary policy while serving global markets.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,440,022,485,629
-2.79
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
South Korean Experts Warn Seoul of Mounting ‘Stablecoin Danger’
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-05-19 23:30:00
Blockchain News
USD1 Stablecoin Blasts 1,540% to $2.1B – Will Trump-Tied Token Keep Its Peg?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-08 21:46:38
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global), Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors