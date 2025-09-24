BTC $113,616.41 1.26%
ETH $4,157.00 -0.54%
SOL $211.82 -1.75%
PEPE $0.0000096 0.41%
SHIB $0.000012 0.51%
DOGE $0.24 1.12%
XRP $2.95 4.33%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.21
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Avalanche’s First Nasdaq Firm Debuts With $550M Raise And A Plan for Staking AVAX – What to Expect?

Avalanche AVAX
AVAX One’s $550M pivot turns a tiny agritech into Avalanche’s first Nasdaq-native treasury, binding Matt Zhang’s Hivemind and Scaramucci’s advisory clout to accumulate and stake AVAX.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Avalanche’s First Nasdaq Firm Debuts With $550M Raise And A Plan for Staking AVAX — What to Expect?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has announced plans to rebrand as AVAX One, positioning itself as the first Nasdaq-listed company dedicated to maximizing ownership of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain.

The company seeks to raise around $550 million, with the goal of holding more than $700 million in AVAX, establishing itself as a foundational player in the Avalanche ecosystem.

Avalanche, which secures more than $6.2 billion in staked assets, has become a leading institutional-grade blockchain, offering high-speed infrastructure for the tokenization of real-world assets.

Global firms, including KKR, Apollo, and J.P. Morgan, have already used Avalanche technology to launch customized, compliant blockchains.

AVAX One to Lead Institutional Entry Into Avalanche

Jolie Kahn, chief executive officer of AVAX One, said, “The architecture of financial markets is changing, and programmable blockchains like Avalanche are the new foundation.”

She added that “For the first time, our company provides public market investors with a professionally managed vehicle to invest directly in this transformation.”

The rebrand and fundraising strategy are backed by Hivemind Capital, with founder Matt Zhang nominated as chairman of the board. Zhang described the company’s vision as building the “Berkshire Hathaway of the on-chain financial economy.”

In the near term, AVAX One plans to focus on disciplined accumulation of AVAX, while long-term plans include acquiring and onboarding fintech businesses onto the Avalanche network.

The funding plan is structured around a $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE), pending shareholder approval, along with an additional $250 million in future equity-linked instruments.

According to Matt Zhang, the combined strategy is expected to make AVAX One one of the largest token-holding corporate entities in the Avalanche ecosystem.

To guide its expansion, the company assembled a high-profile advisory board, which will be co-led by Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, and Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional.

“The tokenization of assets is the single biggest theme for the next decade of finance,” said Scaramucci. “Avalanche has clearly become the institutional-grade platform for this shift, and AVAX One will be the essential on-ramp for public investors to participate.”

According to Zhang, the firm intends to stake the majority of its AVAX holdings, leveraging Avalanche’s high native staking yields. This strategy is expected to make AVAX One’s cash flow positive from day one while allowing its net asset value to grow over time.

Beyond native staking, the company will also explore alternative yield opportunities such as liquid staking, liquidity provisioning, and MEV strategies. These activities are intended to generate higher risk-adjusted returns while supporting the growth of Avalanche ecosystem projects.

The capital raise has drawn participation from more than 50 institutional and crypto-native investors, including ParaFi, Galaxy Digital, Digital Currency Group, Kraken, FalconX, Borderless Capital, Republic Digital, Cypher Capital, and HashKey Capital.

With its ambitious $550 million raise and plans to stake and expand AVAX holdings, AVAX One marks a new milestone for Avalanche.

Avalanche Gains Institutional Traction as AVAX Rallies 44% in a Month

Avalanche’s AVAX token is drawing fresh institutional and investor momentum, with multimillion-dollar bets and corporate treasury plans pushing prices higher.

On September 23, blockchain data revealed that World Liberty Financial adviser and well-known crypto trader Ogle opened a $2.2 million long position on AVAX, using 10x leverage.

The entry price was $33.88, with liquidation risk set at $15.50. The move followed Avalanche’s latest corporate treasury announcement and new ETF filings, indicating growing confidence around the blockchain’s native token.

Earlier this month, the Avalanche Foundation was reported to be raising as much as $1 billion through two U.S.-based investment vehicles designed to accumulate AVAX.

The first is the AgriFORCE, led by Hivemind Capital, and a second $500 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by Dragonfly Capital, is expected to close in October.

Both structures would secure large AVAX reserves, creating long-term buying pressure and liquidity.

Institutional engagement has accelerated since February. Swedish asset manager Virtune launched an ETP offering exposure to AVAX, followed by VanEck’s application for an Avalanche ETF in March.

Last month, Grayscale filed to convert its Avalanche Trust into an ETF, further underlining demand from traditional finance.

On September 16, Bitwise Asset Management also filed for SEC registration of a spot Avalanche ETF.

The token has surged 43.8% over the past month, rising 14.6% in the last seven days alone. At press time, AVAX traded above $34.43, up 21.5% from recent lows, defying broader market weakness and reinforcing its position as one of the most resilient layer-1 assets.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-17 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 15:48:02
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Avalanche
AVAX
$32.90
2.02 %
Avalanche

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,104,830,958,583
-4.22
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-17 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 15:48:02
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Avalanche to Build Two AVAX Reserve Firms, Plans to Raise $1B: Report
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-11 07:11:31
Altcoin News
Crypto ETF Filings Flood SEC with Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk Products as Issuers Test Limits
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-17 15:27:24
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors