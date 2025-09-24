Avalanche’s First Nasdaq Firm Debuts With $550M Raise And A Plan for Staking AVAX – What to Expect?
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has announced plans to rebrand as AVAX One, positioning itself as the first Nasdaq-listed company dedicated to maximizing ownership of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain.
The company seeks to raise around $550 million, with the goal of holding more than $700 million in AVAX, establishing itself as a foundational player in the Avalanche ecosystem.
Avalanche, which secures more than $6.2 billion in staked assets, has become a leading institutional-grade blockchain, offering high-speed infrastructure for the tokenization of real-world assets.
Global firms, including KKR, Apollo, and J.P. Morgan, have already used Avalanche technology to launch customized, compliant blockchains.
AVAX One to Lead Institutional Entry Into Avalanche
Jolie Kahn, chief executive officer of AVAX One, said, “The architecture of financial markets is changing, and programmable blockchains like Avalanche are the new foundation.”
She added that “For the first time, our company provides public market investors with a professionally managed vehicle to invest directly in this transformation.”
The rebrand and fundraising strategy are backed by Hivemind Capital, with founder Matt Zhang nominated as chairman of the board. Zhang described the company’s vision as building the “Berkshire Hathaway of the on-chain financial economy.”
In the near term, AVAX One plans to focus on disciplined accumulation of AVAX, while long-term plans include acquiring and onboarding fintech businesses onto the Avalanche network.
The funding plan is structured around a $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE), pending shareholder approval, along with an additional $250 million in future equity-linked instruments.
According to Matt Zhang, the combined strategy is expected to make AVAX One one of the largest token-holding corporate entities in the Avalanche ecosystem.
To guide its expansion, the company assembled a high-profile advisory board, which will be co-led by Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, and Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional.
“The tokenization of assets is the single biggest theme for the next decade of finance,” said Scaramucci. “Avalanche has clearly become the institutional-grade platform for this shift, and AVAX One will be the essential on-ramp for public investors to participate.”
According to Zhang, the firm intends to stake the majority of its AVAX holdings, leveraging Avalanche’s high native staking yields. This strategy is expected to make AVAX One’s cash flow positive from day one while allowing its net asset value to grow over time.
Beyond native staking, the company will also explore alternative yield opportunities such as liquid staking, liquidity provisioning, and MEV strategies. These activities are intended to generate higher risk-adjusted returns while supporting the growth of Avalanche ecosystem projects.
The capital raise has drawn participation from more than 50 institutional and crypto-native investors, including ParaFi, Galaxy Digital, Digital Currency Group, Kraken, FalconX, Borderless Capital, Republic Digital, Cypher Capital, and HashKey Capital.
With its ambitious $550 million raise and plans to stake and expand AVAX holdings, AVAX One marks a new milestone for Avalanche.
Avalanche Gains Institutional Traction as AVAX Rallies 44% in a Month
Avalanche’s AVAX token is drawing fresh institutional and investor momentum, with multimillion-dollar bets and corporate treasury plans pushing prices higher.
On September 23, blockchain data revealed that World Liberty Financial adviser and well-known crypto trader Ogle opened a $2.2 million long position on AVAX, using 10x leverage.
The entry price was $33.88, with liquidation risk set at $15.50. The move followed Avalanche’s latest corporate treasury announcement and new ETF filings, indicating growing confidence around the blockchain’s native token.
Earlier this month, the Avalanche Foundation was reported to be raising as much as $1 billion through two U.S.-based investment vehicles designed to accumulate AVAX.
The first is the AgriFORCE, led by Hivemind Capital, and a second $500 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by Dragonfly Capital, is expected to close in October.
Both structures would secure large AVAX reserves, creating long-term buying pressure and liquidity.
Institutional engagement has accelerated since February. Swedish asset manager Virtune launched an ETP offering exposure to AVAX, followed by VanEck’s application for an Avalanche ETF in March.
Last month, Grayscale filed to convert its Avalanche Trust into an ETF, further underlining demand from traditional finance.
On September 16, Bitwise Asset Management also filed for SEC registration of a spot Avalanche ETF.
The token has surged 43.8% over the past month, rising 14.6% in the last seven days alone. At press time, AVAX traded above $34.43, up 21.5% from recent lows, defying broader market weakness and reinforcing its position as one of the most resilient layer-1 assets.
