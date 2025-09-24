Avalanche’s First Nasdaq Firm Debuts With $550M Raise And A Plan for Staking AVAX – What to Expect?

AVAX One’s $550M pivot turns a tiny agritech into Avalanche’s first Nasdaq-native treasury, binding Matt Zhang’s Hivemind and Scaramucci’s advisory clout to accumulate and stake AVAX.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Journalist Hassan Shittu About Author Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 24, 2025

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has announced plans to rebrand as AVAX One, positioning itself as the first Nasdaq-listed company dedicated to maximizing ownership of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain.

The company seeks to raise around $550 million, with the goal of holding more than $700 million in AVAX, establishing itself as a foundational player in the Avalanche ecosystem.

AgriForce is delighted to announce our $550 Million Capital Raise Strategy and will be renamed AVAX One.



This makes us the first NASDAQ-listed company with a dedicated strategy to maximize ownership of $AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche network.



Led by Hivemind Capital,… — AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (@agriforcegs) September 22, 2025

Avalanche, which secures more than $6.2 billion in staked assets, has become a leading institutional-grade blockchain, offering high-speed infrastructure for the tokenization of real-world assets.

Global firms, including KKR, Apollo, and J.P. Morgan, have already used Avalanche technology to launch customized, compliant blockchains.

AVAX One to Lead Institutional Entry Into Avalanche

Jolie Kahn, chief executive officer of AVAX One, said, “The architecture of financial markets is changing, and programmable blockchains like Avalanche are the new foundation.”

She added that “For the first time, our company provides public market investors with a professionally managed vehicle to invest directly in this transformation.”

The rebrand and fundraising strategy are backed by Hivemind Capital, with founder Matt Zhang nominated as chairman of the board. Zhang described the company’s vision as building the “Berkshire Hathaway of the on-chain financial economy.”

Dear @avax community,



I hope you can agree with me that this has been a milestone week for Avalanche ecosystem. With announcement of AVAX One @agriforcegs, we are truly excited about what we can achieve here for both our shareholders, as well as the avalanche community.



I want… — Matt Zhang (@zhang_matt) September 24, 2025

In the near term, AVAX One plans to focus on disciplined accumulation of AVAX, while long-term plans include acquiring and onboarding fintech businesses onto the Avalanche network.

The funding plan is structured around a $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE), pending shareholder approval, along with an additional $250 million in future equity-linked instruments.

According to Matt Zhang, the combined strategy is expected to make AVAX One one of the largest token-holding corporate entities in the Avalanche ecosystem.

To guide its expansion, the company assembled a high-profile advisory board, which will be co-led by Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, and Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional.

“The tokenization of assets is the single biggest theme for the next decade of finance,” said Scaramucci. “Avalanche has clearly become the institutional-grade platform for this shift, and AVAX One will be the essential on-ramp for public investors to participate.”

Big news: AVAX One, backed by @HivemindCap, is a first-of-its-kind public company dedicated to building a crypto treasury focused on @AVAX.



Proud to serve as Advisory Chair and see real-world assets, fintech and insure-tech brought on-chain. The future of finance is… pic.twitter.com/0EzDSlENLg — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 22, 2025

According to Zhang, the firm intends to stake the majority of its AVAX holdings, leveraging Avalanche’s high native staking yields. This strategy is expected to make AVAX One’s cash flow positive from day one while allowing its net asset value to grow over time.

Beyond native staking, the company will also explore alternative yield opportunities such as liquid staking, liquidity provisioning, and MEV strategies. These activities are intended to generate higher risk-adjusted returns while supporting the growth of Avalanche ecosystem projects.

The capital raise has drawn participation from more than 50 institutional and crypto-native investors, including ParaFi, Galaxy Digital, Digital Currency Group, Kraken, FalconX, Borderless Capital, Republic Digital, Cypher Capital, and HashKey Capital.

With its ambitious $550 million raise and plans to stake and expand AVAX holdings, AVAX One marks a new milestone for Avalanche.

Avalanche Gains Institutional Traction as AVAX Rallies 44% in a Month

Avalanche’s AVAX token is drawing fresh institutional and investor momentum, with multimillion-dollar bets and corporate treasury plans pushing prices higher.

On September 23, blockchain data revealed that World Liberty Financial adviser and well-known crypto trader Ogle opened a $2.2 million long position on AVAX, using 10x leverage.

Looks like whales are bullish on $AVAX.



0xb2ca opened a 5x long on 514,906 $AVAX($17.2M) 9 hours ago and is already sitting on a $920K unrealized profit.



Meanwhile, ogle (@cryptogle), advisor of @worldlibertyfi, opened a 10x long on 66,479 $AVAX($2.2M) an hour ago.… pic.twitter.com/WoFT1kt0Ik — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 23, 2025

The entry price was $33.88, with liquidation risk set at $15.50. The move followed Avalanche’s latest corporate treasury announcement and new ETF filings, indicating growing confidence around the blockchain’s native token.

Earlier this month, the Avalanche Foundation was reported to be raising as much as $1 billion through two U.S.-based investment vehicles designed to accumulate AVAX.

🏦 Avalanche Foundation is aiming to raise approximately $1 billion via two AVAX reserve companies in the US.#AvalancheFoundation #AVAX #Avalanchehttps://t.co/RMde8fkhHG — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 11, 2025

The first is the AgriFORCE, led by Hivemind Capital, and a second $500 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by Dragonfly Capital, is expected to close in October.

Both structures would secure large AVAX reserves, creating long-term buying pressure and liquidity.

Institutional engagement has accelerated since February. Swedish asset manager Virtune launched an ETP offering exposure to AVAX, followed by VanEck’s application for an Avalanche ETF in March.

Last month, Grayscale filed to convert its Avalanche Trust into an ETF, further underlining demand from traditional finance.

On September 16, Bitwise Asset Management also filed for SEC registration of a spot Avalanche ETF.

🚀 @BitwiseInvest filed for SEC registration for a spot Avalanche ETF, joining VanEck and Grayscale in the race to offer institutional $AVAX exposure.#Avalanche #AVAXhttps://t.co/10zRd8aARL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 16, 2025

The token has surged 43.8% over the past month, rising 14.6% in the last seven days alone. At press time, AVAX traded above $34.43, up 21.5% from recent lows, defying broader market weakness and reinforcing its position as one of the most resilient layer-1 assets.