Aster Price Prediction: Outpacing Hyperliquid and Lighter – Is ASTER the Next Binance?

ASTER just hit $100B in weekly volume, crushing rivals – Aster price prediction now teases a 350% upside vs Hyperliquid.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The $ASTER token has captured the market’s attention lately as this decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual futures has outpaced top competitors like Hyperliquid in daily trading volumes. Is this DEX’s sudden dominance enough to justify a bullish Aster price prediction?

Looking at data from DeFi Llama, Aster has surpassed top perps DEXs by a long shot. In terms of 24-hour volumes, the latter processed $46 billion worth of transactions during this period, while Lighter and Hyperliquid transacted $18 billion and $17 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the past 7 days, Aster’s volumes have surpassed the $100 billion mark, nearly doubling the amount processed through Hyperliquid.

Competition in the perps market seems to be heating up. Aster has used incentives to lure traders and bring in higher volumes within its platform.

Although some detractors within the community have questioned its strategy, the results seem to justify its approach as the protocol is now the leader of the derivatives market among DEXs with a 72% market share according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Aster Price Prediction: Flipping Hyperliquid Would Mean a 350% Gain for $ASTER

$ASTER has booked a 205% gain in the past 7 days. The token rose strongly and hit a peak at around $2.4.

Looking at the 1-hour chart, the key area of support to watch after this recent pullback is the $1.75 level from which ASTER has bounced multiple times already.

If this support bounce ignites a new leg up, Aster could aim at $4 next. Its market cap currently sits at $3 billion compared to Hyperliquid’s $13.8 billion.

If the protocol manages to maintain its dominance in the perps market, we could see it catching up to its competitor, meaning an upside potential of around 350% at least.

