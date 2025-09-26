BTC $109,602.90 0.26%
ETH $4,023.78 3.29%
SOL $203.30 4.51%
PEPE $0.0000093 2.34%
SHIB $0.000011 1.59%
DOGE $0.23 2.93%
XRP $2.78 0.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Aster Price Prediction: Outpacing Hyperliquid and Lighter – Is ASTER the Next Binance?

ASTER Decentralized Exchange Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
ASTER just hit $100B in weekly volume, crushing rivals – Aster price prediction now teases a 350% upside vs Hyperliquid.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758893124-aster-price-prediction

The $ASTER token has captured the market’s attention lately as this decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual futures has outpaced top competitors like Hyperliquid in daily trading volumes. Is this DEX’s sudden dominance enough to justify a bullish Aster price prediction?

Looking at data from DeFi Llama, Aster has surpassed top perps DEXs by a long shot. In terms of 24-hour volumes, the latter processed $46 billion worth of transactions during this period, while Lighter and Hyperliquid transacted $18 billion and $17 billion, respectively.

aster trading volumes

Meanwhile, in the past 7 days, Aster’s volumes have surpassed the $100 billion mark, nearly doubling the amount processed through Hyperliquid.

Competition in the perps market seems to be heating up. Aster has used incentives to lure traders and bring in higher volumes within its platform.

Although some detractors within the community have questioned its strategy, the results seem to justify its approach as the protocol is now the leader of the derivatives market among DEXs with a 72% market share according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Aster Price Prediction: Flipping Hyperliquid Would Mean a 350% Gain for $ASTER

$ASTER has booked a 205% gain in the past 7 days. The token rose strongly and hit a peak at around $2.4.

Looking at the 1-hour chart, the key area of support to watch after this recent pullback is the $1.75 level from which ASTER has bounced multiple times already.

If this support bounce ignites a new leg up, Aster could aim at $4 next. Its market cap currently sits at $3 billion compared to Hyperliquid’s $13.8 billion.

If the protocol manages to maintain its dominance in the perps market, we could see it catching up to its competitor, meaning an upside potential of around 350% at least.

Rising stars like ASTER usually pop up during bull markets, and scooping up these tokens during their early presales could result in big gains.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) seems to be one of these hidden gems. This mine-to-earn (M2E) game offers attractive rewards and a fun environment that could soon attract thousands of players eager to climb the leaderboard.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Brings In $1.4M to Turn Meme Coin Investing into a Mining Game

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) isn’t just another Pepe clone. It is an interactive mine-to-earn (M2E) game that hands out attractive rewards as top miners climb the leaderboard.

pepe crypto presale

Players can build virtual mining nodes, buy as many rigs as they want, upgrade their setups, and collect rewards along the way.

The more powerful your nodes are, the greater your earning potential, while top miners unlock bonus meme coin airdrops like $PEPE and $BONK.

With over $1.4 million raised in under two months, $PEPENODE has already proven it can keep users engaged long before top exchanges pick it up.

To buy $PEPENODE at its presale price, visit the official Pepenode website, and link a wallet like Best Wallet.

You can choose to swap crypto like USDT or ETH, or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Website Here

Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
2025-09-24 12:51:49
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Aster
ASTER
$2.00
5.91 %
Aster

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,963,239,387,826
-6.3
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
2025-09-24 12:51:49
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 26 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-26 22:35:00
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-26 22:30:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors