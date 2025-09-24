BTC $113,351.51 0.94%
Industry Talk

Aster Price Prediction: Binance-Backed ASTER Goes Parabolic – How Fast Can You 2x Your Money?

ASTER Binance Price Prediction
Binance-backing has sent Aster on a parabolic run – Aster price predictions keep climbing with momentum showing no signs of slowing.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Aster Price Prediction: Binance-Backed ASTER Goes Parabolic – How Fast Can You 2x Your Money?

Aster has made a parabolic debut, up 100% on its first day and over 350% in the 5 days since it started trading, fuelling a growing number of bullish Aster price predictions.

The altcoin has seen surging activity and speculative interest alongside continued endorsement from ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, labeling it a competitor to leading perp DEX Hyperliquid.

Aster has already become the leading perp DEX by 24-hour volume according to DefiLlama, attracting $25 billion to Hyperliquid’s $10 billion as adoption of the platform grows.

Perp DEX ranking by daily volume. Source: DefiLlama.
Perp DEX ranking by daily volume. Source: DefiLlama.

Coinglass derivatives data also shows surging speculative demand, with Open Interest surging 50% over the past week to $1 billion as traders actively engage with price movements.

These derivative traders appear to be positioning for a continuation, with a long/short ratio of 1.66 on Binance, suggesting that over 62% of traders are betting on price increases.

Aster Price Prediction: How Fast Will the Next 2x Be?

The altcoin is poised for its next leg higher as an ascending channel pattern takes shape this week, with momentum indicators suggesting a breakout setup.

ASTER / USDT 5-minute chart, ascending channel pattern. Source: TradingView.
ASTER / USDT 5-minute chart, ascending channel pattern. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has stabilized above the neutral line at 51 after recovering from oversold conditions, placing buyers back in control of the trend.

The MACD, however, points to another retest of lower support, closing in on a potential death cross.

With this level affirmed as a launch pad, a push to break free from the pattern, supported by shills from industry figures, could push Aster into new price discovery.

This would target the next milestone at $5, a 100% jump from here.

Something which could materialize as Binance- and Coinbase-linked wallets accumulate Aster, a move interpreted by speculators as preparation for exchange listings, and a potential catalyst for new demand.

Still, sustained long-term growth will depend on sticky user adoption beyond the early hype of its debut, ensuring Aster’s fundamentals match its rapid ascent.

While Aster Shakes up Perp DEXs, This ICO Eyes the Content-Subscriver Industry

ICO SUBBD ($SUBBD) is catching early attention as an AI-powered content platform redefining a $85B industry by giving fans true access and creators better monetization tools.

Traditional creator-subscriber platforms often take hefty cuts—up to 20%—while giving users little agency over their communities.

SUBBD flips the script, cutting out the middleman and putting the power directly in creators’ hands, to great support with almost $1 million raised in its ongoing presale.

These perks extend to fans in an access-driven ecosystem. Token-gated content, discounts, and early access allow supporters to engage with their favorites in a meaningful way.

Join the SUBBD ($SUBBD) presale now on the official website to get in before it sees new demand from exchange listings.

You can keep up with SUBBD on X, Telegram, and Instagram.

Visit the Official Website Here[/cta

Aster

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
