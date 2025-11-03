Aster Price Prediction: Billionaire Binance Founder CZ Buys In With His Own Money – Can ASTER 10x Quickly?

CZ just bought $2M of Aster – Aster price prediction now hints at a 10x surge as volumes skyrocket 1,100% in 24 hours.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: November 3, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Trading volumes for ASTER have surged over 1,100% in the past 24 hours, fueled by a surprise $2 million investment from Binance’s former CEO Changpeng Zhao – boosting confidence in a bullish Aster price prediction.

Full disclosure. I just bought some Aster today, using my own money, on @Binance.



I am not a trader. I buy and hold. pic.twitter.com/wvmBwaXbKD — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) November 2, 2025

Aster jumped from $0.92 to $1.26 for a 36% single-day spike at some point, but has progressively retreated to $1, as the crypto market has performed negatively in the past 12 hours.

CZ’s investment seems to be providing a credibility boost for the project, at a point when well-reputed DeFi analytics firms like DeFi Llama have questioned the integrity of its data regarding volumes.

Aster Price Prediction: Key Support to Watch at $0.88 as Selling Spree Accelerates

Aster’s 4-hour chart shows that the token has been in a downtrend since mid-October and briefly reversed its course today.

However, the wave of negative sentiment that hit the market in the last 12 hours quickly plunged the token back into its price channel.

A key support at $0.88 could be the last line of defense for ASTER to stay afloat and make a comeback.

CZ’s investment is not a minor event, as he is an industry insider with top knowledge about projects that hold significant potential.

If Aster bounces off $0.88, it could rise to $2 next, meaning a 127% upside potential.

If momentum continues, ASTER could target $10 in the coming weeks and months.

Similarly, early presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) have the potential to deliver even bigger gains, with its upcoming mine-to-earn (M2E) meme coin game still flying under the radar and primed for breakout momentum.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Mining Fun, Rewarding, and Hardware-Free

Mining cryptos required thousands of dollars invested in complex equipment.

That’s no longer the case, as Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is about to launch its mine-to-earn (M2E) platform, powered by virtual servers and easily accessible for anyone.

Players compete by launching virtual mining rigs, powered by $PEPENODE tokens.

The more rigs they activate, the higher they climb on the leaderboard – unlocking top rewards in viral meme coins like Pepe ($PEPE) and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN).

To boost their output, players can upgrade rigs at any time, and every upgrade helps burn $PEPENODE from supply – up to 70% of used tokens are removed forever.

This built-in burn mechanic adds constant upward pressure on the token, especially as more players join the game and demand soars.

To buy $PEPENODE before the next price increase, you can visit the official Pepenode website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

Simply swap USDT or ETH to complete the transaction, or use a bank card if you prefer.

Buy PEPENODE Here.