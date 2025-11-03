Aster Price Prediction: Billionaire Binance Founder CZ Buys In With His Own Money – Can ASTER 10x Quickly?
Trading volumes for ASTER have surged over 1,100% in the past 24 hours, fueled by a surprise $2 million investment from Binance’s former CEO Changpeng Zhao – boosting confidence in a bullish Aster price prediction.
Aster jumped from $0.92 to $1.26 for a 36% single-day spike at some point, but has progressively retreated to $1, as the crypto market has performed negatively in the past 12 hours.
CZ’s investment seems to be providing a credibility boost for the project, at a point when well-reputed DeFi analytics firms like DeFi Llama have questioned the integrity of its data regarding volumes.
Aster Price Prediction: Key Support to Watch at $0.88 as Selling Spree Accelerates
Aster’s 4-hour chart shows that the token has been in a downtrend since mid-October and briefly reversed its course today.
However, the wave of negative sentiment that hit the market in the last 12 hours quickly plunged the token back into its price channel.
A key support at $0.88 could be the last line of defense for ASTER to stay afloat and make a comeback.
CZ’s investment is not a minor event, as he is an industry insider with top knowledge about projects that hold significant potential.
If Aster bounces off $0.88, it could rise to $2 next, meaning a 127% upside potential.
If momentum continues, ASTER could target $10 in the coming weeks and months.
Similarly, early presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) have the potential to deliver even bigger gains, with its upcoming mine-to-earn (M2E) meme coin game still flying under the radar and primed for breakout momentum.
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Mining Fun, Rewarding, and Hardware-Free
Mining cryptos required thousands of dollars invested in complex equipment.
That’s no longer the case, as Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is about to launch its mine-to-earn (M2E) platform, powered by virtual servers and easily accessible for anyone.
Players compete by launching virtual mining rigs, powered by $PEPENODE tokens.
The more rigs they activate, the higher they climb on the leaderboard – unlocking top rewards in viral meme coins like Pepe ($PEPE) and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN).
To boost their output, players can upgrade rigs at any time, and every upgrade helps burn $PEPENODE from supply – up to 70% of used tokens are removed forever.
This built-in burn mechanic adds constant upward pressure on the token, especially as more players join the game and demand soars.
To buy $PEPENODE before the next price increase, you can visit the official Pepenode website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.
Simply swap USDT or ETH to complete the transaction, or use a bank card if you prefer.
