Cryptonews Price Analysis

ASTER Price Crashes 11% in 24H, Floats Dangerously Close to $1 – Is There A Chance for Reversal This Week?

ASTER Crypto Trading Perpetual Futures
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Aster has gone down by 11% in the past 24 hours as cryptocurrencies continue to show significant signs of weakness ahead of this week’s inflation report.

Trading volumes for the native asset of this new perpetual futures trading platform jumped by 6% during this period, and remain quite high from a technical standpoint, accounting for more than a quarter of the token’s circulating supply.

Data from DeFi Llama shows that Aster’s total value locked (TVL) peaked at $2.4 billion on October 10 and has dropped by nearly 25% since then. In the past 7 days, $ASTER has booked a 33% loss amid some controversy that the platform engaged in practices to artificially inflate its trading volumes.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Aster’s 24-hour trading volumes are higher than Hyperliquid’s at $9.8 billion, giving the platform a market share of 36%. However, its 24H open interest is less than half of that of its competitor at $3.2 billion.

Aster Price Analysis: Move to $1 Seems Likely After Bearish Trend Line Breakout

The hourly chart shows that ASTER made two consecutive lower lows, meaning that its uptrend in this lower time frame has been broken.

The token encountered strong selling pressure at $1.25 and went on to drop as the market tanked. Market sentiment indicators remain heavily depressed, as reflected by the Fear and Greed Index, which currently sits at 33 (Fear).

If the downtrend continues, it is highly likely that ASTER will drop to $1. This psychological threshold has already acted as a strong bouncing pad in the 1-hour time frame. However, if the price drops below that mark, the odds favor a much deeper correction toward $0.80 or lower.

Early presales still offer investors the best chance to reap high returns once the market starts to recover. A new project called Pepenode ($PEPENODE) could be one of this cycle’s hidden gems as its innovative mine-to-earn (M2E) game has raised nearly $2 million in a heartbeat.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Crypto Mining Fun and Hardware-Free

Crypto mining is a lucrative activity, but it typically requires expensive hardware investments and some degree of technical knowledge.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) defies that paradigm by introducing the first-ever mine-to-earn (M2E) game. Players can easily set up virtual servers and start mining meme coins right away by launching as many rigs as they want.

The game fosters a competitive environment and compensates top miners with surprising airdrops of tokens like Bonk ($BONK) and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN). The more rigs you launch, the higher your output will be, and you’ll earn both rewards and bragging rights as your score grows.

As the game’s popularity increases, the demand for $PEPENODE should skyrocket. In addition, there’s a deflationary twist as the project will burn 70% of all tokens used for upgrading rigs.

To buy $PEPENODE and start mining right away, head to the official Pepenode website and connect an Ethereum-compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $PEPENODE here

Press Releases
The Simple Upgrade Turning Old Card Machines into Crypto Payment Hubs – Meet $SPY
2025-10-21 13:36:40
Press Releases
US Retirees Have the Potential for Passive Gains with XRP and BTC via Sunny Mining
2025-10-21 13:29:25
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
