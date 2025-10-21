ASTER Price Crashes 11% in 24H, Floats Dangerously Close to $1 – Is There A Chance for Reversal This Week?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Aster has gone down by 11% in the past 24 hours as cryptocurrencies continue to show significant signs of weakness ahead of this week’s inflation report.

Trading volumes for the native asset of this new perpetual futures trading platform jumped by 6% during this period, and remain quite high from a technical standpoint, accounting for more than a quarter of the token’s circulating supply.

Data from DeFi Llama shows that Aster’s total value locked (TVL) peaked at $2.4 billion on October 10 and has dropped by nearly 25% since then. In the past 7 days, $ASTER has booked a 33% loss amid some controversy that the platform engaged in practices to artificially inflate its trading volumes.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Aster’s 24-hour trading volumes are higher than Hyperliquid’s at $9.8 billion, giving the platform a market share of 36%. However, its 24H open interest is less than half of that of its competitor at $3.2 billion.

Aster Price Analysis: Move to $1 Seems Likely After Bearish Trend Line Breakout

The hourly chart shows that ASTER made two consecutive lower lows, meaning that its uptrend in this lower time frame has been broken.

The token encountered strong selling pressure at $1.25 and went on to drop as the market tanked. Market sentiment indicators remain heavily depressed, as reflected by the Fear and Greed Index, which currently sits at 33 (Fear).

If the downtrend continues, it is highly likely that ASTER will drop to $1. This psychological threshold has already acted as a strong bouncing pad in the 1-hour time frame. However, if the price drops below that mark, the odds favor a much deeper correction toward $0.80 or lower.

