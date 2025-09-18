BTC $117,408.41 1.04%
ETH $4,600.96 1.29%
SOL $248.09 2.03%
PEPE $0.000011 1.19%
SHIB $0.000013 0.47%
DOGE $0.28 0.94%
XRP $3.09 1.36%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.39
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Aster Coin Price Prediction: CZ-Backed Hyperliquid Rival Launches Stealth – Is This the Next 100x DEX Gem? 

ASTER Changpeng Zhao Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Sleeper pick Aster launched with CZ’s backing – Aster coin price prediction eyes 100x with hype fuelling an explosive debut.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Aster Coin Price Prediction: CZ-Backed Hyperliquid Rival Launches Stealth – Is This the Next 100x DEX Gem? 

Aster’s quiet launch has turned loud following endorsement from ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, fuelling a growing number of bullish Aster coin price predictions.

The Binance-based perpetual futures DEX has already surged more than 500%, climbing to a $400 million market cap as speculators label the altcoin a Hyperliquid competitor.

To their credit, Aster already ranks as the fourth largest perps DEX by volume, according to DefiLlama data. It outperforms the likes of MYX, which sits at $2 billion market cap.

Perp DEXs ranked by volume. Source: DefiLlama.
Perp DEXs ranked by volume. Source: DefiLlama.

Still, it remains distant from challenging Hyperliquid, receiving 10x less daily volume and 21x less weekly volume.

As a newly launched token, ASTER stands to see volatility, particularly tied to the influence of CZ, with short-term speculative trading likely amplifying swings.

ASTER Coin Price Analysis: Is this the next 100x DeFi play?

The Aster rally looks primed for continuation following the breakout of a falling wedge pattern that has been forming since its launch high.

ASTER / USDT 15-min chart, falling wedge breakout. Source: TradingView.
ASTER / USDT 15-min chart, falling wedge breakout. Source: TradingView.

While early post-breakout momentum faltered, the token has now found firm support, bouncing from $0.70 as indicators stabilize.

The RSI has reset into more neutral territory after narrowly avoiding the oversold threshold, a level that typically marks local tops. At 55, there is more upside potential.

More so, the MACD line continues to hold above the signal line, pointing to resilience in the wider bullish trend.

If fully realized, the wedge breakout targets a return to Aster’s launch high near $1.30, marking a potential 130% gain from current levels.

Breaking free of this range, and with continued shilling from industry figures, ASTER could push into new price discovery. This would target the next milestone at $5, a 745% jump from here.

Such a climb would better align spot value with network activity. But a true 100x rally will hinge on sticky user growth and sustained adoption beyond the early hype of its debut.

Altcoin Season Is Here, And This Wallet Makes the Most of It

With the Altcoin Season Index at 80, the market is officially in a technical altseason – and breakouts like Aster Coin are just the start.

Best Wallet ($BEST) is emerging as the wallet of choice for crypto investors looking to capitalize on bull cycles before the crowd catches on.

By joining the $BEST presale, holders gain exclusive access to the wallet’s standout utility: the Upcoming Tokens feature.

This built-in crypto screener helps users discover under-the-radar projects and presales at Stage 0 – long before they go viral or list on major exchanges.

In a market driven by speed and timing, Best Wallet gives you a real edge.

And with the presale live now, the opportunity to secure $BEST at a low entry price won’t last much longer.

But its utility runs deeper.

With TradFi and Web3 now converging, the Best Card offers seamless stablecoin payments anywhere Mastercard is accepted, bridging everyday spending with crypto.

Backed by nearly $16 million in early funding, the $BEST utility token anchors an expanding ecosystem built for the bull run ahead.

You can join the Best Wallet ($BEST) presale now by visiting the official website.

To learn more about Best Wallet, follow it on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-18 14:33:56
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Aster
aster
$0.9283
25.84 %
Aster

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,316,035,602,750
0.77
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-18 14:33:56
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
Crypto Task Force Continues Regulatory Talks On The Road Series
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-18 21:13:45
Altcoin News
Dogecoin Jumps 8% as First U.S. DOGE ETF Doubles Forecast With $6M Debut
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-18 20:51:10
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors