Aster Coin Price Prediction: CZ-Backed Hyperliquid Rival Launches Stealth – Is This the Next 100x DEX Gem?

Sleeper pick Aster launched with CZ’s backing – Aster coin price prediction eyes 100x with hype fuelling an explosive debut.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 18, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Aster’s quiet launch has turned loud following endorsement from ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, fuelling a growing number of bullish Aster coin price predictions.

The Binance-based perpetual futures DEX has already surged more than 500%, climbing to a $400 million market cap as speculators label the altcoin a Hyperliquid competitor.

hyperliquid — terry (@terrytjw) September 18, 2025

To their credit, Aster already ranks as the fourth largest perps DEX by volume, according to DefiLlama data. It outperforms the likes of MYX, which sits at $2 billion market cap.

Perp DEXs ranked by volume. Source: DefiLlama.

Still, it remains distant from challenging Hyperliquid, receiving 10x less daily volume and 21x less weekly volume.

As a newly launched token, ASTER stands to see volatility, particularly tied to the influence of CZ, with short-term speculative trading likely amplifying swings.

ASTER Coin Price Analysis: Is this the next 100x DeFi play?

The Aster rally looks primed for continuation following the breakout of a falling wedge pattern that has been forming since its launch high.

ASTER / USDT 15-min chart, falling wedge breakout. Source: TradingView.

While early post-breakout momentum faltered, the token has now found firm support, bouncing from $0.70 as indicators stabilize.

The RSI has reset into more neutral territory after narrowly avoiding the oversold threshold, a level that typically marks local tops. At 55, there is more upside potential.

More so, the MACD line continues to hold above the signal line, pointing to resilience in the wider bullish trend.

If fully realized, the wedge breakout targets a return to Aster’s launch high near $1.30, marking a potential 130% gain from current levels.

Breaking free of this range, and with continued shilling from industry figures, ASTER could push into new price discovery. This would target the next milestone at $5, a 745% jump from here.

Such a climb would better align spot value with network activity. But a true 100x rally will hinge on sticky user growth and sustained adoption beyond the early hype of its debut.

Altcoin Season Is Here, And This Wallet Makes the Most of It

With the Altcoin Season Index at 80, the market is officially in a technical altseason – and breakouts like Aster Coin are just the start.

Best Wallet ($BEST) is emerging as the wallet of choice for crypto investors looking to capitalize on bull cycles before the crowd catches on.

By joining the $BEST presale, holders gain exclusive access to the wallet’s standout utility: the Upcoming Tokens feature.

This built-in crypto screener helps users discover under-the-radar projects and presales at Stage 0 – long before they go viral or list on major exchanges.

In a market driven by speed and timing, Best Wallet gives you a real edge.

And with the presale live now, the opportunity to secure $BEST at a low entry price won’t last much longer.

Alpha doesn’t wait. Neither should you. 🎯



Upcoming Tokens in Best Wallet puts early-stage projects in your hands. 🌐



1️⃣ See what’s trending before the crowd

2️⃣ Learn about each project with in-app info

3️⃣ Buy and track your tokens all in one place



Download Best Wallet today!… pic.twitter.com/SQofs9A6Na — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) July 1, 2025

But its utility runs deeper.

With TradFi and Web3 now converging, the Best Card offers seamless stablecoin payments anywhere Mastercard is accepted, bridging everyday spending with crypto.

Backed by nearly $16 million in early funding, the $BEST utility token anchors an expanding ecosystem built for the bull run ahead.

You can join the Best Wallet ($BEST) presale now by visiting the official website.

To learn more about Best Wallet, follow it on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.