BTC -4.21%
$59,078.64
ETH -3.53%
$2,491.47
SOL -6.38%
$144.34
PEPE -6.95%
$0.0000077
SHIB -3.67%
$0.000013
BNB -2.96%
$536.24
DOGE -3.84%
$0.10
XRP -4.59%
$0.56
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
The Hottest Presale
Cryptonews Altcoin News Assets Invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs Soar to Record High of $91.69B: ETFGI

Assets Invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs Soar to Record High of $91.69B: ETFGI

Bitcoin ETFs Spot Crypto ETFs
Assets have increased 506.4% during 2024 going from $15.12 billion at the end of 2023.
Last updated:
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk and Bitcoin Magazine.

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Assets Invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs Rise

Assets invested in cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs) have hit a record new high of $91.69 billion at the end of July, according to data from ETFGI, an independent research firm.

ETFGI notes assets have increased 506.4% during 2024 going from $15.12 billion at the end of 2023 to $91.69 billion.

The first ever crypto ETP was listed in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK. Since then the number of products and range has increased steadily. This was the first Bitcoin-based security available on a regulated exchange. The sector has come a long way since with players such as BlackRock iShares and Fidelity entering the space with new spot Bitcpon ETFs.

In July alone crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $13.65 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to $59.25 billion.

Global ETFs ETPs Listed Rises to 235

There are a total of 235 Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally with 588 listings, and assets of $91.69 Bn, from 52 providers listed on 22 exchanges in 16 countries at the end of July 2024, notes ETFGI.

The inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $13.78 billion during July.

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE US) gathered $7.11 billion, the largest individual net inflow in July, notes ETFGI. Followed closely by BlackRock’s IBIT ETF.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Sees Largest Inflows

Most recently spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. have registered their eighth consecutive day of positive net inflows.

On Monday alone, the funds accumulated a total of $202.51 million in inflows, indicating continued investor interest in Bitcoin despite recent market fluctuations.

In The Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$59,079
4.21 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$2,491
3.53 %
Ethereum
Recommended Articles
Rival Exchange CoinSwitch Sues WazirX to Recover $9M in Trapped Funds
2024-08-28 12:42:10
BlockDAG Inks Three-Year Partnership with Borussia Dortmund Worth $10M
2024-08-28 12:20:57
BNB Chain Launches Its Cross-Chain Bridge with Celer, deBridge, and Stargate
2024-08-28 12:15:14
CEO of Haru Invest Attacked with Knife During Fraud Trial in South Korea
2024-08-28 10:33:16
Malaysian Police Bust Crypto Investment Fraud Call Center Targeting Japanese Citizens
2024-08-28 09:42:42
Australian Federal Police Warns Citizens Over Crypto Investment Scam, $122M Lost in 12 Months
2024-08-28 09:22:49
Analyst Casts Doubt on $30T Valuation for Tokenized RWAs by 2030, Suggests $1.3T
2024-08-28 08:15:27
Read More Articles

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitfarms Closes In on 110 MW, Takes Ownership of New US Data Center
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2024-08-28 14:52:26
Press Releases
The Evolution of Forex EAs: Spotlight on Avenix Fzco’s Botogon
Mao Orillana
2024-08-28 14:48:26
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk and Bitcoin Magazine.
Read More