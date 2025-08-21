Are Presidential Meme Coins About to Pump as Eric Trump Claims $1M BTC is Inevitable?

Presidential meme coins poised for potential pump as Eric Trump claims $1M Bitcoin is inevitable while dedicating 50% of time to crypto ventures.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 21, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Presidential meme coins might be getting ready for another big price jump, just like what happened in January.

Back then, President Trump’s official coin (TRUMP) and the MELANIA token shot up to record highs before people started selling to take profits.

This comeback could happen because Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, believes Bitcoin will eventually hit over $1 million.

Speaking at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole on Wednesday, Eric revealed he now dedicates over 50% of his time to cryptocurrency ventures and remains steadfast in his prediction that BTC will hit $175,000 per token by the close of 2025.

NEW: 🇺🇸 @EricTrump builds the case for a $1M #Bitcoin price live in Wyoming. ⛰️



🎙️ "There's no question that #Bitcoin hits one million bucks." pic.twitter.com/1dfxp1DoRX — Bitcoin.com News (@BTCTN) August 20, 2025

This positive outlook is making investors excited about Trump-related meme coins again.

Bitcoin Price Impact on Presidential Meme Coins

During January’s rally, the TRUMP memecoin peaked at $75.35 with a market capitalization surpassing $15 billion, securing its position as the third most valuable memecoin at that time.

However, the token has since endured substantial selling pressure, declining more than 85% from its peak.

Currently trading at $8.66 as of this writing, it holds the sixth position among meme coins with a market valuation of approximately $1.73 billion.

The MELANIA memecoin has experienced an even steeper decline, plummeting 98% from its $13.73 high to trade at $0.2082, with a modest market cap of $175 million.

Nevertheless, Eric’s recent market optimism could shift these dynamics, as meme coins typically benefit substantially from extended Bitcoin rallies when market gains rotate into lower-cap tokens, making them easier to drive higher.

Technical Bitcoin Price Prediction

On the technical front, the TRUMPUSDT daily chart shows that the market established a bottom around the $8 zone and has since been trading sideways within a consolidation channel between roughly $8 and $12.

The repeated bounces off the lower boundary suggest strong support, while the upper range at $11.98 acts as a firm resistance cap.

Source: TradingView

A decisive break above this resistance would likely trigger momentum toward the next major target near $15.13, marking the start of a larger recovery phase.

At present, the price is hovering near the lower edge of the channel, which makes this level critical.

Holding above the level could set up a rebound back to the mid-range and eventually the upper resistance, while losing it would undermine the bullish outlook and open the risk of new lows.

Bitcoin Hyper: New Crypto Projects to Watch

Right now, Bitcoin is sitting around $114,000 and getting ready for the big price jump that Eric Trump talked about. When this happens, new crypto projects often see big gains too.

One project that looks really promising is the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER).

So far, Bitcoin Hyper has raised over $11 million from investors, which shows people are excited about it.

Many crypto experts believe HYPER can make the same crazy gains as TRUMP did

Remember, TRUMP went up over 1,000% in just 2 days

If HYPER does something similar, investing $1,000 during the presale could potentially turn into $10,000 or even more.

Right now, you can buy HYPER tokens for just $0.012775 each during their early sale.

You can buy them on the Bitcoin Hyper website using other cryptocurrencies or even your debit card.