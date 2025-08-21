Bitcoin Could Hit $175K This Year, $1M by 2030, Says SOL Strategies CEO

Last updated: August 21, 2025

Bitcoin could be on track for a major rally this year, according to Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies.

Key Takeaways: Bitcoin could hit $175K this year and possibly $1M by 2030, says SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald.

Institutional players like BlackRock and top investors are driving bullish long-term projections.

Crypto is shifting beyond speculation toward a structural overhaul of global finance.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Wald said she sees the world’s largest cryptocurrency potentially climbing to around $175,000 by year-end, a target she described as conservative compared to projections from other top investors and fund managers.

Longer term, Wald pointed to ambitious estimates suggesting Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030, underlining the growing conviction among institutional players.

Bitcoin Hits $124K, a Milestone Once Deemed Unrealistic

Bitcoin recently touched highs of about $124,000, a level that would have seemed unrealistic just a few years ago.

Wald emphasized that Bitcoin forecasts are no longer confined to fringe speculation.

“Some of the smartest investors in the world, like Cathie Wood and others, and the way Larry Fink speaks about Bitcoin, point to projections that are astronomically high yet based on solid models,” she said.

The SOL Strategies chief noted a clear shift in sentiment since the collapse of FTX, which at the time left the industry facing reputational and banking challenges.

“Even after FTX, a lot of us working in the crypto industry were de-banked, but now you just have everybody supportive—making this industry work and making it available for the largest asset managers in the world,” she added.

With giants like BlackRock moving into crypto and governments exploring digital asset adoption, Wald said she remains “very bullish” on Bitcoin’s trajectory.

More importantly, she argued that crypto is evolving past speculative trading into a structural transformation of global finance, with blockchain becoming the foundation of how future markets will operate.

“This isn’t just about price predictions anymore—it’s about the rebuilding of mainstream finance itself,” Wald concluded.

$1M Bitcoin in 2026 Would Signal US Economic Crisis

As reported, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has pushed back on predictions that Bitcoin could hit $1 million in the near term, warning that such a move would likely reflect a collapse in the US economy rather than a crypto success story.

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast last week.

“I’d rather have a lower Bitcoin price in a more stable United States than the opposite.”

Novogratz explained that extreme currency devaluations often fuel demand for alternative safe havens, and Bitcoin, often dubbed digital gold, becomes a hedge against economic turmoil.

However, he cautioned that such conditions would come at the expense of civil society.

Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures.

The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.