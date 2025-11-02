BTC $110,468.75 0.38%
Arca's Jeff Dorman Slams Coinbase CEO for Prediction Market Stunt on Earnings Call

Armstrong mentioned crypto buzzwords like “Bitcoin” and “Web3” that users had wagered would appear.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Arca’s Jeff Dorman Slams Coinbase CEO for Prediction Market Stunt on Earnings Call

Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital asset firm Arca, has criticized Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong after the exchange head appeared to intentionally trigger bets on prediction platforms during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

Key Takeaways:

  • Arca’s Jeff Dorman criticized Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong for referencing prediction market bets during the company’s earnings call.
  • Armstrong mentioned crypto buzzwords like “Bitcoin” and “Web3” that users had wagered would appear.
  • The incident reignited debate over market integrity.

Dorman said Armstrong’s comments “mocked the industry” and undermined efforts to build institutional trust in crypto.

Coinbase CEO Drops Bitcoin and Web3 Mentions After Tracking Prediction Market Bets

At the end of the call on Thursday, Armstrong admitted he had been “tracking the prediction market about what Coinbase will say on their next earnings call.”

He then added the words “Bitcoin, Ethereum, Blockchain, Staking, and Web3” – terms that users on Polymarket and Kalshi had wagered would be mentioned.

His remark effectively allowed some bettors to win.

Bloomberg reported that more than $84,000 was staked on whether those keywords would be said during the call.

The moment quickly spread across social media, sparking debate over whether Armstrong’s actions were simply playful or potentially manipulative.

Dorman wasn’t amused. “You need your head examined if you think it’s cute or clever or savvy that the CEO of the biggest company in this industry openly manipulated a market,” he wrote on X.

He added that such behavior damages credibility, especially as firms like Arca work to position crypto as a serious, institutional asset class.

Polymarket, one of the platforms hosting the bets, reacted in jest, calling Armstrong’s actions “diabolical work.”

However, the incident underscored how lightly regulated “mention markets” can be influenced when public figures knowingly reference their outcomes.

Coinbase later clarified that its employees are barred from participating in prediction markets involving the company.

Notably, Coinbase has invested in both Polymarket and Kalshi, and Armstrong used the same call to promote the firm’s new “Everything Exchange,” which may eventually support prediction markets.

Responding to the backlash, Armstrong posted on X, “lol this was fun – happened spontaneously when someone on our team dropped a link in the chat.”

Coinbase Rejects Senator’s Claim of Ties to Trump’s ‘Corruption Factory’

Coinbase has denied allegations from Senator Chris Murphy, who accused the exchange of being part of what he called President Donald Trump’s “corruption factory.”

Murphy cited Coinbase’s donations to Trump’s inauguration and a new White House ballroom project, as well as its political spending through Fairshake, a crypto-backed super PAC that supported pro-crypto candidates.

In response, Coinbase’s Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad called the claims “ridiculous,” saying the senator ignored “basic facts.”

Shirzad clarified that Fairshake is a non-partisan PAC that supported both Republicans and Democrats, including several of Murphy’s Senate colleagues.

He added that corporate donations to presidential inaugurations have been standard practice for decades and fully disclosed under campaign finance law.

Addressing concerns over the ballroom donation, Shirzad said Coinbase’s contribution was part of a broader corporate effort through the Trust for the National Mall, alongside firms such as Apple, Google, and Ripple.

The White House confirmed the ballroom’s $300 million cost is funded privately.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
