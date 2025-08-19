BTC $112,915.89 -2.99%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Arbitrum Price Prediction: Can $ARB Rebound Above $0.60 This Week?

$ARB Arbitrum Price Prediction
Ethereum's push above $4,100 and a partnership with Robinhood favor a bullish Arbitrum price prediction. Can $ARB rise to $0.60?
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A partnership with the U.S.-based zero-commission trading platform Robinhood and Ethereum’s push above $4,000 favors a bullish Arbitrum price prediction despite the latest pullback that the token has experienced.

In the past 7 days, ARB has delivered gains of more than 15% as the native asset of this Ethereum layer-2 protocol has capitalized on what many deem as the beginning of altcoin season.

Ethereum (ETH) hit a local peak at around $4,850 while ARB rose to $0.58 for the first time in six months. Meanwhile, trading volumes in the past few days have been quite high and reached as much as $1.3 billion on August 13.

This figure accounted for nearly 50% of ARB’s circulating market cap and emphasizes the significant buying pressure that the token experienced as it reached these high levels.

Crypto Trader CryptoGem, who accurately anticipated ARB’s move to $0.60 recently, sees the token rising to $1 shortly following a bullish breakout and retest of a trend line resistance.

The first target for this trader, whose account is followed by more than 10,000 users, is the $0.66 level. He did not provide a timeline for this bullish Arbitrum price prediction but the odds favor a move to this area after this brief pullback.

Arbitrum Price Prediction: Potential 100% Gain if ARB Bounces Off These Key Supports

Looking at the 4-hour chart, ARB broke above a key resistance at $0.50 recently as ETH pushed through its long-dated ceiling of $4,100 as well.

arbitrum price chart

Trading volumes have been rising above the average since August 12 as the token reached these levels. The price retreated after making a lower high at $0.55 and has now successfully retested the $0.50 resistance from above.

This is a normal retest that occurs after a breakout. Even if the $0.50 level falters, there’s a trend line support right below that area that coincides with the 200-period EMA in this lower time frame. If the price bounces strongly off any of these levels, the odds of another leg up would be quite high.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows signs that bullish momentum has weakened. Hence, we could expect a move toward $0.45 in the near term that would provide a much more attractive entry price for late buyers.

Based on a bullish Arbitrum price prediction of $0.90, ARB could deliver gains of more than 100%.

As altcoin season kicks off, the best crypto presales like Maxi Doge could offer 10X or even 100X gains as bullish momentum favors new projects.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Presale Raises More Than $1M In Just a Few Days

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is a Shiba Inu on steroids who knows that this bull market cycle is everything it needs to get out of mom’s basement.

maxi doge presale

Through the Maxi Fund, this project will make leveraged bets on the most promising tokens to make the most out of the rally.

Up to 25% of the proceeds from the presale will be invested in this fund and $MAXI will rise as these trades start to deliver positive results.

This is an ‘up only’ market and Maxi Doge knows it. Join the pump. Buy $MAXI at its discounted presale price of $0.000253. Simply visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Rotations Ignite: Cardano Depth, Tron Settlement Flows, Floki Buzz
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-19 18:42:50
Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
