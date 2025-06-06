BTC $104,591.84 2.77%
Apple, X, Airbnb Plot Stablecoin Payment – Could Big Tech Ditch Card Fees for Onchain Settlements?

Under renewed interest from Washington and infrastructure developments, major tech firms are reevaluating stablecoins as part of broader payment system upgrades and operational planning.
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),...

Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Key Takeaways:

  • Apple, X, Airbnb, and other major tech firms are in early talks with crypto companies to integrate stablecoin payments.
  • Payment processors like Stripe and Worldpay have been approached to support back-end stablecoin transactions.
  • Industry sources say firms are weighing compliance risks across stablecoin issuers like Tether and USDC.
  • Executives see stablecoins as reshaping both enterprise treasury strategy and digital payment infrastructure.

Apple, X, and Airbnb are in early-stage discussions with crypto firms about incorporating stablecoins into their payment infrastructure, according to a report published by Fortune on June 6.

The conversations, which also reportedly include Google and Uber, focus on the use of dollar-pegged tokens to reduce transaction costs and improve the efficiency of cross-border settlements. The report cited sources that requested anonymity due to the private nature of the talks.

Tech Giants Experiment with New Settlement Options

According to Fortune, Stripe, Worldpay, and other processors have been approached to provide back-end support for stablecoin settlements.

Airbnb has held internal discussions with Worldpay about the feasibility of such integrations, while X is exploring adding stablecoin functionality to its payments app, X Money, through potential collaboration with Stripe.

A crypto firm executive quoted in the report said firms are assessing the risk profile of different stablecoins before making integration decisions. Tether’s compliance record and USDC’s evolving corporate structure were noted as factors influencing deliberations.

“[Stablecoins] are this old idea, but finally I think we’ve got the right pieces coming together such that it’s really coming into fruition,” said Haun Ventures partner Chris Ahn.

Google Cloud has already accepted stablecoin payments from select clients using PayPal’s PYUSD, according to comments from Rich Widmann, head of Web3 strategy at Google Cloud. He stated that invoices and accounting processes remained unchanged, with only the settlement currency modified.

“It’s pretty clear that this is probably one of the biggest upgrades to payments since the SWIFT network,” said Widmann. “There isn’t a separate offshoot for stablecoin payments within Cloud.”

Stablecoin Adoption Advances Alongside CBDC Efforts

The report added that the interest among Big Tech coincides with recent policy shifts in Washington under the Trump administration, which has directed agencies to ease oversight of digital assets. Tech executives cited Stripe’s acquisition of stablecoin firm Bridge as a turning point for enterprise adoption discussions.

While Big Tech firms explore stablecoin use for efficiency, some governments are pushing their own digital currency models. This parallel development could shape how private and public systems interact in global payments.

Enterprise interest in stablecoins reveals a steady trend of changing corporate treasury strategies. Instead of holding excess reserves in fiat, some firms are evaluating on-chain assets to optimize liquidity and settlement across borders.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How might stablecoin integration affect existing payment processors like Visa and Mastercard?

If stablecoins offer cheaper and faster settlements, companies could reduce reliance on traditional card networks, potentially cutting into processing fees and changing the competitive landscape for legacy providers.

Why are firms cautious about which stablecoin to adopt?

Stablecoins differ in legal structure, reserve transparency, and issuer credibility. Tether faces ongoing scrutiny over its reserve audits, while USDC’s ownership changes may impact long-term trust and stability.

Could Big Tech companies eventually issue their own stablecoins?

Yes, but legislative proposals in the U.S. have sought to limit non-financial institutions from issuing digital currencies, meaning in-house stablecoins could face heightened regulatory barriers.

