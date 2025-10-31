Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Best Crypto Picks For Halloween 2025 Based on Historical Analysis Report

Claude AI has produced a data-driven report hinting XRP, SUI, AAVE and one unlisted meme coin will be the biggest crypto plays of 2026.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Anthropic’s ChatGPT killer Claude AI has written a 21-page report forecasting that XRP, SUI, AAVE and one surprising new unlisted and under-the-radar meme coin could be the biggest crypto plays of next year for those who buy and hold now.

XRP ($XRP): Claude AI Predicts Strong Double-Digit Growth

According to Claude crypto report, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) stands out as one of the most promising breakout assets. The AI suggests the token could rally toward the $8 mark by year’s end, representing a 217% increase from its current price of $2.52.

Source: Claude AI

Ripple’s courtroom victory against the SEC earlier in the year reignited market optimism, pushing XRP to a seven-year high of $3.65 in July. Over the past year, the asset has climbed an impressive 380% year-to-date and 392% in the last 365 days, outperforming Bitcoin’s 55% growth and Ethereum’s 50% by nearly 7x to 8x.

With the introduction of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin and CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s close contacts with the current pro-crypto US administration, Ripple has further cemented its status as a compliance-friendly digital payments provider, drawing strong investor interest in regulatory-aligned crypto solutions.

Several bullish flag setups have formed across XRP’s 2025 price charts, hinting at sustained technical momentum.

If additional market catalysts emerge, such as a wave of expected ETF approvals, new institutional partnerships, or the timely delivery of “Project Crypto”—an SEC initiative to provide clarity to the industry, a 12-month target of $8 could become a realistic target.

Sui Network: Claude Calls This One an Easy 10X Crypto

Sui Network ($SUI) continues to generate substantial buzz, positioning itself as a blockchain capable of outperforming Ethereum in speed and scalability.

Source: Claude AI

While the “Ethereum killer” label often depends on perspective, Sui’s standout feature is its extraordinary throughput, reportedly handling up to 297,000 transactions per second (TPS), compared to Ethereum’s average of just 15 TPS.

In the last 24 hours, SUI has risen 3%, trading at $2.35. Claude’s report suggests the token could sustain this uptrend and potentially reach $25 next year, thanks to its sophisticated smart contract ecosystem, scalability, and interoperability.

If current slow market conditions persist, Sui could feasibly touch $5 by Christmas. Technical indicators, however, support a breakout scenario, with the forming two bullish flag patterns over the last year, typically a precursor to prolonged upside potential.

Aave (AAVE): Ethereum’s DeFi Titan May Double Rapidly, Says Claude

Aave ($AAVE) remains a cornerstone of decentralized finance, allowing users to lend, borrow, and earn passive returns through a secure, efficient platform.

Source: Claude AI

Renowned for its flash loans, liquidity pools, and multi-chain accessibility, Aave has played a pivotal role in advancing the DeFi landscape.

Its commitment to innovation, community governance, and growing institutional traction positions Aave not just as a survivor of the DeFi boom, but as one of its key architects.

Claude AI envisions Aave’s price potentially soaring from current levels of $217 all the way up to to $1,000, a remarkable jump of 5x in 12 months.

Currently, Aave’s price action is forming an expanding triangle pattern. It could actually reach the lower target of $600 early next year, which will be a strong psychological foothold on the way to $1,000.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): A Bold Meme Coin Presale with 4,900x Potential!

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) has been billed “the Dogecoin of this cycle” despite still only being in presale, and such buzz has already attracted over $3.8 million in funding from investors hoping for outsized gains.

Claude’s crypto report believes his one is explosive, estimating potential returns of up to 4,900% from its current low fixed presale price of $0.0002655.

Source: Claude AI

If Claude’s analysis is correct, Maxi Doge could be worth $0.013275 in a year, which would still make it worth only a penny even after it has hypothetically gone to the moon.

Marketed as Dogecoin’s more chaotic and high-energy relative, Maxi Doge thrives on crypto’s degen culture, leveraging viral memes, contests, and community interaction to fuel growth.

Built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, MAXI benefits from faster and cheaper transactions than Dogecoin’s dated chain.

Of the total 150.24 billion MAXI tokens, 25% are allocated to the “Maxi Fund,” aimed at supporting marketing efforts, strategic collaborations, and ecosystem development.

Staking has already gone live, offering up to 79% APY, though yields will gradually decrease as staking participation rises. The current presale price is $0.0002655, with incremental increases set for upcoming rounds.

Investors can acquire MAXI using MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.