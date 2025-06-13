Crypto Influencer Anthony Pompliano Plans $750M Bitcoin-Buying Fund: Report
Anthony Pompliano, one of the most recognizable voices in the crypto world, is preparing to take the helm of a new Bitcoin-focused investment group aiming to raise $750m, as investors double down on crypto under a supportive White House.
The Financial Times reported Friday that Pompliano is in line to become chief executive of ProCapBTC, a firm that plans to acquire large quantities of Bitcoin using funds raised through a merger with a blank-cheque company.
The vehicle, Columbus Circle Capital 1, recently went public with backing from New York investment bank Cohen & Company. The firm completed its $250m IPO in late May, giving the partnership a timely launchpad as capital floods back into crypto-aligned ventures.
A representative for Pompliano didn’t return Cryptonews’ request for comment by press time.
Pompliano Brings SPAC Experience After $220M Raise In Separate Venture
According to the outlet, ProCapBTC intends to raise $500m in equity and an additional $250m in convertible debt.
The proposed structure would mirror strategies used by other Bitcoin-focused firms, such as Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy and Japan’s Metaplanet, which have drawn investor interest for their aggressive accumulation of digital assets.
The deal could be announced as early as next week, although final terms are said to be still under negotiation.
New Listings Signal Revival Of US IPO Market Amid Crypto Optimism
Pompliano is no stranger to public markets. Just recently, he raised $220m for a separate blank-cheque vehicle not involved in the ProCapBTC project.
The move comes as a fresh wave of crypto-related listings has reignited the US IPO market.
Earlier this week, Peter Thiel-backed Bullish confidentially filed for a listing. Meanwhile, Gemini, the crypto platform run by the Winklevoss twins, also submitted plans to go public. Further, shares in stablecoin issuer Circle surged nearly 170% on their trading debut.
Behind the optimism is a political backdrop that many crypto investors view as favorable. President Donald Trump has openly supported digital assets during his second presidential term. As a result, a fresh wave of capital has flowed into the sector.
Meanwhile, firms aligned with this narrative, including Trump’s publicly traded social media company, have attracted billions from investors betting on regulatory support.
Yet Pompliano has not shied away from critiquing the administration. Last month, he warned against Trump’s threat to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling it a threat to central bank independence. “The idea of firing the Fed chairman is a very bad precedent to set this way,” he said.
