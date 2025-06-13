Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Crashes to $103K as Binance Enters Syria and BlackRock Eyes Crypto Crown

In the Asian session, Bitcoin (BTC) tanked to $103,895, down 4% in 24 hours. This broke below the $105,095 support. This is a big trend change as BTC exits the ascending channel that had held since early June. The breakdown was confirmed by a bearish engulfing candle and a strong rejection near $110,376, forming a three-candle reversal pattern and a series of lower highs.

Technically, Bitcoin is under pressure. It now trades below its 50-period EMA ($107,446), and the MACD has crossed bearishly with a deepening histogram, confirming momentum is with the sellers. If $103,132 fails to hold, BTC could slip toward $101,705 or even test the psychological $100,000 level.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Key Takeaways:

Bitcoin trades at $103,895, down 4.36%

Below $105K and 50-EMA: bearish shift

MACD and candle patterns support downside

Key support levels: $103,132 → $101,705

Binance Launches in Syria, Expanding Bitcoin Access

Binance’s formal entry into Syria follows the lifting of EU and US sanctions in May, which unlocked access for Syrians to trade over 300 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, XRP, and Toncoin.

Full access to futures, spot, and P2P markets is now available, alongside Arabic-language educational tools and Binance Pay for borderless payments.

🇸🇾 LATEST: Binance opens full access to Syrian users after US sanctions suspension.



Syria is off the Prohibited Countries list, residents can join 270M+ users in the global crypto economy. pic.twitter.com/yGBJIAOLV3 — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 12, 2025

With local banking systems constrained and inflation soaring, crypto offers an alternative to traditional finance. This move is expected to drive regional demand for BTC as a hedge and remittance tool.

Highlights:

Syrians can now trade BTC and more on Binance

Binance Pay eases cross-border payments

Crypto seen as hedge in conflict zones

BlackRock and ECB Shift Sentiment Toward Crypto and Gold

Meanwhile, BlackRock is ramping up its crypto ambitions. At its investor day, the $11 trillion asset manager set a goal to become the top crypto asset manager by 2030.

Its IBIT ETF sold $260.9M in BTC and bought $930.6M in June while overseeing the $53B Circle Reserve Fund backing USDC. It’s already registered as a crypto asset firm in the UK.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 $11.5 trillion BlackRock aims to become the world's largest crypto asset manager by 2030. pic.twitter.com/b1irMOsyVk — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 12, 2025

Simultaneously, the ECB also announced that gold is now the second largest reserve asset in the world, 19.6% of central bank holdings vs 15.9% for the euro. This is a shift towards “safe-haven” assets due to inflation, war and currency instability.

Together these two things make for a mixed but powerful picture for Bitcoin: a macro pullback and rising institutional and regional demand.

Final Thoughts: Bitcoin Under Pressure

Since BTC is volatile and technicals are under pressure, it’s keeping Bitcoin price prediction bearilong-termong term fundamentals are strong. Watch $103,132 and $101,705 for reversal or further breakdown.

