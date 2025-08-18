BTC $113,174.17 -2.77%
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

The altcoin season remains selective, but three names are capturing attention for different reasons. Chainlink provides infrastructure support, Pi draws speculative interest, and Solana benefits from ecosystem activity.

Market conditions suggest traders are still cautious. Bitcoin dominance remains above 60%, and Ethereum flows continue to drive attention toward DeFi and Layer-2 networks. In that context, rotation into altcoins has been narrow, but tokens with liquidity, narratives, or active infrastructure use are beginning to stand out.

Chainlink Holds Infrastructure Value

Chainlink (LINK) is trading near $25, with daily volume around $3.2 billion and a market cap close to $17.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token has gained about 15% over the past week.

Analysts expect the August price range to stay between $15.90 and $18.10, with wider projections ranging from $26 to $32 by the end of the year. These figures come from sources like CoinCodex and Cryptopolitan, providing a consistent basis for the outlook.

LINK’s role as a DeFi utility token underpins its steady movement. Its price action reflects usage trends like oracle demand rather than speculative cycles. Supply remains stable, and governance still anchors protocol behavior.

Pi Coin Remains Speculative

Pi (PI) is sitting near $0.36, with volatility but no clear breakout. The trading range between $0.32 and $0.37 remains intact unless momentum pushes above the 20-day EMA, currently near $0.40.

Forecasts see limited movement in the short term, with the RSI indicating that momentum has stalled. Pi’s activity derives from community attention and narrative rather than real-world utility. Despite occasional spikes, it continues to trade within a baseline range.

Solana Gains on Activity

Solana (SOL) trades close to $181, showing a mere 1% weekly gain. Daily volume exceeds $6.2 billion, and market value is near $98 billion. Exchange listings and on-chain metrics indicate growing developer activity across NFTs and DeFi.

Solana Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Technical indicators place support near $175–$185, and resistance levels lie in the $209–$213 zone. Some forecasters expect breakout moves if volume persists, though trading signs remain moderate.

What That Means for Altcoin Season

Chainlink rides practical infrastructure use, Pi offers a speculative angle, and Solana brings ecosystem depth. Each is drawing interest differently during this selective altseason.

Rotations are not driven by hype. Instead, token flows align with usage patterns and ecosystem signs. As weekend liquidity arrives, volume and open interest patterns may confirm whether capital is shifting more broadly.

If inflows continue, tokens favored in this scenario may receive proportionate attention. Chainlink’s price is linked to DeFi demand, Pi’s narrative traction, and Solana’s on-chain velocity offer distinct entry points.

A broader altcoin season will likely follow if data supports rotation. Until then, these three provide insights into how capital is distributed in this phase—one token demonstrates infrastructure resilience, another speculative movement, and the third growing ecosystem activity.

Why Trust Cryptonews

Altcoin Season Rotations Ignite: Cardano Depth, Tron Settlement Flows, Floki Buzz
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-19 18:42:50
Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
