Alibaba’s Qwen AI Predicts The Price of XRP, DOGE, and SOL for November 2025

Chinese AI models are outperforming their Western rivals in live crypto trading – fresh Qwen XRP, Dogecoin, and Solana price predictions could offer the most accurate insights.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Qwen AI, Alibaba’s flagship model, has released price predictions that XRP, Cardano, and Ethereum could generate rapid, explosive gains in the coming month.

An ongoing real-market cryptocurrency trading competition has found that Chinese AI models generate more profitable trades, beating out Western powerhouses like ChatGPT.

DeepSeek is the new king now.



It’s gaining 125% in just 9 days, making more than GPT-5 and Gemini 2.5 Pro lost combined.



DeepSeek is just a side project of a hedge fund, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/YhJ2GLo2gk — Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) October 27, 2025

Qwen stands second in the tables, growing its initial capital of $10,000 to $20,776 in just 9 days—a 107% gain, while Western leader Claude notches just 22%.

While the altcoins have missed out on “Uptober” tailwinds with renewed US-China trade war tensions weighing on market sentiment, November could mark a turnaround.

This week’s FOMC meeting stands to set the tone, with signs of potential U.S. monetary easing expected to revive risk appetite and fuel deeper capital rotation into altcoins.

XRP Price Prediction: Qwen AI Sees Institution-Driven Rally

Qwen AI presents an optimistic outlook that XRP could surge past $6.50 in November, marking a 150% increase from its current $2.63 level.

XRP Price Predictions for November. Source: Qwen3-Max.

The forecast centers on institutional-grade adoption, positioning XRP as a bridge asset for high-volume payment corridors, potentially tied to central bank or SWIFT-level integrations.

It also prices in regulated exposure in U.S. TradFi markets through spot ETFs, opening up a new touch point for institutional demand and boosting XRP’s role in global liquidity networks.

Technicals support the bullish setup. A triple-bottom reversal formed through October serves as a launchpad for November gains, fueling a potential year-long ascending triangle breakout.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, ascending triangle. Source: TradingView.

More so as momentum indicators flash bullish. The MACD histogram has its widest lead on the signal line since the July bull run, while the RSI has broken above neutral, suggesting the new uptrend has real staying power.

If catalysts align, XRP could approach $6.50 this month and extend toward $8 into 2026.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Qwen AI Predicts Potential $1.20 Move

Quen maintains that, despite growing mainstream exposure through a U.S. spot ETF, DOGE remains heavily tied to social sentiment. An optimistic case eyes, $1.20, but not without influence.

DOGE Price Predictions for November. Source: Qwen3-Max.

It cites proactive endorsements from key opinion leaders like Elon Musk as fundamental to significant gains this cycle, eying front-line integration into payment services.

While Musk has humored Dogecoin as a payment option on X and Tesla in the past, some real follow-through could translate into massive social momentum and demand for Dogecoin.

Looking at the charts, a $1 setup could be in play. A similar October triple bottom reversal structure could be the setup for a breakout from a symmetrical triangle in November.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle. Source: TradingView.

Still, momentum indicators suggest hesitation. The MACD maintains only a narrow lead above the signal line, while the RSI has again been rejected at the neutral zone—signs of weak buy pressure.

For now, broader macro tailwinds could provide support in November, but a $1 move still looks premature without renewed hype or major utility news.

Solana Price Prediction: Real World Utility Lays Grounds For Surge

Qwen AI eyes a 133% move to $700 for Solana, citing its growing status as the leading Ethereum alternative and its expanding role in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

SOL Price Predictions for November. Source: Qwen3-Max.

The model highlights Solana’s growing competitiveness in tokenized stocks, payments, and identity solutions, positioning it as a go-to blockchain for scalable, real-world applications.

Solana is also emerging as the second-fastest-growing developer ecosystem behind Ethereum, with exponential monthly onboarding of new builders.

Consumer crypto apps, with a total value locked already exceeding $40 billion, could drive real-world use through major gaming or social platform launches.

Technically, the 7-month ascending channel offers a clear $500 setup, supported by a triple-bottom reversal structure forming along its lower boundary.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending channel. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators suggest renewed buyer strength. The MACD is widening its lead above the signal line while the RSI breaks above the neutral line, creating a strong foundation for a surge.

If near-term catalysts like spot ETFs deliver, SOL could approach $700 next month and extend toward $1000 into 2026.

