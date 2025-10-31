ai16z Price Prediction: ai16z Rebrands to ElizaOS, Price Pumps 6% – Are Holders in for a Treat?

Binance rebrand sends ai16z soaring 27% – ai16z price prediction now targets a 338% rally as ElizaOS hype builds.

The popular meme coin ai16z is getting ready for its makeover as Binance will rename the token as elizaOS on November 6. Trading volumes doubled amid the news, favoring a bullish ai16z price prediction in the near term.

Ai16z has booked a 27% gain in the past 24 hours after Binance’s announcement. This rebrand was announced months ago to detach the project from the popular crypto-focused venture capital firm named a16z by Andreessen Horowitz.

In the past 7 days, the token has gained 34%, yet its year-to-date losses are still huge at 95%.

ElizaOS evolved from an AI agent to a platform through which agents can be created, tokenized, and marketed to the community.

The project aims to compete with sector leaders like Virtuals Protocol. However, it is still in an early stage of its development.

Ai16Z Price Prediction: Potential 338% Gain Ahead as Positive Momentum Accelerates

At some point, ai16z reached a market cap of $2.6 billion. At the time of writing, its market value sits at just $86 million. Can it make it back to the top?

The daily chart shows that AI16Z has managed to stay within its price channel after a bear trap and could now be heading toward a breakout if it manages to climb above $0.10 within the next few days.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that positive momentum is accelerating, upon climbing above the 14-day moving average.

The next stop for ai16z, if that breakout happens, would be $0.20, followed by a much stronger push toward $0.32. This translates into a 339% total upside potential if bullish momentum continues to gain steam.

