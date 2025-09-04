Singapore’s QCP Group Secures Key Abu Dhabi Crypto License

QCP says dual licenses in Singapore and Abu Dhabi let it bridge liquidity between Asia and the Middle East while offering 24-hour regulated trading.

Last updated: September 4, 2025

Singapore-based digital asset trading firm QCP Group has received a full license from Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority, expanding into one of the world’s most ambitious crypto hubs.

The license, granted under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), allows QCP to provide spot and derivatives trading, market making and structured solutions for institutional and professional clients. The firm already holds a Major Payment Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Founder Darius Sit said the Abu Dhabi approval marked a cornerstone in QCP’s global strategy. He also described the Middle East as a vital region for digital assets. Moreover, he noted that the ADGM framework gives institutional clients confidence in both security and regulatory oversight.

Strategic Location Positions ADGM As Gateway To MENA And Asia

Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as a leading destination for crypto firms.

The FSP from ADGM empowers QCP to offer a comprehensive suite of regulated digital asset services from its strategic base in Abu Dhabi, including spot and derivatives trading, market making, and bespoke structured solutions for institutional and professional clients.



In 2018, the FSRA introduced one of the world’s first comprehensive frameworks for virtual assets. Since then, it has worked to attract exchanges, custodians, and token issuers. To do so, it relies on strict compliance standards and favorable tax policies.

Major investments have reinforced the emirate’s wider push into digital assets. In March, Abu Dhabi’s MGX fund committed $2b to Binance, showing its intent to compete with other global financial centers.

Market participants say the combination of clear rules, tax advantages and geographic reach makes ADGM appealing to firms seeking to operate across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Applicants Face Heavy Costs, Stringent Compliance Demands

However, the licensing process is demanding. Applicants face high fees, detailed compliance checks and requirements for robust governance and cybersecurity frameworks.

Firms must submit detailed business plans, AML and CFT policies, and evidence of qualified leadership before winning approval.

For QCP, the dual licensing in Singapore and Abu Dhabi provides coverage across two established financial hubs. The company says this positioning enables it to bridge liquidity between Asia and the Middle East, while offering clients 24-hour regulated trading.

Abu Dhabi Attracts More Crypto Firms Seeking Strong Oversight

ADGM’s chief market development Officer, Arvind Ramamurthy, welcomed QCP’s addition. He said the group’s focus on regulatory compliance and digital asset innovation fits the center’s goal of attracting top-tier financial institutions to the region.

QCP joins a growing list of firms using Abu Dhabi as a base for crypto expansion. By securing one of the more challenging licenses to obtain, the company has strengthened its credentials in a sector where regulators are demanding higher standards.

As global oversight of digital assets intensifies, Abu Dhabi is betting that its combination of progressive regulation and institutional credibility will draw more players like QCP to its shores.