What is Happening with Aave? AAVE Price Defies Market Trends, Spikes Above $290
As one of the few cryptocurrencies beating out wider market headwinds, bullishness is building for the AAVE price outlook.
Its recent decline has found a potential bottom at $275, rebounding over 5% over the past 12 hours to reclaim $290 as most other altcoins face profit-taking and a shakeout of weak hands.
This strength comes just days before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium, a key event that will set the tone for potential September interest rate cuts.
Traders are de-risking in anticipation of hawkish comments, though analysts still expect up to four cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like crypto.
What’s Happening With Aave?
Aave is carrying its weight on fundamentals alone, with on-chain metrics noting record adoption.
DefiLlama data shows that total value locked (TVL) on Aave has surged over 50% in the past three months to a peak of 40 billion, a sign of increasing user stickiness and protocol engagement.
This pace of growth strengthens XLM’s position as a credible DeFi play as the bull market matures, solidifying Aave as the go-to lending protocol.
AAVE Price Analysis: Can the Bull Run Go on?
The market warming effect of bullish fundamentals could give Aave the momentum it needs to break free from a bull flag pattern, extending its early August rally.
The key breakout threshold sits at $290, a resistance level that has yet to flip into solid support.
That said, momentum signals suggest that bulls are regaining control. The RSI has bounced from the low 30s into the mid-40s, indicating rising buy pressure.
The MACD line has also formed a golden cross, surpassing the signal line, a move which often marks the start of a short-term uptrend on the 4-hour chart.
A successful breakout opens the door for a retest of past strong resistance around $310 and the 2025 high around $340.
If both these levels can be recovered, the full flag pattern breakout sets a potential $380 AAVE price target, representing a 32% gain from current prices.
That outlook, however, hinges heavily on macro signals. A dovish tone from the Fed at the August 22 symposium would likely set the stage for risk-on appetite in anticipation of rate cuts.
A hawkish outcome could instead see AAVE retrace to retest support at $275, opening the door for deeper downside.
