833K ETH Trapped in Validator Queue Creates Supply Shortage – $4,500 Breakout Next?

833K ETH trapped in 14-day validator queue creates supply shortage as Fundstrat analysts predict $9,000 ETH by January 2026 using Wyckoff pattern analysis.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Ethereum (ETH) faces a supply shortage as 833,141 ETH sit trapped in a 14-day staking queue, with more than 823,789 ETH waiting to exit.

This imbalance means locked supply keeps growing, reducing ETH available for trading and creating upward price pressure.

The massive 14-day backlog shows that staking demand far outpaces network capacity, which points to validators’ confidence in ETH $4,500 breakout.

Validator Supply Shortage Prime ETH For $4,500 Breakout

Since Ethereum shifted from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), staking activity has grown rapidly.

However, the price impact wasn’t immediate because macro conditions (Fed hikes, risk-off markets) overshadowed fundamentals.

But since the Shanghai/Capella Upgrade (April 2023), staking surged as new validators joined. ETH rose from $1,800 in April to ~$2,100+ within weeks.

Historically, validator supply shortages always result in bullish momentum in ETH price, which this time around could trigger the $4,500 Ethereum breakout to new all-time highs.

For better context, in PoS networks like Ethereum, validators replace miners (who uphold the PoW like in Bitcoin), and they do so by staking ETH to secure the network, validate transactions, and propose new blocks.

In return, they earn staking rewards (in ETH), meaning if they act dishonestly, they risk losing part of their stake (slashing).

Data from Glassnode also shows that ETH supply on exchanges continues to reach record lows as institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity, and treasury companies like Bitmine and Sharplink Gaming are stacking billions of Ether.

Particularly from mid-July through August, ETH saw the largest accumulation in history as mega whales (10k+ ETH) drove the rally with net inflows peaking at 2.2M ETH ($10 billion).

833K ETH Trapped in Validator Queue Creates Supply Shortage - $4,500 Breakout Next?
Source: Glassnode

Moreover, Ethereum Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) shows a clear divergence in spot flows between spot activity and the derivative market.

Per the data, while there is spot demand in ETH, derivatives-led speculation has been moving price more than conviction-driven spot.

Fundstrat Analysis and Wyckoff Pattern Point to $9,000 ETH

Analysts at Altcoin Vector believe that what ETH needs to clear the $5,000 psychological resistance is renewed strong-hand accumulation from mega whales, as well as the derivative market to generate impulse.

Mike Zaccardi, financial analyst at Fundstrat Insights, also shared that ETH is cooling off in the last 10 days, but the overall consolidation looks constructive.

In a chart shared with Fundstrat CIO Tom Lee, Zaccardi revealed a resurfacing Wyckoff accumulation pattern that formed when Ethereum did a 54x out of its last base ($90 → $4,866).

According to him, the current ETH rally is about to get wild because “the bigger the base, the bigger the breakout.”

Similarly, Fundstrat Head of Technical Strategy Mark Newton sees $9k ETH by January 2026, according to his implied ETH fair value based on the ETH/BTC ratio.

Moreover, Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee argues that the tailwinds of tokenizing and AI should propel ETH/BTC to ATH and beyond.

In an X discussion with OpenAI’s Sam Altman, where the AI founder talked about how LLMs are making social interaction “dead,” Lee added that Altman is revealing the urgent need for a “proof of human” in an increasingly agentic world.

Lee asserts that ETH, being a decentralized blockchain network that can issue a unique identity for users, is at the center of the solution to the AI rot (among other possible solutions).

This aligns with what Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin recently revealed in his thesis that ETH will 100x from current price levels with the potential to flip Bitcoin’s monetary base.

Can ETH Supply Shortage Push Price Above $4,680 Resistance?

On the technical front, the Ethereum 4H chart highlights a battle between a strong demand zone around $4,195–$4,277 and overhead resistance near $4,680.

Price is currently testing the mid-range at $4,345, with the RSI sitting at 41, reflecting weak momentum but not yet oversold.

The structure suggests that as long as ETH holds the demand zone, buyers have a chance to drive a recovery.

833K ETH Trapped in Validator Queue Creates Supply Shortage - $4,500 Breakout Next?
Source: TradingView/ BayirKurdu

A reclaim above $4,400 would confirm strength and open the path toward $4,500 and ultimately the $4,680 resistance.

However, a clean break below $4,195 would weaken the setup and risk deeper downside.

833K ETH Trapped in Validator Queue Creates Supply Shortage – $4,500 Breakout Next?
