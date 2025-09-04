BTC $111,025.33 -0.95%
Industry Talk

3 New Cryptos to Buy Today Under $1 – 4 September

Altcoins Meme Coins Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
With the market dropping today, could these new cryptos be your best opportunity for making profits this fall?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
3 New Cryptos to Buy Today Under $1 – 4 September.

Here’s our pick of the best three new cryptos to buy today, as the market suffers a decline of 2.5% in the past 24 hours.

Prices are still feeling bond yields continue to rise to new highs in various countries, with Bitcoin (BTC) sliding by 2% today and Ethereum (ETH) dropping by 3%.

However, the altcoins featured below are all showing strong potential right now, with two of them currently holding presales that are attracting lots of investment.

We explain why they look so promising and why their features put them among the best meme coins to buy.

3 New Cryptos to Buy Today Under $1 – 4 September

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

With $1.8 million now raised in its increasingly popular presale, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that offers a twist on the familiar Dogecoin motif.

It takes the usual hype and FOMO surrounding DOGE (and similar meme tokens) and turns it all the way up to 11, promising to ‘trade on 1000x leverage’ and ‘feel the $MAXI pump.’

Maxi Doge website - 3 new cryptos to buy.

What separates it from other meme coins is that it’s developing an online community of traders, using its Discord and Telegram channels as a forum in which its followers can discuss trading plans and strategies.

Not only that, but its channels will run regular trading competitions, which will invite followers to compete against each to make the biggest returns.

High-performers will rank on global leaderboards, and will also receive rewards for doing so, thereby incentivising greater engagement with Maxi Doge.

Also boosting its bull case is its use of a Maxi Fund, which it will use to support new partnerships and promotional campaigns.

This fund will equal 25% of the coin’s total supply of 150.24 billion MAXI, giving it ample resources.

So far, this premise has done a good job of attracting investors to its presale, which newcomers can join by going to the Maxi Doge website.

There, they can buy MAXI by connecting a compatible wallet, with the coin currently selling at $0.0002555.

Visit the Official Website Here

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE)

Of all the new cryptos in the market, ERC-20 token PEPENODE (PEPENODE) is one of the newest and most unique.

It opened its presale a couple of weeks ago, recently passing the $500,000 mark as it grows its base of enthusiastic investors.

PEPENODE website - best new cryptos.

This figure is likely to be only the beginning, since PEPENODE has an original concept, billing itself as the first ‘mine-to-earn’ crypto.

What this means is that PEPENODE employs a novel staking system, which it has gamified in order to motivate more participation.

Instead of passive staking, the token invites users to build a virtual mining rig, buying more nodes with the PEPENODE token.

Users with more nodes will gain greater staking yields, something which will incentivize users to acquire more PEPENODE tokens.

This is an interesting concept, and it could help boost the PEPENODE token over time.

Investors can buy it now at the PEPENODE website, where the token currently costs $0.0010407.

This price will continue to rise every few days until the sale ends, so newcomers should move quickly.

Visit the Official Website Here

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE)

Having launched its Ethereum-based token at the beginning of the year, Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) is a trading-themed coin that’s about to go live on Solana.

It’s one of the best new cryptos available to buy right now, with the current Ethereum-based WEPE having risen by 280% since the end of May.

Wall Street Pepe website.

Wall Street Pepe’s premise is fairly simple: it’s a meme token that also operates its own community portals, providing trading signals and recommendations for its members.

These signals help users get a head start on big moves, while its channels also provide a space where community members can coordinate trading action.

The Solana-based version of its token will launch in the next few weeks, with the coin’s protocol burning ERC-20 WEPE at a 1:1 ratio whenever investors buy Solana-based WEPE.

The new SPL version will benefit from the greater speed and scalability of Solana, while also giving WEPE a wider addressable market of investors.

Current WEPE holders and new investors can buy the Solana-based WEPE by heading over to the Wall Street Pepe website.

It’s available at $0.001, with the new coin set to list soon.

Visit the Official Website Here

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
