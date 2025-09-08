3 Meme Coins to Buy Below $1 – 8 September

If you're wondering what the best under-the-radar meme coin plays are right now, look no further...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

As the $4 trillion collective market cap of crypto begins to recover after recent headwinds, here are three of the best meme coins to buy under $1.

Below, we break down why these tokens look promising and why they stand out as some of the best affordable and potentially explosive meme coins on the retain market.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Dogecoin’s Roided Relative is on a Multimillion-Dollar High

A fresh challenger to Dogecoin is emerging, but with its own unique spin. Meet Maxi Doge, the pumped-up, long-ignored cousin of the original meme coin.

Because Dogecoin now carries a multibillion-dollar market cap, its price movement often mirrors larger coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. While it still qualifies as a meme coin, its volatility has cooled compared to its heady peak during the 2021 bull run.

For investors seeking high-risk, high-reward meme plays with greater upside swings, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly proving popular, already raising nearly $1.9 million within just a few weeks of launching.

Built as an ERC-20 token, MAXI emphasizes community participation, with plans to cultivate its Telegram and Discord groups into meme coin communities, with trading contests, and cross-project collaborations.

Out of its 150.24 billion total tokens, 25% will be allocated to the “Maxi Fund,” dedicated to marketing and partnerships. Staking opportunities are also available, currently offering up to 163% APY (though this will naturally decline as more holders participate).

The presale price is currently $0.000256 and will rise slightly in the next 48 hours.

Investors can join through the Maxi Doge website using supported wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE): Changing meme coins with a mine-to-earn paradigm

Among the newest crypto launches, ERC-20 meme coin PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) has quickly gained attention for its unusual concept and strong early demand.

Its presale began barely a fortnight ago and has already raised almost $1,000,000 in funds, reflecting snowballing investor interest.

PEPENODE markets itself as the first “mine-to-earn” crypto project. Instead of traditional passive staking, it gamifies the process by allowing users to build virtual mining rigs.

The more nodes a holder builds using the PEPENODE token, the higher their staking rewards. creating a loop that encourages ongoing token accumulation.

This creative staking mechanism could help drive long-term interest and adoption.

Investors can currently buy PEPENODE directly from its website at $0.0010491. The price is programmed to increase incrementally every couple of days until the presale closes, incentivizing earlier entry.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE): The community that wants to enfranchise retail meme coin fans

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), a meme coin with a trading focus, launched its Ethereum-based token earlier this year and is now preparing to expand to the Solana blockchain.

Since late May, the Ethereum version of WEPE has blown up well over 250%. In the last 24 hours, it surged 5.3% to outpace multibillion-dollar market cap meme coins like Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and the original Pepe ($PEPE), establishing itself as one to watch.

The project’s concept is straightforward: it combines a meme coin identity with community-driven trading hubs, where members receive signals, insights, and a platform to coordinate trading activity.

The upcoming Solana version does not change WEPE’s tokenomics, only makes it more bullish. Every time someone buys the Solana iteration WEPE, smart contract tech automatically burns the ERC-20 WEPE 1:1, meaning that no changes to WEPE’s supply happen but its distribution now has a wider range.

By moving onto Solana, WEPE can now benefit from faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and increased scalability, while tapping into a broader pool of potential investors.

The new token is priced at $0.001 and will be listed soon, available for purchase through the official Wall Street Pepe website.