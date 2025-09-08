BTC $112,255.14 1.04%
ETH $4,318.26 0.27%
SOL $214.98 4.33%
PEPE $0.000010 4.53%
SHIB $0.000012 3.60%
DOGE $0.24 7.07%
XRP $2.97 3.59%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.13
Cryptonews Industry Talk

3 Meme Coins to Buy Below $1 – 8 September

Maxi Doge Meme Coins Pepe
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
If you're wondering what the best under-the-radar meme coin plays are right now, look no further...
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
About Author

A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
3-Meme-Coins-to-Buy-Below-$1

As the $4 trillion collective market cap of crypto begins to recover after recent headwinds, here are three of the best meme coins to buy under $1.

Below, we break down why these tokens look promising and why they stand out as some of the best affordable and potentially explosive meme coins on the retain market.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Dogecoin’s Roided Relative is on a Multimillion-Dollar High

A fresh challenger to Dogecoin is emerging, but with its own unique spin. Meet Maxi Doge, the pumped-up, long-ignored cousin of the original meme coin.

Because Dogecoin now carries a multibillion-dollar market cap, its price movement often mirrors larger coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. While it still qualifies as a meme coin, its volatility has cooled compared to its heady peak during the 2021 bull run.

For investors seeking high-risk, high-reward meme plays with greater upside swings, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly proving popular, already raising nearly $1.9 million within just a few weeks of launching.

maxidoge meme coins

Built as an ERC-20 token, MAXI emphasizes community participation, with plans to cultivate its Telegram and Discord groups into meme coin communities, with trading contests, and cross-project collaborations.

Out of its 150.24 billion total tokens, 25% will be allocated to the “Maxi Fund,” dedicated to marketing and partnerships. Staking opportunities are also available, currently offering up to 163% APY (though this will naturally decline as more holders participate).

The presale price is currently $0.000256 and will rise slightly in the next 48 hours.

Investors can join through the Maxi Doge website using supported wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.

Visit the Official Website Here

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE): Changing meme coins with a mine-to-earn paradigm

Among the newest crypto launches, ERC-20 meme coin PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) has quickly gained attention for its unusual concept and strong early demand.

Its presale began barely a fortnight ago and has already raised almost $1,000,000 in funds, reflecting snowballing investor interest.

PEPENODE markets itself as the first “mine-to-earn” crypto project. Instead of traditional passive staking, it gamifies the process by allowing users to build virtual mining rigs.

pepenode meme coins

The more nodes a holder builds using the PEPENODE token, the higher their staking rewards. creating a loop that encourages ongoing token accumulation.

This creative staking mechanism could help drive long-term interest and adoption.

Investors can currently buy PEPENODE directly from its website at $0.0010491. The price is programmed to increase incrementally every couple of days until the presale closes, incentivizing earlier entry.

Visit the Official Website Here

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE): The community that wants to enfranchise retail meme coin fans

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), a meme coin with a trading focus, launched its Ethereum-based token earlier this year and is now preparing to expand to the Solana blockchain.

Since late May, the Ethereum version of WEPE has blown up well over 250%. In the last 24 hours, it surged 5.3% to outpace multibillion-dollar market cap meme coins like Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and the original Pepe ($PEPE), establishing itself as one to watch.

The project’s concept is straightforward: it combines a meme coin identity with community-driven trading hubs, where members receive signals, insights, and a platform to coordinate trading activity.

wepe meme coins

The upcoming Solana version does not change WEPE’s tokenomics, only makes it more bullish. Every time someone buys the Solana iteration WEPE, smart contract tech automatically burns the ERC-20 WEPE 1:1, meaning that no changes to WEPE’s supply happen but its distribution now has a wider range.

By moving onto Solana, WEPE can now benefit from faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and increased scalability, while tapping into a broader pool of potential investors.

The new token is priced at $0.001 and will be listed soon, available for purchase through the official Wall Street Pepe website.

Visit the Official Website Here

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Cardano
ADA
$0.8680
4.00 %
Cardano

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,085,445,375,610
3.24
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight’s NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-02 21:06:21
Altcoin News
Cardano Internal Audit Reveals No Misconduct, Confirms 99.7% Voucher ADA Redeemed
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-04 07:58:03
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors