3 Cryptos Under $1 to Turn $100 into $10,000 – 10 September

In the presales market there's still potential for explosive upside if you're early enough. Here are three of the most promising projects.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

As the combined capitalization of all cryptos reclaims $4 trillion mark following recent setbacks, here are three of the very best meme coins under $1 that could be strong contenders for investors.

Below, we outline why these tokens are attracting attention and what makes them stand out as some of the most compelling low-cost meme coin opportunities right now.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Dogecoin’s Supercharged Successor Riding a Million-Dollar Wave

A new rival to Dogecoin is making noise with its own twist. Say hello to Maxi Doge ($MAXI), the bulked-up, long-overlooked relative of the OG meme token.

Dogecoin’s massive market capitalization now ties its price performance closely to leading cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum. While still classified as a meme coin, its volatility has tempered compared to its explosive 2021 rally.

For traders chasing higher-risk meme plays with more dramatic upside potential, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly gaining traction, already raising $2 million just weeks after launch.

Operating as an ERC-20 token, MAXI places heavy emphasis on its community. The team is actively building Telegram and Discord hubs with trading competitions and collaborative events to strengthen engagement.

Out of a total supply of 150.24 billion tokens, 25% is reserved in a “Maxi Fund” for marketing campaigns and partnerships. Holders can also stake MAXI, with APYs reaching as high as 159% (though these returns will inevitably adjust as participation grows).

The presale price sits at $0.000256, but will increase slightly within the next two days.

Investors can purchase directly through the Maxi Doge website using wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Follow Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE): The New Presale that’s Reinventing Meme Cryptos with Mine-to-Earn has Already Raised $1 Million

One of the freshest ERC-20 meme coin launches, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), has quickly gained buzz thanks to its unusual mechanics and early fundraising success.

Despite launching just two weeks ago, the project has already secured nearly $1 million in presale contributions, reflecting rapidly growing interest.

PEPENODE brands itself as the first “mine-to-earn” cryptocurrency. Instead of relying solely on staking, the project gamifies rewards by allowing holders to build virtual mining nodes.

The more nodes a user creates with their PEPENODE tokens, the larger their staking returns, creating a cycle that rewards accumulation and participation. This innovative staking approach could drive long-term engagement and steady token demand.

Additionally, those that stake during the presale can claim APY of 1,445%, although this declines as the number of pool participants grows, so interested investors have to move quickly to maximize returns.

Currently, tokens are available via the PEPENODE website at $0.0010533, with incremental price hikes every few days until the presale ends. Early buyers gain the best entry point.

Follow PEPENODE on X and Telegram for updates.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE): Empowering Retail Traders of Cryptos with Trading Community, Currently a Thousandth of $1

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), a meme coin with a trading community focus, first rolled out on Ethereum earlier this year — and now it’s preparing to debut on Solana.

Since late May, the Ethereum version of WEPE has skyrocketed over 250%. Since Monday, it’s intraday price gains have outperformed heavyweights like Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and Pepe ($PEPE). Even on today’s slight downturn, it dipped only 0.4%, in line with Dogecoin and retaining value better than its aforementioned rivals.

Wall Street Pepe’s concept is simple but powerful: merge meme coin appeal with a trading-centric ecosystem. WEPE holders gain access to community hubs that provide signals, insights, and tools for collective trading strategies.

The Solana launch doesn’t alter WEPE’s overall supply but adds a bullish twist: every Solana-based WEPE purchased triggers a 1:1 burn of the ERC-20 version via smart contracts. This widens the token’s distribution while keeping supply balanced.

By expanding onto Solana, WEPE benefits from faster transactions, lower fees, and better scalability, while unlocking access to a broader audience of investors.

The Solana token can be ordered for $0.001 through the official Wall Street Pepe site and will list on exchanges soon.

Follow Wall Street Pepe on X and Telegram for updates.