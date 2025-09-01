3 Cryptos to Turn $100 into $10,000+ – 1 September

These 3 cryptos could rally hard at the end of the year, especially if 2025 closes with a bull market.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market’s total cap has dipped to $3.85 trillion today, yet here’s our roundup of 3 cryptos that could turn $100 into $10,000 in the coming months.

These coins are Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), Maxi Doge (MAXI) and Snorter (SNORT), all of which are currently holding their respective presales.

Each of these projects combines viral FOMO potential with some strong fundamentals, and each has already raised millions in their sales.

And once they list towards the end of the year, a bullish end-of-year really could see them rally strongly, making them some of the best meme coins to buy in 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

A layer-two network for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) lays claim to operating one of the biggest presales of the year so far.

It has raised just over $13.3 million in its heavily subscribed presale, which still has several weeks left to run.

Excitement is high for the project, given that it will be launching a fully fledged L2 for Bitcoin, which will help to tap into Bitcoin’s enormous value for DeFi purposes.

It will provide Bitcoin users with faster transactions and lower fees, while also enabling smart contract functionality that enables the development of an ecosystem of dapps.

Much of its speed and scalability will come from the fact that it’s using Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM), while it will also be using zero-knowledge rollups for added throughput and privacy.

This makes it one of the most capable L2s in the wider crypto ecosystem, and it helps explain why its presale has really taken off.

HYPER, its native token, will have a max supply of 21 billion tokens, and it will be necessary to pay for transaction fees.

This means it could experience plenty of demand, which will also be heightened by the fact that holders will be able to stake it for regular yields.

$HYPER is gearing up for world domination.



13M Raised! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UiQ29LmYwQ — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) August 31, 2025

Given its growth, it could take off once it launches, with investors able to buy it early by visiting the Bitcoin Hyper website.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Another one of the best new cryptos in the market right now, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is an ERC-20 token that aims to push the Dogecoin formula as far as it will go.

It opened its presale last month and has already raised more than $1.7 million while also attracting over 11,000 followers on X.

Maxi Doge’s appeal is split into two areas, with the first revolving around its viral use of memes and marketing.

It will make use of a Maxi Fund, which will amount to 25% of its total supply (150.24 billion MAXI), and which it will use to foster new partnerships and initiatives, all with the aim of broadening its reach.

Secondly, it’s in the process of building a community of traders, with the project having a Telegram and a Discord channel where these traders can congregate online.

It will run trading contests on its social channels, giving followers the chance to earn rewards and rank on a global leaderboard.

These channels will also provide forums in which members can share trading tips and even coordinate strategies.

This gives Maxi Doge more fundamental value than your run-of-the-mill meme token, and it’s why it’s one of the new presale coins to watch at the moment.

Investors can join the sale at the official Maxi Doge website, where MAXI is currently selling for $0.000255.

Snorter (SNORT)

An automated sniping bot, Snorter (SNORT) has now raised an impressive $3.6 million in its ongoing presale.

In such a chaotic and unpredictable market, there’s a clear need for something like Snorter, which as a trading bot will help its users buy and sell coins before big price moves.

How to trade like a pro with Snorter:



Step 1: Paste a token address.

Step 2: Sit back. Snorter watches liquidity like a hawk on caffeine.

Step 3: The instant funds drop in, I pounce. Buy executed. No hesitation.



Green candles caught. pic.twitter.com/euirKrFdnk — Snorter (@SnorterToken) August 28, 2025

It also has a copy trading feature that enables investors to mirror the actions of ‘smarter’ money, providing another way to get ahead of the wider market.

Other features include limit orders, atomic swaps and protection from honeypots, making it one of the most complete trading bots in crypto.

Its native token, SNORT, will be necessary to pay to access Snorter’s features, giving the token strong utility.

It could therefore attract considerable demand, pushing its price up over time, as Snorter gains more users.

Given its strong fundamentals, SNORT has a real chance of rallying once its sale ends and it lists, which is why it’s one of the most exciting new cryptos in the market.

Investors can join its sale at the Snorter website, where they can connect a compatible wallet (e.g. MetaMask and Best Wallet).

It’s currently available at $0.1031, but this will continue to rise for as long as the presale lasts, so buyers should act sooner rather than later.