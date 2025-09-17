Pump.Fun Token Price Jumps 150%: Written Off Too Early?

The price is up, but skepticism is back. Why now?

Features writer Olga Primakova Last updated: September 17, 2025

Key Takeaways:

Pump.Fun token price rebounded more than 150% in the past 30 days, making it one of the top performers in the market.

The rally came after a weak launch and early crash, showing that Pump.Fun token price can recover even when sentiment was skeptical.

Streaming has become Pump.Fun’s new bet, with “stream tokens” quickly rising in popularity.

Nearly 35,000 tokens were launched on Pump.Fun in mid-September, while rival LetsBonk.Fun barely passed 1,000.

Pump.Fun’s token (PUMP) has become one of the most talked-about crypto assets this month. After a shaky launch and an early price crash, the token went on to set a new all-time high (ATH). The question now is whether the move ends with a correction or more upside ahead.

Over the past 30 days, Pump.Fun token price has climbed about 150%. Among the top 100 coins by market capitalization, it ranked third in monthly performance. Still, parts of the crypto community remain skeptical, pointing to the lack of clarity around airdrop plans. The project’s founders, however, chose to double down and focus on a different path.

Betting on Streams

PUMP token launched in July, just as rival platform LetsBonk.Fun was gaining momentum. With competition heating up, the timing looked like an attempt to restore Pump.Fun’s reputation, and judging by today’s performance, the move worked. At the time, Pump.Fun token price crashed, and many doubted it would recover. Features like paybacks and revenue sharing for creators later helped to rebuild confidence.

Competition among meme coin launchpads remains intense. New entrants continue to appear, and some, like Heaven, have already introduced 100% paybacks from day one. To keep its edge, Pump.Fun is now betting on streams and so-called “stream tokens.” The team first tested the idea last year, but only recently has it started to gain traction.

The number of these tokens grows daily. As with many meme coins, they often surge on launch, then fade, only to be replaced by new ones. A quick look at DEXScreener shows that in the past 24 hours, several of the most traded tokens included “stream” or “live” in their names.

Some community members argue that streaming could help Pump.Fun attract a broader audience. Streaming is easier for newcomers to understand than meme coins alone, and it could serve as an additional driver of user growth. Others note that Pump.Fun is already profitable, so the shift looks more like expansion than necessity.

I’m not sure if streaming alongside launching a memecoin is sustainable, but I’m also not sure that it isn’t. What I do know is that streaming is much easier for the average person to understand than just memecoins. That’s why I think https://t.co/sG68xstaOY has the… — Erik Stevens 🐆 (@HopiumPapi) September 17, 2025

Not everyone agrees. Experts warn that content-driven marketing can distort incentives. Streamer-backed launches tend to pull liquidity away from established projects, leaving strong meme communities struggling to retain momentum. For example, tokens like Troll (TROLL), Trencher (TRENCHER), Tokabu (TOKABU), and Ustable Coin (USDC) have lost traction as traders rotated into the “next big thing”.

. @a1lon9 @pumpdotfun I wanted to open a genuine conversation about the emerging CCM (Content Creator Marketing) meta that’s been gaining traction lately especially the trend of streamers pushing new coins live to their audiences. While innovation in marketing is important, I… pic.twitter.com/qJ7Ao6ZJkd — Billy (@BillyyETT) September 16, 2025

The concern is that Content Creator Marketing (CCM) rewards speed and spectacle over substance. Grassroots builders fear their work is being overshadowed by quick-turnaround tokens designed for hype rather than longevity. Others counter that when applied thoughtfully, creator-led promotion can give real projects valuable exposure. The debate underscores a broader tension in crypto: how to balance fast marketing cycles with sustainable growth.

THEY ARE ALL GOING TO ZERO — Solid 堅固 (@SolidTradesz) September 16, 2025

Some projects are already trying to adapt. Trencher, a Pump.Fun meme coin supported by a community led by digital artist Grizzle has launched its own streams to keep users engaged.

I'm excited to share that the @pumpdotfun team was able to get the $trencher page turned over to me, which finally gives me access to the streaming function! Who’s ready for some live art sessions?



First stream will be 9/23 at 7pm EST pic.twitter.com/zM08jn7VxQ — Grizz (@grizzle_art) September 16, 2025

Pump.Fun Token Price Soars With Streaming Meta Driving 90% of Launches

With streaming finding its footing, platform metrics have been rising alongside Pump.Fun token price. The number of new launches hit record highs on Sept. 15 and 16 with nearly 35,000 tokens created, according to Dune. By comparison, LetsBonk.Fun, the next-largest launchpad, crossed 1,000 launches only once, leaving Pump.Fun with more than 90% of the market.

Pump.Fun has also entered the top five DeFi projects by revenue and at times even surpassed Hyperliquid (HYPE) in daily earnings.

The trend has fueled demand for PUMP, but it comes with risks. While Pump.Fun token price continues to climb, older meme projects that once attracted strong communities have slipped into corrections. For now, the spotlight belongs to streamer tokens, yet the question is how long this phase can last before the market shifts again.