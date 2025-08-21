BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
Features

A New Solana Meme Coin Launchpad Wants a Slice of Pump.Fun’s Pie 

Heaven LIGHT Meme Coins Solana meme coin
After a 800% jump, Heaven’s LIGHT token turned heads. Now comes the real test.
Features writer
Olga Primakova
Features writer
Olga Primakova
Olga started writing about cryptocurrency and finance in 2021.

Fact Checked by
Elena Bozhkova
Features Lead
Elena Bozhkova
Elena is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. With a Master's degree in science journalism from City University, London, she is passionate about exploring complex topics in the world of technology.

Key Takeaways:

  • New Solana meme coin launchpad Heaven surged into second place after launching its LIGHT token, which jumped over 800% in market cap.
  • The platform uses a dual-token model (LIGHT and DARK) and promises 100% revenue burn, fueling investor interest.
  • Despite early skepticism, Heaven’s tokens are now among the top performers, challenging Pump.Fun’s dominance in the meme coin space.

In 2025, Solana meme coin launchpads have turned into battlegrounds. What once looked like an untouchable monopoly by Pump.Fun is now a fight for every user.

For months, Pump.Fun dominated meme coin launches and became synonymous with the space. Then came LetsBonk.Fun, riding the hype around its unofficial mascot, Useless Coin (USELESS). It briefly stole the spotlight, but Pump.Fun managed to reclaim its top position — at least for a while.

In July, LetsBonk.Fun actually overtook Pump.Fun in daily token launches, sparking talk that the “king of meme coins” had lost its crown. Around the same time, Pump.Fun’s social accounts — including those of its founders — got suspended, adding fuel to the rumors.

Now, another contender has arrived. The new Solana meme coin launchpad called Heaven — and its native token, LIGHT — shot up the ranks in a matter of days, quickly becoming the second most-used meme coin platform after Pump.Fun. But is this another short-lived challenger like LetsBonk, or a real threat?

Source: Dune

From Heaven: A Solana Meme Coin Launchpad Rises Fast

On Aug. 7, the Solana meme coin launchpad Heaven raised over $27 million in its ICO. Days later, it launched its native token LIGHT with a bold promise: all platform revenue would be used to buy and burn the token — a full 100% payback model.

LIGHT’s price surged shortly after. From a $14 million market cap on Aug. 12, it jumped to nearly $128 million by Aug. 20 — an increase of around 814%.

Source: DEXScreener

Crypto traders were initially skeptical. Some called it a scam or flagged “red flags,” questioning why the market needed yet another Solana meme coin launchpad.

But Heaven-based meme coins quickly climbed the charts. According to DEXScreener, three tokens launched on Heaven (LIGHT, DARK, and SINS) are now among the top five in metrics like price growth, volume, and active trading. Several others have entered the top 25.

Source: DEXScreener

Battle for Users

Heaven quickly caught attention thanks to a duo of anonymous developers on X, known for their symbolic avatars of light and darkness. One goes by Peacefuldecay with a light profile picture, the other by 0xfte with a dark one. Together, they launched two paired tokens: LIGHT and DARK.

Source: X

Every trade involving DARK includes a 0.1% fee, which is used to buy LIGHT. These LIGHT tokens are then distributed to DARK holders in regular epochs. This mechanism has become known in the community as the DARK Flywheel.

This approach helped the project stand out. The team gives up protocol revenue to reward the community, attracting traders’ interest. Even with a unique setup and a growing holder base, new Solana meme coin launchpads like Heaven face a common challenge. Hype can be short-lived, and it is hard to compete with Pump.Fun in the long run. A similar story unfolded with Moonshot, which briefly surged but failed to maintain momentum.

Can Pump.Fun or Heaven Keep the Meme Coin Buzz Alive?

The growing competition among Solana meme coin launchpads has started to benefit users. Pump.Fun, after briefly losing the top spot to LetsBonk.Fun, launched a new revenue program to win back traders. As a result, tokens from the Pump.Fun ecosystem began climbing again, and the platform regained its lead in daily deployments.

Whether Heaven can hold its position will depend on how it supports its community and token ecosystem. LetsBonk has been actively investing in its meme coins, which helps maintain interest. Heaven will need to offer similar incentives to stay competitive.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Pump.Fun may now offer some of the most creator-friendly terms among all launchpads. According to users, they not only lowered fees but also increased the revenue share for token creators.

Pump.Fun still has one card left to play — an airdrop. However, the lack of information has frustrated many investors, especially since the PUMP token is already live. Expectations are high that the team will eventually deliver a memorable distribution. Until then, the door remains open for ambitious newcomers like Heaven to claim their space.

