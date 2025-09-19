Wall Street, Walled Gardens. Why Private Blockchains Will Fail

Private blockchains promised control, but ended up cutting off trust, users, and liquidity. This op-ed explores why open networks are winning.

We’ve been waiting for a long time to see corporations embrace blockchain. But once it happened, the enthusiasm quickly waned in many.

Early pilots of centralized corporate ledgers looked promising. However, it didn’t take long to see the catch: the rules can be bent, and the power abused. Hardly shocking, given the track record of centralized systems.

It looks like this time, convenience won’t beat asset ownership and censorship resistance. Сompanies that deploy on a trustless chain architecture will attract far more users and liquidity, because everyone will know that the deck won’t be stacked. Expect corporate networks to mirror the trajectory of anything in information technologies: closed systems had their place, but only the open ones went mainstream. In the same way, centralized blockchains will lose to public ledgers, and so they should.

Reverse Robin Hood

Corporations started to explore blockchain in the mid-2010s. The young technology promised to fix messy multi-party record-keeping, close data inconsistencies, and shrink settlement latency.

That’s why Walmart launched IBM Food Trust to track products from farm to store; J.P. Morgan operated its permissioned Onyx/Kinexys network so wholesale clients could move money and data 24/7; Visa launched Visa B2B Connect, a permissioned network, to speed up cross-border payments.

The appeal of building proprietary networks is straightforward: owning the full stack lets enterprises control the roadmap. They don’t have to wait for external teams to roll out new products, compromise on performance, or pay external infrastructure providers.

But as history tends to remind us, give a little centralized power and it doesn’t stay clean for long.

Remember GameStop? In early 2021, retail traders on Reddit noticed GameStop was heavily shorted, and piled in using apps like Robinhood. Each price jump pulled in more buyers, and the stock spiked. The chart went vertical, hope was turning into momentum… until, in an instant, the buy button vanished and the app only allowed to sell.

Explanations about “risk controls” and collateral requirements followed. Accusations of conflicts flew. But the takeaway was simpler than the headlines: the platform owned the rails — app, access, backend — and could flip a switch to change what users were allowed to do.

That’s the core risk of any “blockchain” run by a single provider: the rules live behind a dashboard, not in neutral code.

All this happened as if the legendary English folk hero Robin, who was meant to fight against injustice and arbitrary authority, changed sides and joined what he once opposed: the lords and sheriffs who bent the rules to protect their own power.

Users aren’t naive. A permissioned chain where the company has a kill switch will never gain mainstream adoption. Some people will be happy to use a fast internal centralized network deeply integrated into the services they use. But trust will always be the issue.

The problem for these networks isn’t just adoption; it’s liquidity. A walled garden won’t attract serious capital because it lacks interoperability with the broader Web3 ecosystem. Shutting out liquidity providers and DeFi risks turning them into ghost chains. In the end, why build that facade at all, when a conventional backend would do?

It appears that institutions are starting to understand: only using established infrastructure creates enough trust to scale. That trust manifests as inflows of users and liquidity; the interoperability of public networks and their integration into the global crypto economy keep the flywheel spinning.

Just to give a few examples. Stripe reintroduced on-chain payments so merchants can accept USDC on public networks, including Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon, after years of being skeptical towards crypto. J.P. Morgan piloted a USD-backed token on Base, moving a bank-grade instrument onto a public chain. Shopify launched USDC payments on Base through Shopify Payments, saying “stablecoins are ready for global commerce.”

Opening the Gate

The evolution of blockchain can be described through Tim Wu’s “Cycle of Information Empires”. New information technologies start open and decentralized, sparking experimentation and rapid innovation (like in early radio hobbyists and phone operators). As they mature, control consolidates under a few dominant firms that close the system, set the rules, and extract rents (AT&T for telephony). Over time, external pressure — users, regulators, or a new open disruptor — breaks that concentration, and the cycle starts again (the 1982 breakup of AT&T into several firms).

Big corporations building private chains are trying to force the industry prematurely into the concentration stage. They want control, but by doing so, they cut off the very properties that made blockchain disruptive. If history is any guide, these private chains will ultimately fail, just as closed intranets or monopolized tech ecosystems have in the past.

Private networks can still play a role. Enterprises could keep sovereign networks for internal workflows while linking into the broader blockchain economy. A practical hybrid is private when necessary, public and interoperable when it adds value. Another approach is split workflows: some actions run permissionlessly on a public ledger, others stay permissioned. That’s how many RWA teams operate today: they set flexible controls for compliance without losing access to DeFi.

One thing is clear: enterprise chains cut off from the wider economy will be abandoned. In the Middle Ages, back to when the actual Robin Hood lived, walled gardens were the feudal keeps. In the modern economy, they opened the gates, plugged into the city around them, and let trade flow, gaining public interest and never losing their identity.

