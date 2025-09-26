Streamer Fighting Cancer Lost $32K, But Crypto Gave Back Hope

Crypto shows it has a bright side too.

Features writer Olga Primakova Features writer Olga Primakova About Author Olga started writing about cryptocurrency and finance in 2021. Author Profile Share Copied Fact Checked by Elena Bozhkova Features Lead Elena Bozhkova About Author Elena is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. With a Master's degree in science journalism from City University, London, she is passionate about exploring complex topics in the world of technology. Author Profile Last updated: September 26, 2025

Key Takeaways:

Streamer Raivo Plavnieks (Rastaland.TV) launched the $CANCER token on Pump.Fun to raise funds for his cancer treatment.

On Sept. 21, his wallet was hacked live during a stream, with around $32,000 stolen through malware disguised as a Steam game.

The crypto community quickly rallied: donations restored and exceeded the lost funds, with support from Pump.Fun’s team, Solana’s co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and a major trader.

Investigators traced the attackers to Argentina, where malware (BlockBlasters) had been used in similar schemes; one suspect was arrested in Miami.

The case highlights both the dark side of crypto hacks and the solidarity of the Pump.Fun community, raising questions about Steam’s security checks.

A Pump.Fun story has shaken the crypto community. Streamer Raivo Plavnieks, known as Rastaland.TV, was hacked live while raising funds for his cancer treatment — and what followed showed both the risks and solidarity in crypto.

On Sept. 19, streamer Rastaland.TV launched his token $CANCER on Pump.Fun. Two days later, during a livestream, one of the viewers suggested downloading a Steam game through a shared link. It turned out to be malware. The program stole his private keys and emptied his wallet — all live on stream.

‘Help Me Beat Cancer’

The streamer’s real name is Raivo Plavnieks. He was born in Latvia and earlier this year was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. Treatment costs have put a heavy burden on his family. To raise funds, Raivo launched his token and began streaming games under the nickname Rastaland.

Even before $CANCER, Raivo was active on X (formerly Twitter), documenting his treatment journey. He also raised money via GoFundMe, including crypto donations. On Aug. 6, he launched another token, $SURVI4, but $CANCER was the one that gained him wider attention.

I just secured $SURVI4 on @BagsApp 💰



Tap below to buy with my link 👇



https://t.co/2gw52fpgmf — rastaland.TV (@rastalandTV) August 6, 2025

This came as Pump.Fun started developing a new trend around streamers and streamer tokens, which has been gaining traction across the platform. The project recently introduced creator fees, which Raivo hoped would help cover his medical expenses.

Solidarity With a Streamer

Scams, hacks, and theft have long been synonymous with crypto, and the community often debates its responsibility in tackling them. When Raivo’s wallet was drained live, it looked like yet another example of exploitation. But this case took a different turn.

Just days later, investigators tracked down the attacker, who was arrested in Miami.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Valentin Lopez has officially been arrested by Miami PD on charges of wire fraud and computer fraud.



This arrest is suspected to be related to the recent $CANCER theft of $30,000 USD.



CT is more powerful than ever right now. pic.twitter.com/VpiVyeHo3T — 0xWinged 💫 (@0xWinged) September 23, 2025

The crypto community also responded quickly. The $CANCER token gained popularity as a symbol of solidarity, and many users sent funds simply to support the streamer. Raivo had lost around $32,000, but thanks to donations, he recovered the funds and more. Pump.Fun co-founder Alon intervened personally, ensuring that creator rewards were redirected to a secure wallet.

For anybody wondering what is going on with $CANCER live stream… my life was saved for whole 24 hours untill someone tuned in my stream and got me to download verified game on @Steam

After this I was drained for over 32,000$ USD of my creator fees earned on @pumpdotfun and… pic.twitter.com/8YH4njd46E — rastaland.TV (@rastalandTV) September 21, 2025

High-profile figures also joined in. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko reportedly bought $140,000 worth of $CANCER.

@aeyakovenko bought $140k worth of $CANCER !



I can check this by @deep_agents analysis trough @Selina_Deep their special agent for market behavior and holders analysis !



When Toly is around I’m adding more !



Check this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IUIBPWvktg — Sogi | Epoch 370🔮 (@0x_sogi) September 23, 2025

Meanwhile, a well-known crypto trader with 1.3 million followers on X donated $32,500 to fully cover the stolen funds.

Update on @rastalandtv and $CANCER



The most shocking crypto scam has transformed into an inspiring comeback story thanks to a $30,000 donation from @ZssBecker



Valentin Lopez took a stage 4 cancer patient's tokens during a live stream. The online community reacted by tracking… pic.twitter.com/BTKpkMs1nJ — WhaleBuyBot (@whalebuybot) September 22, 2025

A New Scheme to Steal Your Crypto

The case highlights both the dark and bright sides of crypto. On one hand, malware disguised as a Steam game called BlockBlasters was used to steal private keys from browser-based wallets. On Sept. 20, another X user reported losing $15,000 to the same scheme, noting that the stolen funds were routed through an OKX-linked wallet.

⚠️ Urgent https://t.co/2XwOuQcC0z and @Steam warning! ⚠️



There is maliscious software hosted by steam.



The title below just drained me for $15,000 and god knows what other information from my computer.



Please take action daddy Gabe



Below i have provide the hackers address… pic.twitter.com/ihaCSpptYt — GEOFF COIN (@GEOFFCOINCRYPTO) September 20, 2025

The investigation revealed an Argentinian named Valentin Lopez, who lived in Miami, as a suspect. Reports suggest it was not a solo operation but a group effort. Research by crypto investigator StarPlatinum also uncovered that Lopez was tied to the BlockBlasters scheme. It was not the first game of its kind uploaded to Steam. Other similar titles had been published with the same goal of stealing users’ assets.

Source: X

The incident also raises questions about Steam’s security, since the game managed to pass approval and could have been downloaded by many others.

The $CANCER case shows how easily individuals can still fall victim to scams and hacks in crypto. At the same time, it demonstrates the power of solidarity. The community not only restored Raivo’s stolen funds but also helped identify those behind the attack.

Pump.Fun became the platform at the center of this story — a place where tragedy turned into proof that even in the most hostile corners of the market, support and unity are still possible.