Streamer Fighting Cancer Lost $32K, But Crypto Gave Back Hope
Key Takeaways:
- Streamer Raivo Plavnieks (Rastaland.TV) launched the $CANCER token on Pump.Fun to raise funds for his cancer treatment.
- On Sept. 21, his wallet was hacked live during a stream, with around $32,000 stolen through malware disguised as a Steam game.
- The crypto community quickly rallied: donations restored and exceeded the lost funds, with support from Pump.Fun’s team, Solana’s co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and a major trader.
- Investigators traced the attackers to Argentina, where malware (BlockBlasters) had been used in similar schemes; one suspect was arrested in Miami.
- The case highlights both the dark side of crypto hacks and the solidarity of the Pump.Fun community, raising questions about Steam’s security checks.
A Pump.Fun story has shaken the crypto community. Streamer Raivo Plavnieks, known as Rastaland.TV, was hacked live while raising funds for his cancer treatment — and what followed showed both the risks and solidarity in crypto.
On Sept. 19, streamer Rastaland.TV launched his token $CANCER on Pump.Fun. Two days later, during a livestream, one of the viewers suggested downloading a Steam game through a shared link. It turned out to be malware. The program stole his private keys and emptied his wallet — all live on stream.
‘Help Me Beat Cancer’
The streamer’s real name is Raivo Plavnieks. He was born in Latvia and earlier this year was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. Treatment costs have put a heavy burden on his family. To raise funds, Raivo launched his token and began streaming games under the nickname Rastaland.
Even before $CANCER, Raivo was active on X (formerly Twitter), documenting his treatment journey. He also raised money via GoFundMe, including crypto donations. On Aug. 6, he launched another token, $SURVI4, but $CANCER was the one that gained him wider attention.
This came as Pump.Fun started developing a new trend around streamers and streamer tokens, which has been gaining traction across the platform. The project recently introduced creator fees, which Raivo hoped would help cover his medical expenses.
Solidarity With a Streamer
Scams, hacks, and theft have long been synonymous with crypto, and the community often debates its responsibility in tackling them. When Raivo’s wallet was drained live, it looked like yet another example of exploitation. But this case took a different turn.
Just days later, investigators tracked down the attacker, who was arrested in Miami.
The crypto community also responded quickly. The $CANCER token gained popularity as a symbol of solidarity, and many users sent funds simply to support the streamer. Raivo had lost around $32,000, but thanks to donations, he recovered the funds and more. Pump.Fun co-founder Alon intervened personally, ensuring that creator rewards were redirected to a secure wallet.
High-profile figures also joined in. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko reportedly bought $140,000 worth of $CANCER.
Meanwhile, a well-known crypto trader with 1.3 million followers on X donated $32,500 to fully cover the stolen funds.
A New Scheme to Steal Your Crypto
The case highlights both the dark and bright sides of crypto. On one hand, malware disguised as a Steam game called BlockBlasters was used to steal private keys from browser-based wallets. On Sept. 20, another X user reported losing $15,000 to the same scheme, noting that the stolen funds were routed through an OKX-linked wallet.
The investigation revealed an Argentinian named Valentin Lopez, who lived in Miami, as a suspect. Reports suggest it was not a solo operation but a group effort. Research by crypto investigator StarPlatinum also uncovered that Lopez was tied to the BlockBlasters scheme. It was not the first game of its kind uploaded to Steam. Other similar titles had been published with the same goal of stealing users’ assets.
The incident also raises questions about Steam’s security, since the game managed to pass approval and could have been downloaded by many others.
The $CANCER case shows how easily individuals can still fall victim to scams and hacks in crypto. At the same time, it demonstrates the power of solidarity. The community not only restored Raivo’s stolen funds but also helped identify those behind the attack.
Pump.Fun became the platform at the center of this story — a place where tragedy turned into proof that even in the most hostile corners of the market, support and unity are still possible.
