Pioneering the Future of Web3: An Exclusive Interview with Czhang, Head of LBank Labs & LBank Partner

Pioneering the future of Web3 exclusive interview with Czhang Head of LBank Labs reveals "fast, precise, deep" framework for 100x meme coin identification.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 18, 2025

In the fast-moving world of Web3, exchanges and venture funds act as both market builders and early backers of transformative projects. Few leaders embody this dual role better than Czhang Lin, Head of LBank Labs and Partner at LBank.

With a background in traditional finance and nearly a decade of crypto investment experience, Czhang has earned a reputation for spotting industry trends early, guiding founders hands-on, and scaling projects to the global stage.

In this exclusive interview, he shares insights on the paradigm shift from finance to crypto, the counterintuitive lessons learned in Web3 investing, LBank’s approach to meme coins and 100x assets, and how AI and blockchain will shape the future of exchanges.

Key Takeaways:

– Crypto is not just an asset but a technology reshaping global finance. – Web3 success hinges on market execution and community resonance, not just technology. – Meme coins with cultural movement potential and long-term support can achieve 100x growth. – LBANK EDGE leverages AI and on-chain analytics to discover gems and ensure liquidity. – AI-driven smart contracts, trading models, and compliance tools will propel Web3 forward. – Exchanges need security, differentiation, and global adaptability to thrive. – LBank Labs’ “invest + incubate + ecosystem” model outpaces traditional VCs.



CN: You transitioned from traditional finance to crypto in 2017. What was the pivotal moment that convinced you that crypto is a fundamental shift rather than just another asset class?

Czhang: My early career in finance taught me how markets are structured and how macro strategies shape corporate outcomes. When I encountered Bitcoin, it challenged everything I knew. I realized it was not just an alternative asset but a technology capable of reshaping the global financial system. In 2017, I fully committed to crypto. Meeting LBank’s founder Eric He reinforced that decision — we both believed in decentralization and long-term industry building. That conviction still drives me today.

CN: Having led over 100 successful projects at PreAngel and JRR Crypto, what’s the most counterintuitive lesson you’ve learned about what makes Web3 projects succeed versus fail?

Czhang: Many assume technology alone determines success. In reality, the biggest differentiator is go-to-market execution. A great product without visibility or community support won’t survive. On the other hand, projects with less mature technology but strong execution and community resonance can grow rapidly. At LBank Labs, this is why we place such importance on founder resilience and market strategy.

CN: LBank has listed over 300 mainstream meme coins and claims the “highest proportion of 100x meme assets globally.” How do you identify which memecoins have genuine 100x potential versus just hype?

Czhang: We follow a “fast, precise, deep” framework. Fast means capturing assets at the earliest momentum stage. Precise means using data and community signals — on-chain activity, narrative strength, and cultural stickiness — to filter noise. Deep means providing long-term liquidity and trading support so projects can sustain growth beyond initial hype. The real 100x meme coins are the ones that evolve into cultural movements, not just short-term speculation.

CN: With memecoins often dismissed as pure speculation, how does LBank Labs’ $100M AUM approach investing in this sector from a venture capital perspective?

Czhang: We see memes as a core expression of the attention economy. Our evaluation goes beyond token price; we look at whether a meme project builds sustainable community networks, whether it has monetization models, and whether it can intersect with other narratives like AI or real-world assets. We are not chasing short-term gains but backing meme assets with cultural longevity and second-wave growth potential.

CN: LBANK EDGE promises to be the “ultimate hub for 100x gems discoveries.” What data and algorithms power your gem identification system?

Czhang: EDGE combines on-chain analytics, social sentiment monitoring, and AI-driven pattern recognition to identify high-potential assets. New assets on EDGE have achieved an average ROI of 1,606%, reinforcing LBank’s position as the market leader in 100x assets. Beyond identification, we provide liquidity support and a Trading Guarantee offering up to $100 USD in compensation to protect users against thin markets. This makes EDGE not just a discovery tool but a safety net for early-stage investors.

CN: AI integration is mentioned as a key investment focus for LBank Labs. What specific AI applications in crypto are you most excited about funding?

Czhang: AI is the strongest accelerator for blockchain adoption. We are excited about AI in smart contract auditing, predictive trading models, and personalized investment strategies. Beyond that, AI-driven content and social platforms could merge with meme culture to create entirely new asset classes. These are the verticals where we see both measurable value and long-term scalability.

CN: Five years from now, what will differentiate exchanges that survive versus those that become obsolete?

Czhang: Three things: security and compliance — without rules, there’s no game; product differentiation — exchanges need unique discovery and user experience; and global adaptability — the ability to serve diverse regulatory and cultural contexts. Platforms that rely only on short-term hype or one market will not last.

Q: With $100M+ AUM at LBank Labs, how do you compete with traditional VCs who are now flooding into crypto?

Czhang: Traditional VCs bring capital, but they often lack crypto-native speed and depth. Our edge is that we are both an exchange and an investor. Beyond funding, we provide listing support, liquidity, user growth, and marketing exposure. This “invest + incubate + ecosystem” model is not something traditional funds can easily replicate.