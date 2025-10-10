Meteora Crypto Airdrop: What Price Scenarios Could Unfold?

Meteora airdrop brings a rare full token unlock. Will it boost Solana’s DeFi ecosystem or trigger heavy sell pressure?

Key Takeaways: Meteora’s TGE is set for Oct. 23, with a full 100% token unlock — a rare move in DeFi that ensures instant liquidity but raises short-term sell pressure concerns.

Half of all MET tokens will enter circulation immediately, while team and reserve allocations will vest linearly over six years.

Three possible scenarios are being discussed by the crypto community: a quick rebound after early selling, a stable mid-range phase, or prolonged stagnation.

A successful launch could set a new standard for Solana meme coin projects, proving that meme-linked tokens can be managed professionally.

Meteora, one of the key “organs” of Solana’s meme coin ecosystem, is gearing up for its long-awaited airdrop. The big question: will it boost the project’s reputation or put it at risk? We’ll find out soon enough.

On Oct. 23, Meteora will host its token generation event (TGE). The team has already shared the tokenomics, calling it a “Liquidity Generation Event.” Their main goal is to “create real liquidity, which makes $MET an investable asset with no vesting.”

During the TGE, Meteora plans a 100% token unlock across all holder categories — a rare move for DeFi projects. This ensures transparency and instant liquidity but also raises concerns about short-term sell pressure. Nearly half of the total 1 billion MET tokens will hit the market immediately, as only team and reserve allocations (together 52%) will vest linearly over six years.

From Sell-Offs to Growth: What’s Next for Meteora Airdrop?

There are clear risks. Too many incentives at once — the LP Stimulus Plan, Jupiter Stimulus, Launchpads — all receiving tokens simultaneously. That could lead to inflation and weaken the perception of scarcity.

But there’s also an upside. The long-term vesting for the team and reserves (six years) signals confidence and sustainable development. Add Meteora’s strong community focus and growing partnerships, and the launch starts to look more reassuring.

At first glance, the Meteora airdrop seems solid. The team’s making an effort to stay transparent, and the fact that some tokens will remain in the “non-circulating” category helps build trust. Still, concerns remain — especially after what happened with Pump.Fun’s token distribution.

That said, Pump.Fun’s chaotic launch didn’t really hurt its reputation. And Meteora’s case is different: it doesn’t have the same level of hype or meme power behind it.

The crypto community sees three possible outcomes for MET after launch. In the bullish scenario, some investors sell early, but the market quickly finds stable holders. With clear token utility and responsible reserve management, the price could start climbing again.

In the neutral case, MET stabilizes after initial swings, liquidity evens out, and attention shifts toward its actual role in the ecosystem.

And in the bearish scenario, early participants dump their rewards, leading to stagnation until the project proves MET’s long-term value.

Analysts point out Meteora’s unusual approach for a DeFi project — high token circulation and strong community participation. This could boost trust and engagement but also bring short-term price pressure during the first days of trading.

Why Meteora Could Set the Tone for Solana Meme Coins

Meteora is a Solana-based liquidity platform that lets other projects use its infrastructure instead of building their own. This approach makes the market more connected and helps capital flow efficiently across protocols. Its automated liquidity system simplifies management, reduces risks, and strengthens the overall Solana DeFi ecosystem.

That’s why the upcoming Meteora airdrop is more than just another token event — it’s a stress test for the entire Solana sector. After the uncertainty surrounding Pump.Fun’s token drop, Meteora has a real chance to show that a TGE can be structured, transparent, and drama-free.

Even if some participants sell right after the airdrop, that’s acceptable — as long as liquidity stays strong and the process remains open.

A successful launch would solidify Meteora’s role as a bridge between Solana and the Pump.Fun ecosystem, where meme coin liquidity pools are concentrated. More broadly, it would prove that meme-related projects can be professional and well-organized, not just hype machines.