Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast

It's claimed the popular YouTuber Lord Miles has died while fasting in a desert, but not everyone is convinced.

Features writer Connor Sephton Features writer Connor Sephton About Author Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences... Author Profile Share Copied Fact Checked by Elena Bozhkova Features Lead Elena Bozhkova About Author Elena is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. With a Master's degree in science journalism from City University, London, she is passionate about exploring complex topics in the world of technology. Author Profile Last updated: September 20, 2025

Crypto news is often surreal — but this story is especially weird.

“Lord Miles” describes himself as an intrepid explorer “who goes to the most extreme places on Earth.”

He’s got 177,000 subscribers on YouTube, and in past videos, has claimed he spent eight months in an Afghan prison run by the Taliban.

As with many influencers, the stakes need to get continually higher and higher to keep the audience’s attention — and that’s led to the Briton’s latest challenge: fasting for 40 days in one of the world’s hottest deserts.

The content creator’s been posting daily updates about his quest, which means he can’t consume any food or calories.

Lord Miles is being sponsored by the gambling site Duel — and ever since his quest was announced, Polymarket users have been able to place bets on whether the 26-year-old would complete the mission.

At first, it seemed many bettors thought it would be much too difficult. He was given less than a 25% chance of being successful. But once the challenge began in late August, these odds improved dramatically — peaking at about 75%. Trading volume on this market has surged to $8.8 million.

Everything came crashing down late on Thursday, when “Monarch” — the founder of Duel — posted on X. He’s claimed it is “confirmed” that Lord Miles died during the fast, adding he was “horrified and deeply saddened by news of his passing.”

“Miles fell into a coma as the hospital staff gave him a glucose IV without his consent. This never should have happened since he was 20+ days into a fast. His body went into shock and a few hours later he was pronounced dead at King Faisal hospital in Riyadh.”

In August, Duel decided to sponsor Lord Miles for his Desert Fasting Bet with Polymarket. My team just informed me that his death is confirmed. I am horrified and deeply saddened by the news of his passing.



A few hours ago Miles fell into a coma as the hospital staff gave him a… pic.twitter.com/sMKmE5SKWa — Monarch (@Monarch) September 18, 2025

Monarch went on to say that all parties had understood the risks involved with this stunt, but “never in my wildest dreams” did he think this could happen.

Polymarket’s odds cratered — and quickly. Within six hours, the odds of Lord Miles completing the 40-day fast plunged from 68% to 18%.

That meant those who had wagered crypto on a positive outcome risk losing a lot of money. But weirdly, the market has been experiencing a recovery, with the probability of completion sitting at about 31%.

Image: Polymarket

This is problematic on multiple levels. For one, it’s possible that Polymarket users are actively betting on whether someone has passed away. Two, some of those who bought shares are beginning to feel like they may have been scammed. And three, it seems Lord Miles has form in this particular area. One bettor, “ExShinra,” wrote:

“lol you guys clearly don’t know Miles for very long. He’s king troll. Chief trickster. He’s supposedly died +5 times in his career and each time was convincing lol.”

As things stand, Lord Miles hasn’t posted on X since Sept. 17, the day before Monarch’s announcement. And while the influencer was streaming daily on YouTube and pump.fun throughout the challenge, he’s now gone quiet. It was initially claimed that the broadcast was being paused for two hours for maintenance — but the stream didn’t return.

There’s another potentially nefarious element to all of this. On X, @PixOnChain pointed to a wallet that snapped up 4,500 Polymarket shares betting that he wouldn’t finish the challenge — at an average price of $0.32 each. Fast forward to now, and they’re worth $0.71 at the time of writing… a potential profit of $1,755.

umm… this is kinda wild



heard a rumor someone found Miles’ wallet betting on “no” and decided to dig



turns out, Miles shared two donation wallets in the past:



1. `0x2132…53f` – looks clean

2. `0xe644…8b8` – this one gets interesting



scrolling through txs, i found a $500… https://t.co/qstnefRiP3 pic.twitter.com/XoSzk67J6D — Pix🔎 (@PixOnChain) September 19, 2025

The wallet in question belongs to someone called apheli0n.eth, with the on-chain sleuth noting that the owner of this wallet and Lord Miles have had close ties in the past. Setting out their suspicions, @PixOnChain went on to add:

“i’m not saying anything for sure, but if this was a movie script, it’d be way too on the nose. either a crazy coincidence… or something way more calculated by Miles.”

Fishy, indeed. And while this particular transaction may not amount to all that much profit, allegations are swirling on X that this could form part of a wider rug pull. Some are calling this “one of the biggest scams in prediction markets.”

The truth will emerge at some point, but if this does turn out to be market manipulation, Lord Miles could end up losing a large chunk of his fan base.