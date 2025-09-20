BTC $115,910.95 -0.87%
ETH $4,479.62 -1.42%
SOL $239.18 -1.93%
PEPE $0.000010 -2.87%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.84%
DOGE $0.26 -3.50%
XRP $3.00 -1.20%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Features

Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast

Adoption Altcoins Crypto betting Cryptocurrency Gambling Lord Miles
It's claimed the popular YouTuber Lord Miles has died while fasting in a desert, but not everyone is convinced.
Features writer
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton
About Author

Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences...

Author Profile
Fact Checked by
Elena Bozhkova
Features Lead
Elena Bozhkova
About Author

Elena is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. With a Master's degree in science journalism from City University, London, she is passionate about exploring complex topics in the world of technology.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Crypto news is often surreal — but this story is especially weird.

“Lord Miles” describes himself as an intrepid explorer “who goes to the most extreme places on Earth.”

He’s got 177,000 subscribers on YouTube, and in past videos, has claimed he spent eight months in an Afghan prison run by the Taliban.

As with many influencers, the stakes need to get continually higher and higher to keep the audience’s attention — and that’s led to the Briton’s latest challenge: fasting for 40 days in one of the world’s hottest deserts.

The content creator’s been posting daily updates about his quest, which means he can’t consume any food or calories.

Lord Miles is being sponsored by the gambling site Duel — and ever since his quest was announced, Polymarket users have been able to place bets on whether the 26-year-old would complete the mission.

At first, it seemed many bettors thought it would be much too difficult. He was given less than a 25% chance of being successful. But once the challenge began in late August, these odds improved dramatically — peaking at about 75%. Trading volume on this market has surged to $8.8 million.

Everything came crashing down late on Thursday, when “Monarch” — the founder of Duel — posted on X. He’s claimed it is “confirmed” that Lord Miles died during the fast, adding he was “horrified and deeply saddened by news of his passing.”

“Miles fell into a coma as the hospital staff gave him a glucose IV without his consent. This never should have happened since he was 20+ days into a fast. His body went into shock and a few hours later he was pronounced dead at King Faisal hospital in Riyadh.”

Monarch went on to say that all parties had understood the risks involved with this stunt, but “never in my wildest dreams” did he think this could happen.

Polymarket’s odds cratered — and quickly. Within six hours, the odds of Lord Miles completing the 40-day fast plunged from 68% to 18%.

That meant those who had wagered crypto on a positive outcome risk losing a lot of money. But weirdly, the market has been experiencing a recovery, with the probability of completion sitting at about 31%.

Image: Polymarket

This is problematic on multiple levels. For one, it’s possible that Polymarket users are actively betting on whether someone has passed away. Two, some of those who bought shares are beginning to feel like they may have been scammed. And three, it seems Lord Miles has form in this particular area. One bettor, “ExShinra,” wrote:

“lol you guys clearly don’t know Miles for very long. He’s king troll. Chief trickster. He’s supposedly died +5 times in his career and each time was convincing lol.”

As things stand, Lord Miles hasn’t posted on X since Sept. 17, the day before Monarch’s announcement. And while the influencer was streaming daily on YouTube and pump.fun throughout the challenge, he’s now gone quiet. It was initially claimed that the broadcast was being paused for two hours for maintenance — but the stream didn’t return.

There’s another potentially nefarious element to all of this. On X, @PixOnChain pointed to a wallet that snapped up 4,500 Polymarket shares betting that he wouldn’t finish the challenge — at an average price of $0.32 each. Fast forward to now, and they’re worth $0.71 at the time of writing… a potential profit of $1,755.

The wallet in question belongs to someone called apheli0n.eth, with the on-chain sleuth noting that the owner of this wallet and Lord Miles have had close ties in the past. Setting out their suspicions, @PixOnChain went on to add:

“i’m not saying anything for sure, but if this was a movie script, it’d be way too on the nose. either a crazy coincidence… or something way more calculated by Miles.”

Fishy, indeed. And while this particular transaction may not amount to all that much profit, allegations are swirling on X that this could form part of a wider rug pull. Some are calling this “one of the biggest scams in prediction markets.”

The truth will emerge at some point, but if this does turn out to be market manipulation, Lord Miles could end up losing a large chunk of his fan base.

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
2025-09-17 15:24:19
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,245,809,300,764
-0.8
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
2025-09-17 15:24:19
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
FTX Recovery Trust to Distribute Additional $1.6B to Creditors
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-20 08:30:30
Blockchain News
Justin Baldoni Taps SBF’s Lawyer Amid Blake Lively Legal Saga
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-20 05:58:41
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences around the world.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors