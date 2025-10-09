Crypto’s Dirty Secret: Many Crypto Giants Sell Trust While Hoarding Shadows

Despite big budgets and bold claims, many crypto giants still sell hype over proof. This op-ed explains why transparency, not marketing, will decide which projects survive.

Founder of Xion Anthony Anzalone

It’s time to stop talking about payments. Crypto was never about sending money; it was about establishing trust. Korea Blockchain Week wrapped up, and it seems that many projects have gotten the message, but still others continue to fight the battles of the past.

On the floor in Seoul were shiny new platforms built to trade assets and money. Some of them boast high-level transfers and stunning transaction throughput. Fine. This isn’t a revolution; it’s a reduction of what blockchains can accomplish. The payment lens obscures what truly matters to everyday users: trust.

The projects that make trust intuitive, frictionless and, crucially, verifiable will outperform those built only for speed or novelty. When users do not need to “believe,” they adopt. The real battleground is not payments, but proof. So, here’s a wild idea to shift the narrative: trust is the product, and payments are one mode of delivery.

UX Is Essential, but Verifiable Fairness Is the Differentiator

A seamless user interface draws people in, but by itself, it cannot sustain engagement. When users cannot inspect the logic, audit logs or cryptographic proofs, the system still demands faith.

The projects that will win pair elegant UX with open, auditable mechanisms so users can see fairness rather than guess at it. ‘Just trust us bro’, isn’t good enough any more, and we should expect better.

Imagine how the paradigm could change when governance, claims resolution or token logic are transparent and verifiable by default. This means that trust becomes systemic rather than a marketing feature. Projects that ignore that dimension will remain exotic tools, not mass utilities.

Many Top Crypto Projects Still Miss the Point

This wasn’t germane to only fresh products presented at KBW. Unfortunately, even leading protocols languish in the hype cycle built around new types of payment rails and asset transfers. They chase speculative tokenomics, prestige partners or media buzz instead of building durable trust. That mindset creates a chasm between Web3’s lofty promises and the everyday realities of users.

Take Polygon’s push into Starbucks Odyssey. Reports indicate that Polygon Labs paid Starbucks approximately $4 million in 2022 to host an NFT loyalty test. The campaign drew roughly 58,000 active users, but Starbucks shut it down less than two years later, citing weak participation. The flash did not turn into sustained trust or retention.

.@Starbucks is sunsetting Odyssey, the 18-month experiment that uses collectible NFTs as the anchor of a loyalty program.



And then we found out @0xPolygon paid the coffee giant $4 million for the collaboration.



— CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) March 21, 2024

Another cautionary example is Logan Pauls ill-fated CryptoZoo. The seemingly groundbreaking NFT project is still embroiled in litigation as users attempt to recover their funds from an untrustworthy influencer. Despite drawing millions in capital, it failed to deliver its core features.

Legal complaints allege misrepresentation, inconsistent token mechanics and non-delivery. This collapse shows that visibility cannot substitute for verifiable engineering.

There are at least four crypto giants that are in the public domain, which is why there’s no sensible reason to mention them here. They are shamed for failing to verify assets and lacking transparency, which erodes trust — a crucial aspect in the cryptocurrency space, especially as mass adoption is the primary goal of the entire Web3 industry at present.

That lack of clear, auditable proof weakens trust in tokens and blockchain projects, and creates a structural problem for any ecosystem that claims to prioritize verifiable certainty. These failures underscore a fundamental truth: large budgets and prominent names do not necessarily guarantee trust. Inclusive accountability makes it happen.

These projects treated flashy partnerships and value transfer mechanisms as the product, rather than trust. It’s time to think past the pump and build towards the future.

Overmarketing and Underbuilding

Massive marketing budgets or celebrity endorsements can amplify visibility, but rarely build lasting trust. The Starbucks-Polygon link shows how marketing can attract users, but not retain them. Many projects bet on logos over legitimacy.

Marketing is not irrelevant. It can reveal gaps as well as amplify strengths. But, if marketing overshadows substance or distracts from it, it becomes hollow noise. The next wave must reject vanity campaigns. Instead of chasing logos or dollar impressions, projects need bold product moves: superior onboarding, transparent dispute logs, zero-knowledge protocols, meta-account flows and native auditability.

Reframing the End Goal: Trust Is the Product

Payments are a feature. Trust must be the product. The goal is not to replicate legacy rails but to transcend them: users should trust the logic, not the branding. When onboarding, token economics, governance, and settlement are transparent and verifiable, allowing users to inspect credibility.

That is how you move from speculative communities to mainstream adoption. Protocols that survive will be those that enable trust by default — walletless flows, on-chain proofs and gas abstraction that hides complexity.

If more voices break the silence and call out missteps where trust was traded for flash, the next era of crypto might finally escape the echo chamber. The bold move is to demand more than speed or reach. The bold move is to require proof.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article are the writer’s own and do not necessarily represent the views of Cryptonews.com. This article is meant to provide a broad perspective on its topic and should not be taken as professional advice.