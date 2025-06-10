EthCC[8]: ‘Translating Great Technology Into Tools People Actually Use’

The EthCC[8], a non-profit initiative by the ETH community for the ETH community, will be held from 30 June to 3 July, hosted for the first time in Cannes, France.

Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC) will welcome more than 6,400 attendees, 390 speakers, and 64 sponsors and will include 580 side events.

Confirmed notable names include Vitalik Buterin, Stani Kulechov, Charles Guillemet, Robinhood’s crypto team, and many more.

Additionally, the Mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, will do a keynote on why France should be adopting blockchain.

As the event approaches, Cryptonews sat down for a chat about what to expect with Bettina Boon Falleur, Head Organiser of EthCC, and Jerome de Tychey, President of Ethereum France and co-founder of EthCC.

How has EthCC evolved since its inception?

Jerome de Tychey: It’s been incredible to see how far EthCC has come. What started as a small community meetup has grown into the largest Ethereum-focused event in Europe. Last year alone, we welcomed over 6,400 attendees and more than 350 speakers—an enormous leap from just a few hundred in the early days.

But it’s not just about scale. The content has evolved alongside the ecosystem, with dedicated tracks now spanning zero-knowledge proofs, Layer 2s, public goods, crypto policy, and more. We’ve also launched programs like EthVC to connect builders with investors, and expanded support services such as childcare and quiet workspaces to make the event more accessible and inclusive.

Two things have not changed, however: we still personally select every speaker to maintain the quality of content, and yes, that means turning down well-funded applicants if they don’t meet the bar. And we continue to believe deeply in the power of in-person gatherings to spark collaboration and move the space forward.

CN: What themes or initiatives will we see at EthCC[8] that reflect how the Ethereum ecosystem itself is evolving?

Bettina Boon: Each year, the themes at EthCC evolve in step with the Ethereum ecosystem itself. In 2025, we’re excited to introduce new tracks and initiatives that reflect where the space is headed.

We’re seeing growing engagement from fintech players as integration with Ethereum deepens, so expect more voices from that world on stage this year as well as dedicated programming at the intersection of AI and blockchain, as these two technologies begin to converge in real-world applications.

And with adoption top of mind, we’re launching a new track focused on product and marketing, two critical areas for translating great technology into tools that people actually use.

CN: How are you balancing EthCC’s growth with staying true to Ethereum’s core values?

JdT: As EthCC grows, we’re deeply committed to maintaining the openness and community-driven spirit that defines Ethereum. [As mentioned,] every speaker application is evaluated on the merit of the topic, not the brand name or prominence of the individual.

Our goal is to create a platform where diverse voices from across the ecosystem, whether they’re working on core infrastructure, public goods, privacy, or new financial models, can be heard.

Growth doesn’t mean centralization; it means widening the tent while staying rooted in Ethereum’s values of inclusivity, innovation, and decentralization.

CN: Moving to the unavoidable and crucial regulatory sphere, what role do events like EthCC[8] play in bridging understanding between regulators and the Ethereum ecosystem?

BB: Events like EthCC[8] play a crucial role in fostering meaningful dialogue between regulators and the Ethereum community. Europe has taken a global lead with frameworks like MiCA, and each year we host more regulatory voices to explore how policy can evolve alongside technology.

CN: Why do so many regulators choose to attend this specific conference?

BB: Last year marked our largest presence of regulators yet, and we expect even more this year. What sets EthCC apart is that it’s a developer-first, technical conference that gives policymakers a rare opportunity to engage directly with the builders shaping the infrastructure they’re looking to regulate.

We believe that the only way to create effective, future-ready regulation is through hands-on understanding. EthCC provides that bridge.

CN: Cannes will host the conference for the first time this year. Is there a specific reason for choosing Cannes, especially given the size of the conference?

JdT: Cannes offers the ideal setting for EthCC’s next chapter. The Palais des Festivals gives us the space and infrastructure to welcome a growing audience, while the city itself, ranked the best event city in 2024, hosts over 240 conferences annually, proving its strength as a global hub for innovation.

It’s also a highly walkable and secure city, with over 1,000 surveillance cameras and strong coordination between local authorities and event organizers to ensure safety.

CN: Mayor Lisnard will do a keynote as well. Does this indicate general support from the city?

JdT: The support from the local government has been remarkable. Cannes’ mayor is actively pro-crypto, and the city has embraced digital assets, with over 30% of shops now accepting crypto payments.

Choosing Cannes is more than just a logistical upgrade. It’s also symbolic. Hosting EthCC[8] at the same iconic venue as the Lions, MIPIM, and MIPCOM signals that Ethereum, 10 years on, has earned its place on the world stage.

CN: Lastly, what about the community itself – how is it changing? We hear there is a significant addition coming to EthCC.

BB: On the community front, we’re also welcoming the next generation, quite literally. As the ecosystem matures, so do its builders, and we’re proud to offer a nursery and childcare options to support parents attending the conference.