Crypto Security Is Broken — and It’s Focused on the Wrong Risks

Crypto investors lost $2.5 billion to hacks and scams in the first half of 2025, and the industry responded by pouring millions more into security badges and audit reports that can’t stop a single phishing attack. Those phishing attacks alone accounted for $410 million in losses, but the money keeps flowing to the wrong solutions.

Despite all of these confirmed numbers (the real figure is probably higher), the industry continues to obsess over smart contract vulnerabilities.

In the meantime, fraudsters are running industrial-scale scams with off-the-shelf phishing kits. A scam service called ‘Vanilla Drainer’ apparently didn’t get the memo about smart contract risks, because it netted $5 million in three weeks using simple phishing tactics — not by exploiting complex code flaws, but by tricking users into signing away their assets.

The uncomfortable truth: an industry that prides itself on disrupting finance keeps throwing money at the least effective solutions.

Billions Spent on Security Theater

Even though a basic token audit can cost between $8,000 and $15,000, with complex DeFi protocols running up to $150,000+, these reviews add no guarantee that your platform is safe.

Yet, projects keep burning millions on them anyway.

The situation was so bad in 2022 that out of $2.81 billion in hacks, more than 91% of the hacked projects had been audited.

Audits look for smart contract bugs like reentrancy vulnerabilities, integer overflows, and permission issues. These flaws are important, but they’re not what’s emptying user accounts.

The real money gets stolen through phishing emails, fake app downloads, and malicious transaction approvals. No amount of code review stops a user from connecting their wallet to a drain contract.

Audit badges have become marketing trophies, waved around to reassure investors and justify token launches. But they create a false sense of safety while leaving the real attack vector unchecked.

Banks learned long ago that fraud isn’t solved by paperwork — it requires real-time defenses. Crypto, meanwhile, still parades six-month-old PDF reports as if they’re bulletproof vests.

Fraud Has Become Industrialized

Crypto fraud isn’t just a cottage industry anymore — it’s an economy. Phishing-as-a-service platforms lease out tools that help scammers scale. Sophisticated drainers automate everything from wallet pop-ups to transaction prompts. Fake apps mimic real ones with near-perfect fidelity.

This isn’t a handful of opportunistic hackers; it’s organized infrastructure designed to exploit the weakest point in Web3: people.

Web2 assumes criminals exist and builds protection accordingly. Beyond traditional platforms like Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and even email providers deploy automated fraud filters, block suspicious activity, and protect consumers by default.

Crypto flips this model. Users shoulder the entire burden. One wrong click, one mistyped word, one malicious signature, and your funds vanish forever. No fraud desk to call, no dispute process, no safety net whatsoever. Crypto, in 2025, lags behind consumer tech from a decade ago.

And yet, while scam services grow more professional, the industry doubles down on security certifications that don’t even touch these attack vectors.

The Credibility Gap

This gap between perceived safety and actual safety is toxic for adoption. Retail investors hesitate to enter markets where security depends on perfect personal vigilance. Institutional players see the same landscape and stay away, unwilling to expose capital to a system with no fraud controls.

It’s not just about protecting users — it’s about protecting the credibility of the entire asset class. Security theater erodes trust. Every phishing wave widens the gap between crypto’s promises and the lived experience of its users.

The Path Forward — Real Solutions, Real Deployment

There are tools deployed across many major wallets designed to reduce fraud, but year-over-year losses continue to climb. Most solutions in the market are mediocre at best, and the only ones making a real difference simply aren’t deployed widely enough to move the needle on the overall numbers. The result is the same: users remain the weakest link, and billions keep vanishing into phishing attacks and scams.

Mainstream adoption will never happen if every transaction feels like Russian roulette. Retail and institutional investors won’t trust a system where one wrong click can wipe out their funds, and the industry’s reliance on badges and audits does nothing to address this fundamental vulnerability.

The real path forward isn’t flashy marketing or more paperwork — it’s deploying security solutions that genuinely protect users at scale. Until the industry prioritizes real defenses over appearances, losses will continue, and the trust crypto needs most will remain out of reach.

