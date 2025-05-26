BTC $110,375.69 1.06%
Bitcoin 2025 Conference: Will There Be a Big Announcement? 

Bitcoin Bitcoin Reserve Cryptocurrency Cynthia Lummis Donald Trump
Senior members of the Trump administration will be on stage at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas. Will they push BTC to record highs?
Features writer
Connor Sephton
About Author

Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences...

The “orange carpet” is being rolled out for Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas — and with the world’s biggest cryptocurrency firmly in price discovery mode, there’s little doubt that attendees will have a spring in their step.

A lot has changed since the last conference was held in Nashville 10 months ago. BTC was trading at $65,000, Donald Trump was yet to be elected president, and exchange-traded funds were in their infancy.

Now, we’re in a world where the U.S. is establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, Pakistan is dedicating excess energy to mining new coins, and publicly traded companies are racing to amass as much of this digital asset as possible.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, delegates will hear from the same bullish voices trotted out year after year. Strategy’s Michael Saylor will be there, along with Strike’s founder and CEO Jack Mallers.

But it’s likely that the most headline-grabbing moments of the conference will come from senior members of the Trump administration — the people tasked with bringing the president’s pro-Bitcoin policies to life.

Vice President JD Vance will be delivering a one-hour keynote on Wednesday morning, becoming the first politician holding this office to appear at the event. Financial disclosures previously revealed that he holds up to $500,000 in BTC, meaning he has a vested interest in this cryptocurrency’s performance.

There’s also going to be a fireside chat with White House crypto czar David Sacks, moderated by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, with football-player-turned-Bitcoin-adviser Bo Hines taking part in a Q&A session. He’s been appointed as executive director of the president’s crypto council.

The Trump family will also be well represented, with Eric and Donald Trump Jr. set to discuss “the rise of new Bitcoin business models” during a panel chaired by CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos. Fresh from launching World Liberty Financial, crypto is now a significant part of their sprawling empire.

Attendees will undoubtedly be hoping for a “rabbit out of the hat” moment — a shiny new policy that will propel BTC forward. Such announcements have been made on stage in the past, famously in 2021 when El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele declared that his country would make the cryptocurrency legal tender.

Three U.S. senators are also going to share the stage for a 30-minute discussion about the BITCOIN Act. This legislation, put forward by Cynthia Lummis, calls on the U.S. to acquire up to one million BTC over a five-year period.

While certainly a radical proposal, this proposal seemed a little too much for the Trump administration to stomach. Officials have said a strategic Bitcoin reserve will consist of crypto seized from criminals — and no additional coins will be purchased unless this can be achieved in a budget-neutral way. Lummis has suggested selling gold reserves would enable this without costing taxpayers money.

An early doors panel titled How Do We Fund The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? could also prove interesting — and reveal other potential ways the U.S. could become a world leader when it comes to holding BTC.

Other key themes will center on mining, custody and institutions, as well as focus on adoption in key markets including India and Latin America. The firebrand right-wing politician Nigel Farage, who leads Reform U.K., is also set to make an appearance — and has repeatedly called for the City of London to take advantage of Brexit by embracing the crypto sector.

Bulls will be hoping that the dreaded “Bitcoin conference curse” doesn’t rear its ugly head once again, where prices fall during the event. Trump’s ever-changing stance on tariffs — which has seen restrictions added and removed with every passing day — means this can’t be ruled out.

There’s one thing guaranteed at the biggest crypto conference on the planet: some pretty surreal moments. We’ve had extraordinary outbursts during panels, dollars ripped up in front of audiences, and even someone shilling Dogecoin burst onto the stage before being escorted off to a chorus of boos.

Parties are also set to be high on the agenda — with champagne-fueled bashes taking place every night until 3am. After climbing back from a bruising bear market in 2022, and with the world’s most powerful man now a Bitcoiner, devotees will be looking to let their hair down and celebrate how far they’ve come.

