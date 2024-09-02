Durov’s Arrest, Inflation, and DOGS: Top Crypto Topics on Social Media

We examined social media data to uncover the most talked-about crypto conversations in August.

Features Lead Elena Bozhkova Features Lead Elena Bozhkova About Author Elena is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. With a Master's degree in science journalism from City University, London, she is passionate about exploring complex topics in the world of technology. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 2, 2024 09:56 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

What were people talking about most in August? To find out, we looked at Santiment’s data on popular words in social media posts. Here’s what we discovered about the hottest crypto topics of the month.

Data source: Santiment

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest in France made headlines as he faces serious charges. Meanwhile, the crypto market watched closely for announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and potential rate cuts in September that could impact the sector. Also, the rise of DOGS caused network congestion, and Bitcoiners criticized Kamala Harris’ possible support for the unrealized capital gains tax.

Pavel Durov’s Arrest and Ton

Top terms related to Pavel Durov’s arrest. Data source: Santiment

The arrest of Pavel Durov has become the most discussed crypto-related topic on social media. In August, the total social volume, or the total number of comments related to this topic, was over 224,000.

The CEO of Telegram was arrested at a Paris airport on Aug. 24. He faces 12 charges, including complicity in distributing child pornography, complicity in dealing drugs, and money laundering. He was released on a €5 million bail but is not allowed to leave France.

His arrest has led to worldwide discussions about digital privacy and the responsibility of digital tool creators for how their products are used. Many people on social media accused the French government of trying to invade personal conversations.

Inflation and Interest Rate

Top words related to interest rate and inflation. Data source: Santiment

The second most popular topic crypto users discussed on social media in August was inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on interest rates. There were nearly 20,000 comments on social media related to this topic. Lower interest rates are often seen as good news for cryptocurrencies, as a rate cut can make higher-risk assets like crypto more attractive to investors.

On July 31, the Fed announced it would keep interest rates unchanged for the eighth consecutive time. Then, in mid-August, a new report on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that inflation continued to slow down. Prices in July increased at a rate similar to what was seen before the pandemic, marking the slowest annual inflation rate since March 2021. This suggests the Fed might start cutting rates after its next meeting in mid-September.

Capital Gains Tax Proposal

Top words related to capital gains tax proposal. Data source: Santiment

In August, there were reports that if Kamala Harris were elected, she might back a proposed tax on unrealized capital gains suggested by Biden. This tax would apply to American taxpayers with over $100 million and is called the “billionaire tax.” The idea didn’t get much support from the crypto community on social media:

Let me be clear. If Kamala Harris somehow forces a 25% unrealized capital gains tax, the flight of capital out and subsequent collapse of the US markets would be absolutely breathtaking. And the ultimate result would be far lower tax revenues than we have right now. — James Lavish (@jameslavish) August 28, 2024

DOGS and Pavel Durov, again

The launch of DOGS, “the most Telegram-native meme coin,” inspired by Durov’s pet dog Scotty, led to massive excitement and congestion on the TON network.

The official DOGS channel on Telegram quickly grew to nearly 17 million subscribers, and its account on X attracted 3.9 million users. The price of DOGS increased 21% after the news that Telegram CEO was released on €5 million bail. This surge in interest caused significant network issues. Many users reported problems with the Telegram Wallet due to the spike in activity as people rushed to claim their airdropped DOGS tokens.