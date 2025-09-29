BTC $114,373.05 3.03%
Zohran Mamdani Has 83% Chance Of Winning NYC Mayoral Seat Following Eric Adams’ Exit: Kalshi

Kalshi bettors are giving Democratic newcomer Zohran Mamdani a commanding lead in New York City’s mayoral race, with 84% odds following Eric Adams’ surprise exit, while Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa lag far behind.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Kalshi bettors are putting Democratic newcomer Zohran Mamdani’s odds of winning New York City’s mayoral seat at 83% amid news of incumbent Eric Adams’ decision to exit the race, a poll on the prediction market platform shows.

Kalshi Bettors Heavily Favor Zohran Mamdani, Poll Shows

According to the Kalshi poll’s latest numbers, Mamdani is favored to win New York City’s upcoming mayoral race with 83% of the vote.

Meanwhile, former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo trails behind Mamdani with just 16% of participating bettors’ votes.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa only holds 2% of the vote amid mounting pressure to potentially drop out of the race.

Eric Adams Drops Out, Cuomo and Mamdani Showdown Begins

Kalshi bettors’ predictions come just after Adams announced his decision to end his candidacy on Sunday, with just over a month until Election Day, citing a lack of fundraising.

“Despite all that we have achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” the politician known as the “Bitcoin Mayor” said in a video posted to X on September 28.

“Although this is the end of my reelection campaign, it’s not the end of my public service,” Adams added. “I will continue to fight for this city.”

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump—who largely campaigned on easing crypto regulations—threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City should Mamdani win on November 8.

“He is going to have problems with Washington like no mayor in the history of our once great city,” Trump wrote in a September 29 Truth Social post.

Mamdani, who has advocated for city-owned grocery stores and eliminating bus fares altogether, is widely seen as a rising star in young progressive circles.

Reports indicate Trump allies would like him to back Cuomo, who previously served as a paid advisor to crypto exchange OKX.

However, with polls favoring Mamdani winning by a large margin, Cuomo faces an uphill battle if he hopes to return to the political stage.

