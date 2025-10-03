Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC Skyrockets 170% in a Week – Are Privacy Coins the Next 100x?

Sleeper pick ZEC is currently leading market gains for the week – Zcash price prediction now eyes stronger returns as the privacy coin narrative heats up.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Privacy coins have reentered the conversation with a strong weekly performance from ZEC, fuelling a growing number of bullish Zcash price predictions.

The altcoin is leading gains in the top 100, up 170% with fresh engagement from institutional investors through the launch of the Grayscale Zcash Trust.

.@Zcash is similar to Bitcoin in its design. Zcash $ZEC was created from the original Bitcoin code base, but it uses a privacy technology that encrypts transaction information and allows users to shield their assets.



Grayscale Zcash Trust is open for private placement for… pic.twitter.com/gzPmQRiZl5 — Grayscale (@Grayscale) October 1, 2025

Market participants attribute the attention to zk-SNARK technology, the zero-knowledge proof system that underpins Zcash’s shielded transactions.

Backing from the world’s largest digital asset manager underscores potential demand: Institutional use-cases need rails that are private-by-default yet compliant with selective disclosure.

A gap Zcash stands to fill as the leader in shielded payments, according to a Blockworks research report, placing it at the forefront of the narrative.

Shielded Supply on Zcash. Source: Blockworks.

ZCash Price Prediction: Could Institutional Exposure Make ZCH a 100x Play

While growing institutional demand supports Zcash, momentum indicators suggest cracks, opening the door for sellers.

ZEC / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant exceeds targets. Source: TradingView.

The blow-off top has sent the RSI into deep overbought territory at 90, far above the 70 threshold, often a signal of local tops as buyers exhaust.

ZCH has also far exceeded the bullish pennant pattern forming over the past year, suggesting a potential correction.

Its original $115 target could act as psychological support, marking a 20% pullback as early holders take profit on the rise.

Once momentum cools and the RSI finds a stronger footing near the neutral line, institutional demand could fuel a continuation.

In this scenario, Zcash may rally another 170%, eyeing past all-time highs near $390 to enter new price discovery.

