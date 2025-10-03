Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC Skyrockets 170% in a Week – Are Privacy Coins the Next 100x?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Privacy coins have reentered the conversation with a strong weekly performance from ZEC, fuelling a growing number of bullish Zcash price predictions.
The altcoin is leading gains in the top 100, up 170% with fresh engagement from institutional investors through the launch of the Grayscale Zcash Trust.
Market participants attribute the attention to zk-SNARK technology, the zero-knowledge proof system that underpins Zcash’s shielded transactions.
Backing from the world’s largest digital asset manager underscores potential demand: Institutional use-cases need rails that are private-by-default yet compliant with selective disclosure.
A gap Zcash stands to fill as the leader in shielded payments, according to a Blockworks research report, placing it at the forefront of the narrative.
ZCash Price Prediction: Could Institutional Exposure Make ZCH a 100x Play
While growing institutional demand supports Zcash, momentum indicators suggest cracks, opening the door for sellers.
The blow-off top has sent the RSI into deep overbought territory at 90, far above the 70 threshold, often a signal of local tops as buyers exhaust.
ZCH has also far exceeded the bullish pennant pattern forming over the past year, suggesting a potential correction.
Its original $115 target could act as psychological support, marking a 20% pullback as early holders take profit on the rise.
Once momentum cools and the RSI finds a stronger footing near the neutral line, institutional demand could fuel a continuation.
In this scenario, Zcash may rally another 170%, eyeing past all-time highs near $390 to enter new price discovery.
Don’t Miss Another Breakout Like ZEC With This Tool
Those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in with altcoin season full-swing.
Periods like these are limited windows; wider market momentum makes 10-1000x returns possible, but traders won’t find them in large-cap coins like ZEC.
That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in, helping to secure early entries on these high-potential plays.
Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.
Just as crucial, Snorter helps on the way out. Taking profits at the right time is often the difference between a solid trade and a life-changing one—and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.
Momentum is building fast. The presale has already surged past $4.25 million, while early stakers are still locking in a powerful 112% APY.
Join the Snorter ($SNORT) presale now on the official website. With the demand of exchange listings still untapped, now could be the best time to get involved.
You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
- World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
- Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 1, 2025
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
- World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
- Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 1, 2025