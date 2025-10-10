Zcash Price Prediction: This Coin’s Already Exploded – But Here’s Why Analysts Still Think It’s Crazy Undervalued

Analysts present a case that ZEC may still be undervalued – Zcash price predictions now eye new highs as the privacy coin narrative heats up.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 10, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Zcash (ZEC) has already exploded more than 400% in just two weeks, but analysts believe the real upside is still ahead, fueling a bullish Zcash price prediction for this cycle.

While some may see the rally as overdone, market commentators argue that ZEC remains deeply undervalued, especially as privacy coins emerge as the next major narrative in crypto.

The growing consensus among bulls is clear: privacy isn’t just another passing trend. It’s the return of a core crypto principle — and Zcash is leading the charge.

People think privacy is "the meta" because Zcash is running hard.



Privacy is not "the meta," it is the foundation on which the crypto movement was initiated. We just strayed too far from the roots.



It's more likely price action follows a re-awakening than the other way around. — Juan (@juanaxyz00) October 8, 2025

Zcash advisor Thor Torrens outlined this potential, noting that if just 1% of offshore wealth flowed into Zcash, each ZEC could be worth $6,289.

If just offshore wealth moved into Zcash. Source: @ThorTorrens, X.

Zcash has found new relevance in this institution-led market cycle: Institutional use-cases need rails that offer privacy, yet are compliant with selective disclosure.

Backing from the world’s largest digital asset manager further underscores the demand, with the launch of the Grayscale Zcash Trust giving TradFi markets regulated access to ZEC.

Zcash Price Analysis: Is The Bull Run Over Yet?

Analysts also draw parallels between ZEC and Bitcoin, citing their halving cycles.

Zcash has also been likened to Bitcoin in its halving cycles. Bitcoin’s second halving made the difference between $1,000 and $20,000—ZEC had its second last November.

Zcash may be amid a similar moment, with the breakout of a descending triangle pattern forming over the past 4 years.

ZEC / USD 1-week chart. 4-year descending triangle. Source: TradingView.

A fully realized breakout move could see the rally extend another 360% to $1,000. However, momentum indicators open the door to a near-term correction.

The RSI has surged past the overbought threshold at 70 to 90, a level that often signals local tops as buyers begin to exhaust.

The MACD shows a similar picture, reflecting short-term speculative euphoria over steady accumulation, with its widest lead above the signal line since 2017.

In a potential reversal, a historical demand zone near $105 could mark a local bottom.

This Tool Could Be the Key to the Bull Market’s Biggest Gains – But The Clock is Ticking

With fresh capital flooding into high-risk assets, traders who fail to move strategically could miss the most explosive phase of the bull market.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Snorter Bot is designed to give everyday traders a real edge.

It helps you buy at better prices, avoid getting front-run by bots, copy trades from winning wallets, and even spot potential scams before you invest.

Everything happens right inside Telegram, making it fast, easy, and beginner-friendly.

Just as crucially, Snorter helps traders time their exits.

Because timing the top can turn a solid trade into a life-changing one—and that’s where Snorter shines.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Momentum is building fast. The $SNORT presale has now surged past $4.5 million, with early stakers still locking in an impressive 109% APY.

Secure your Snorter ($SNORT) on the official website now.

With only 9 days left, the window to secure early access before exchange listings is closing fast.

You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.