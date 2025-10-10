BTC $117,722.87 -2.41%
Price Analysis

Zcash Price Prediction: This Coin’s Already Exploded – But Here’s Why Analysts Still Think It’s Crazy Undervalued

Price Prediction Technical Analysis zcash
Analysts present a case that ZEC may still be undervalued – Zcash price predictions now eye new highs as the privacy coin narrative heats up.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Zcash Price Prediction: This Coin’s Already Exploded – But Here’s Why Analysts Still Think It’s Crazy Undervalued

Zcash (ZEC) has already exploded more than 400% in just two weeks, but analysts believe the real upside is still ahead, fueling a bullish Zcash price prediction for this cycle.

While some may see the rally as overdone, market commentators argue that ZEC remains deeply undervalued, especially as privacy coins emerge as the next major narrative in crypto.

The growing consensus among bulls is clear: privacy isn’t just another passing trend. It’s the return of a core crypto principle — and Zcash is leading the charge.

Zcash advisor Thor Torrens outlined this potential, noting that if just 1% of offshore wealth flowed into Zcash, each ZEC could be worth $6,289.

If just offshore wealth moved into Zcash. Source: @ThorTorrens, X.

Zcash has found new relevance in this institution-led market cycle: Institutional use-cases need rails that offer privacy, yet are compliant with selective disclosure.

Backing from the world’s largest digital asset manager further underscores the demand, with the launch of the Grayscale Zcash Trust giving TradFi markets regulated access to ZEC.

Zcash Price Analysis: Is The Bull Run Over Yet?

Analysts also draw parallels between ZEC and Bitcoin, citing their halving cycles.

Zcash has also been likened to Bitcoin in its halving cycles. Bitcoin’s second halving made the difference between $1,000 and $20,000—ZEC had its second last November.

Zcash may be amid a similar moment, with the breakout of a descending triangle pattern forming over the past 4 years.

ZEC / USD 1-week chart. 4-year descending triangle. Source: TradingView.
ZEC / USD 1-week chart. 4-year descending triangle. Source: TradingView.

A fully realized breakout move could see the rally extend another 360% to $1,000. However, momentum indicators open the door to a near-term correction.

The RSI has surged past the overbought threshold at 70 to 90, a level that often signals local tops as buyers begin to exhaust.

The MACD shows a similar picture, reflecting short-term speculative euphoria over steady accumulation, with its widest lead above the signal line since 2017.

In a potential reversal, a historical demand zone near $105 could mark a local bottom.

This Tool Could Be the Key to the Bull Market’s Biggest Gains – But The Clock is Ticking

With fresh capital flooding into high-risk assets, traders who fail to move strategically could miss the most explosive phase of the bull market.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Snorter Bot is designed to give everyday traders a real edge.

It helps you buy at better prices, avoid getting front-run by bots, copy trades from winning wallets, and even spot potential scams before you invest.

Everything happens right inside Telegram, making it fast, easy, and beginner-friendly.

Just as crucially, Snorter helps traders time their exits.

Because timing the top can turn a solid trade into a life-changing one—and that’s where Snorter shines.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Momentum is building fast. The $SNORT presale has now surged past $4.5 million, with early stakers still locking in an impressive 109% APY.

Secure your Snorter ($SNORT) on the official website now.

With only 9 days left, the window to secure early access before exchange listings is closing fast.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Zcash
ZEC
$236.82
13.25 %
Zcash

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Altcoin News
Zcash Tops Leaderboard in Altcoin Season With 382% Run – Litecoin, NEAR Participate
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-10 17:32:53
Features
Is the MetaMask Airdrop Real? What to Expect and How to Be Eligible
Olga Primakova
Olga Primakova
2025-10-10 15:40:27
