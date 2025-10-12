BTC $113,255.83 1.23%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: – XRP Hasn't Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip

Cryptocurrency XRP
XRP price prediction: XRP slides below $2.40 as whales sell and ETF delays weigh. Analysts say a rebound likely only after Bitcoin stabilizes.
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP (XRP/USD) is stuck near $2.38 and has dropped 3% in the last 24 hours as uncertainty grows. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have held above key levels, XRP is still shaky due to whale selling, ETF delays and overall risk aversion.

The current market cap stands at $142.7 billion, ranking XRP fifth among major cryptocurrencies. The coin’s recent price weakness comes amid growing concern that Bitcoin’s consolidation below $112,000 could prolong XRP’s correction phase before any meaningful recovery begins.

Whales Exit, ETF Delays Weigh on Sentiment

Over the past month, XRP’s largest holders offloaded more than 400 million tokens, roughly $1.25 billion worth, accelerating the recent selloff. The outflow coincided with a U.S. government shutdown that forced the SEC to delay reviews of seven pending XRP-spot ETF applications.

Expected initially between October 18 and November 14, these approvals were postponed due to limited SEC staffing. Betting platform Kalshi now predicts the shutdown could last up to 25 days, further pushing back regulatory decisions.

Analysts expect that once government operations resume, ETF approvals could restore sentiment and potentially lift XRP toward $3.30.

However, the absence of updates from BlackRock’s iShares XRP Trust and weak retail participation continue to cap upside momentum. Meanwhile, broader market stress following Donald Trump’s 100% tariff announcement on Chinese imports has compounded selling pressure across crypto assets.

The move triggered a sharp global risk-off wave, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down over 2% and Bitcoin falling more than 10% in a single day.

XRP Technical Outlook: Triangle Breakdown in Play

From a technical standpoint, XRP is under pressure after breaking below a multi-month symmetrical triangle that had guided the price since July. The break below $2.70 triggered stop loss cascades that brought XRP to the $2.30 zone, its lowest in months.

The 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2.63 is immediate resistance, while the RSI at 26.9 is oversold. Although this means there is room for a short-term bounce, resistance at $2.70-$2.80 could lead to more selling.

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If bearish momentum continues, targets are at $2.02, a key Fibonacci level, then $1.77, where XRP last consolidated before the July rally. Watch for a Doji or hammer candle at $2.30, which could be a sign of selling exhaustion and a short-term reversal.

For traders, a cautious strategy involves buying near support with stops below $2.25, targeting a recovery to $2.80–$3.18 if momentum stabilizes. However, sustained weakness in Bitcoin could delay a full recovery, suggesting that XRP may not have bottomed yet.

Outlook: Buy the Dip, But Wait for Bitcoin

While XRP’s short-term outlook is bearish, its fundamentals — especially ETF and institutional interest — will recover. The market will turn once Bitcoin is above $115,000, and then XRP will regain lost ground.

Until then, traders eyeing a rebound may find opportunities in accumulating near $2.00–$2.30, as the broader correction could set the stage for a stronger Q4 recovery once macro headwinds ease.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC's unmatched security with Solana's high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $23 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.013095—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Robert Kiyosaki Focuses on ETH and Silver – Is He Front-Running a Global Asset Devaluation?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-12 14:27:20
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction:  What Onchain Signals Suggest for BTC Price Direction – Up or Down?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-12 14:02:40
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
