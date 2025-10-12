XRP Price Prediction: – XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip

XRP price prediction: XRP slides below $2.40 as whales sell and ETF delays weigh. Analysts say a rebound likely only after Bitcoin stabilizes.

XRP (XRP/USD) is stuck near $2.38 and has dropped 3% in the last 24 hours as uncertainty grows. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have held above key levels, XRP is still shaky due to whale selling, ETF delays and overall risk aversion.

The current market cap stands at $142.7 billion, ranking XRP fifth among major cryptocurrencies. The coin’s recent price weakness comes amid growing concern that Bitcoin’s consolidation below $112,000 could prolong XRP’s correction phase before any meaningful recovery begins.

Whales Exit, ETF Delays Weigh on Sentiment

Over the past month, XRP’s largest holders offloaded more than 400 million tokens, roughly $1.25 billion worth, accelerating the recent selloff. The outflow coincided with a U.S. government shutdown that forced the SEC to delay reviews of seven pending XRP-spot ETF applications.

XRP sees sustained whale selling, with holders of 1M–10M tokens reducing balances by 440M #XRP over 30 days, leaving $6.51B in holdings.



$50M/day outflows pressure $XRP sentiment, keeping price fragile near $3.30.



Full Article 🔗 https://t.co/MZdPZtZ6dI — Coin Edition: Your Crypto News Edge ️ (@CoinEdition) October 11, 2025

Expected initially between October 18 and November 14, these approvals were postponed due to limited SEC staffing. Betting platform Kalshi now predicts the shutdown could last up to 25 days, further pushing back regulatory decisions.

Analysts expect that once government operations resume, ETF approvals could restore sentiment and potentially lift XRP toward $3.30.

“XRP’s drop today looked like that whale-feeding clip in real time big players scooping liquidity while smaller traders got swallowed. China’s export control plans and Trump’s tariff reaction only deepened the risk-off wave. Classic case of whales tightening their grip amid macro… pic.twitter.com/n4lOKutsxP — Charles Ugochukwu Odizuru-Abangwu Jr. (@Eze_Nwakaibeya) October 11, 2025

However, the absence of updates from BlackRock’s iShares XRP Trust and weak retail participation continue to cap upside momentum. Meanwhile, broader market stress following Donald Trump’s 100% tariff announcement on Chinese imports has compounded selling pressure across crypto assets.

The move triggered a sharp global risk-off wave, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down over 2% and Bitcoin falling more than 10% in a single day.

XRP Technical Outlook: Triangle Breakdown in Play

From a technical standpoint, XRP is under pressure after breaking below a multi-month symmetrical triangle that had guided the price since July. The break below $2.70 triggered stop loss cascades that brought XRP to the $2.30 zone, its lowest in months.

The 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2.63 is immediate resistance, while the RSI at 26.9 is oversold. Although this means there is room for a short-term bounce, resistance at $2.70-$2.80 could lead to more selling.

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If bearish momentum continues, targets are at $2.02, a key Fibonacci level, then $1.77, where XRP last consolidated before the July rally. Watch for a Doji or hammer candle at $2.30, which could be a sign of selling exhaustion and a short-term reversal.

#XRP faces heavy pressure after breaking below its multi-month triangle. Price hovers near $2.38, with RSI at 27 showing deep oversold conditions.

A brief rebound toward $2.70–$2.80 is possible before sellers re-test $2.02 support. Bulls need a breakout above $2.80. pic.twitter.com/A1VHK4i0V2 — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) October 12, 2025

For traders, a cautious strategy involves buying near support with stops below $2.25, targeting a recovery to $2.80–$3.18 if momentum stabilizes. However, sustained weakness in Bitcoin could delay a full recovery, suggesting that XRP may not have bottomed yet.

Outlook: Buy the Dip, But Wait for Bitcoin

While XRP’s short-term outlook is bearish, its fundamentals — especially ETF and institutional interest — will recover. The market will turn once Bitcoin is above $115,000, and then XRP will regain lost ground.

Until then, traders eyeing a rebound may find opportunities in accumulating near $2.00–$2.30, as the broader correction could set the stage for a stronger Q4 recovery once macro headwinds ease.

