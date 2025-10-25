XRP Price Prediction: Why Softer U.S. Inflation Data Could Accelerate Run to $2.80

Softer U.S. inflation sparks crypto optimism – XRP price prediction hints at a powerful rally eyeing the $2.80 resistance zone.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP extended its rally above $2.55 in early Asian trading, gaining 4.3% in 24 hours as softer U.S. inflation data boosted investor confidence. With markets now betting on a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, XRP’s bullish momentum is building.

The token trades near $2.54, supported by strong volume and growing optimism that a breakout toward $2.80 may be on the horizon.

Softer Inflation Boosts Rate Cut Expectations

The latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed prices rose 0.3% in September, below expectations of 0.4%, while annual inflation eased to 3.0%. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased just 0.2%, another sign of cooling price pressure.

US CPI YoY% breakdown from ECAN: pic.twitter.com/jUU5w90j90 — Michael McDonough (@M_McDonough) October 24, 2025

This softer data strengthened market expectations for a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut later this month. Lower borrowing costs typically weaken the dollar and redirect capital toward higher-risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

As traders anticipate a more accommodative monetary stance, XRP and other altcoins have gained fresh tailwinds, extending their short-term recovery.

Mixed U.S. Data Keeps Markets Cautious

Recent U.S. economic indicators presented a mixed picture. The S&P Global Flash PMI rose to 54.8 in October, the strongest private-sector expansion in three months, signaling resilience in business activity.

However, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index slipped from 55.1 to 53.6, highlighting growing household uncertainty amid persistent inflation concerns.

This combination, stronger business output but weaker consumer mood, reinforces the view that the Fed may soon pivot toward easing to support economic stability. For crypto traders, that prospect has revived interest in speculative assets like XRP, which often benefits from looser monetary policy and risk-on sentiment.

Weaker Dollar Outlook and XRP’s Path to $2.80

A softer inflation outlook has pressured the U.S. dollar, encouraging traders to reallocate capital into crypto markets. As expectations of a slower tightening cycle grow, Bitcoin and XRP have both attracted renewed institutional and retail interest.

For XRP specifically, sustained momentum above $2.55 could pave the way for a test of $2.80, a key resistance level that previously capped rallies in September. A successful breakout above that threshold would shift near-term sentiment firmly bullish.

However, ongoing regulatory uncertainty surrounding Ripple’s SEC case may still temper aggressive upside in the short run.

XRP Price Prediction – Bears Eye $2.02 as Descending Triangle Tightens

On the daily chart, XRP trades within a descending triangle pattern, a formation that often signals potential downside if support gives way. The price faces stiff resistance near $2.70 – $2.72, where both the 50-day EMA and upper trendline converge.

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A failure to close above this zone could trigger another correction toward $2.26, with deeper support near $2.02 and $1.77, levels where buying previously re-emerged. A confirmed breakdown below $2.26 would validate the bearish setup and potentially accelerate losses toward the $1.95 – $2.00 zone.

Short-term traders may look for rejection candles or a bearish engulfing pattern around $2.70 for short entries, targeting $2.26 initially. Conversely, only a daily close above $2.72 would negate the bearish bias and signal a potential trend reversal toward $2.84 – $3.15.

Outlook – Consolidation Before the Next Move

Despite short-term volatility, XRP’s broader outlook remains constructive. Softer inflation, potential rate cuts, and rising institutional engagement continue to provide fundamental support for crypto assets.

If buyers reclaim $2.70 – $2.72, XRP could extend its recovery toward $2.80 and even $3.00. But until that breakout materializes, traders should expect consolidation within the $2.25 – $2.70 range.

In short, XRP’s technical setup shows a market at a crossroads – steady macro tailwinds point higher, but chart resistance remains the final gate to the next leg of its rally.

